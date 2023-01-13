Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Armstrong World Industries (AWI) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $80
> ICON plc (ICLR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> OrganiGram (OGI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $60
> Timken (TKR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $87
> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $88
> Vulcan Materials (VMC) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $191
Downgrades:
> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Desjardins
> AZZ (AZZ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $48
> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $76
> Evolution Mining (CAHPF) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup
> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Lockheed Martin (LMT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $332
> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $42
> NN Group (NNGPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Northrop Grumman (NOC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $375
> Polaris Industries (PII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> Raytheon Technologies (RTX) downgraded to Neutral from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $105
> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt lowered to $140
> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Desjardins
> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> Sunlight Financial (SUNL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $1.60
> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $25
> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim
> Warner Music Group (WMG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $35
> Wendy’s (WEN) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $25
Others:
> Advantage Oil and Gas (AAV) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> ARC Resources (AETUF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Crew Energy (CWEGF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) added to Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI
> FormFactor (FORM) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
> International Petroleum Corp (IPCFF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Kelt Exploration (KELTF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Overstock.com (OSTK) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $20
> Pagaya (PGY) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $1.25
> Peyto Exploration (PEYUF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> PrairaSky Royalty (PREKF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Procore Technologies (PCOR) named Top Small-Cap Idea at Piper Sandler
> Rapid7 (RPD) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $34
> Summit Materials (SUM) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $40
> Surge Energy (ZPTAF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Tencent Music (TME) initiated with a Buy at Daiwa Securities
> Teradyne (TER) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
> Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Workday (WDAY) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $200
