Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 26

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> BAE Systems (BAESY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

> China Petroleum (Sinopec) (SNP) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Lonza (LZAGY) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Renault (RNSDF) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Thales (THLEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

Downgrades:

> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Alerus Financial (ALRS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $21

> Carter’s (CRI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $78

> Manpower (MAN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> NASDAQ (NDAQ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $60

> Netflix (NFLX) downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at PhillipCapital

> Newcrest Mining (NCMGY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> NextEra Energy (NEE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $80

> Novartis AG (NVS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Ocado (OCDGF) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $47

> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $80

> Schaeffler AG (SCFLF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> TTM Tech (TTMI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $17

> UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $94

> Union Pacific (UNP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $215

> Viasat (VSAT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

Others:

> GoDaddy (GDDY) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI

> Insulet (PODD) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Integral Ad Science (IAS) added to Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI

> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $55

> Pathward Financial (CASH) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Roblox (RBLX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> V2X (VVX) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $55