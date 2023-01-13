Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 13

Upgrades:

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Armstrong World Industries (AWI) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $80

> ICON plc (ICLR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> OrganiGram (OGI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $60

> Timken (TKR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $87

> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $88

> Vulcan Materials (VMC) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $191

Downgrades:

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Desjardins

> AZZ (AZZ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $48

> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $76

> Evolution Mining (CAHPF) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup

> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Lockheed Martin (LMT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $332

> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $42

> NN Group (NNGPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Northrop Grumman (NOC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $375

> Polaris Industries (PII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> Raytheon Technologies (RTX) downgraded to Neutral from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $105

> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt lowered to $140

> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Desjardins

> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Sunlight Financial (SUNL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $1.60

> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $25

> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Guggenheim

> Warner Music Group (WMG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $35

> Wendy’s (WEN) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $25

Others:

> Advantage Oil and Gas (AAV) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> ARC Resources (AETUF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Crew Energy (CWEGF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) added to Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI

> FormFactor (FORM) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

> International Petroleum Corp (IPCFF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Kelt Exploration (KELTF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Overstock.com (OSTK) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $20

> Pagaya (PGY) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $1.25

> Peyto Exploration (PEYUF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> PrairaSky Royalty (PREKF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Procore Technologies (PCOR) named Top Small-Cap Idea at Piper Sandler

> Rapid7 (RPD) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $34

> Summit Materials (SUM) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $40

> Surge Energy (ZPTAF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Tencent Music (TME) initiated with a Buy at Daiwa Securities

> Teradyne (TER) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

> Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Workday (WDAY) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $200