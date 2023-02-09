Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Cerence (CRNC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $40
> Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander; tgt $5.70
> New York Times (NYT) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $36
Downgrades:
> Avista (AVA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $38
> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $67
> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $60
> Bunge (BG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $115
> DraftKings (DKNG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt $15
> Ecopetrol (EC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $13
> Gerdau S.A. (GGB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $6
> Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $52
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $52
> Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $1
> Zebra Tech (ZBRA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $313
Others:
> Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays
> Kosmos Energy (KOS) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $10
> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) named Catalyst Driven Idea at Morgan Stanley
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $20
> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $16
> Triumph Financial (TFIN) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $76
