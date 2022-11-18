First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 18, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Equity Residential (EQR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $72
> ISS A/S (ISSDY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> Matson (MATX) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Verbund AG (OEZVY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
> XPeng (XPEV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $13
Downgrades:
> Cadence Bank (CADE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt raised to $30
> Descartes (DSGX) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $78
> Hub Group (HUBG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $13
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> On (ONON) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Williams Trading; tgt $20
> PACCAR (PCAR) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt
> Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
Others:
> Franklin Covey (FC) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $100
> Lemonade (LMND) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $24
> Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $45
