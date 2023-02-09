Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Cerence (CRNC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $40

> Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander; tgt $5.70

> New York Times (NYT) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $36

Downgrades:

> Avista (AVA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $38

> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $67

> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $60

> Bunge (BG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $115

> DraftKings (DKNG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt $15

> Ecopetrol (EC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $13

> Gerdau S.A. (GGB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $6

> Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $52

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $52

> Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $1

> Zebra Tech (ZBRA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $313

Others:

> Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

> Kosmos Energy (KOS) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $10

> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) named Catalyst Driven Idea at Morgan Stanley

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $20

> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $16

> Triumph Financial (TFIN) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $76