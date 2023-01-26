Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 26

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> BAE Systems (BAESY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
> China Petroleum (Sinopec) (SNP) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Lonza (LZAGY) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Renault (RNSDF) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Thales (THLEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
Downgrades:
> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Alerus Financial (ALRS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $21
> Carter’s (CRI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $78
> Manpower (MAN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> NASDAQ (NDAQ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $60
> Netflix (NFLX) downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at PhillipCapital
> Newcrest Mining (NCMGY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> NextEra Energy (NEE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $80
> Novartis AG (NVS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Ocado (OCDGF) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $47
> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $80
> Schaeffler AG (SCFLF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> TTM Tech (TTMI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $17
> UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $94
> Union Pacific (UNP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $215
> Viasat (VSAT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
Others:
> GoDaddy (GDDY) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Insulet (PODD) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Integral Ad Science (IAS) added to Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI
> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $55
> Pathward Financial (CASH) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Roblox (RBLX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> V2X (VVX) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $55
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.