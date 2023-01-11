Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 11

Upgrades:

> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $59

> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $108

> Euronav (EURN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at JonesTrading; tgt $16

> Evercore (EVR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $125

> Expedia Group (EXPE) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $120

> Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $60

> Inotiv (NOTV) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Lake Street; tgt raised to $10

> Installed Building Products (IBP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $124

> JinkoSolar (JKS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $70

> Lennar (LEN) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $102

> Livent (LTHM) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $26

> Pan Am Silver (PAAS) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $22

> PulteGroup (PHM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $60

> Sotera Health (SHC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $25

> Sotera Health (SHC) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $22

> Southern Copper (SCCO) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Swisscom (SCMWY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

> Swisscom (SCMWY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Telenor ASA (TELNY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> TELUS International (TIXT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $26

> Toll Brothers (TOL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $68

Downgrades:

> Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $90

> CarMax (KMX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $60

> Close Brothers (CBGPY) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Canaccord Genuity

> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $35

> Cutera (CUTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt lowered to $33

> Deliveroo plc (DROOF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Elme Communities (ELME) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Equity Residential (EQR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche; tgt lowered to $61

> Intl Flavors (IFF) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $121

> Jefferies (JEF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $40

> Keysight (KEYS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $189

> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $17

> MACOM Tech (MTSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $65

> Masco (MAS) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $43

> MeridianLink (MLNK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $14

> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Mixed from Positive at OTR Global

> Moelis (MC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $37

> Moller Maersk (AMKBY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> Motorola Solutions (MSI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $270

> Proximus (BGAOY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Red Rock Resorts (RRR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $45

> Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $17

> Sabre (SABR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $7

> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $119

> SJW (SJW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research Partners

> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $40

> Ubisoft (UBSFY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Univar Solutions (UNVR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $9

> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $42

Others:

> Aspen Tech (AZPN) initiated with a Hold at Berenberg; tgt $210

> Bill.com (BILL) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $105

> BNY Mellon (BK) placed on Catalyst Call list; tgt raised to $51

> Dime Community (DCOM) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $38

> dLocal Limited (DLO) initiated with an Underperform at Raymond James; tgt $38

> Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $15

> Enovix (ENVX) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $20

> FTI Consulting (FCN) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $167

> Global-E Online (GLBE) initiated with an Outperform at Autonomous; tgt $28

> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with an Underperform at Autonomous; tgt $73

> Hartford Financial (HIG) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $40

> Jack Henry (JKHY) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Oracle (ORCL) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $116

> Payoneer (PAYO) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $7

> Prudential (PRU) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> PTC (PTC) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $155

> Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Squarespace (SQSP) initiated with an Outperform at Autonomous; tgt $25

> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with an Underperform at Autonomous; tgt $73