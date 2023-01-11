Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 11

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $59
> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $108
> Euronav (EURN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at JonesTrading; tgt $16
> Evercore (EVR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $125
> Expedia Group (EXPE) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $120
> Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $60
> Inotiv (NOTV) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Lake Street; tgt raised to $10
> Installed Building Products (IBP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $124
> JinkoSolar (JKS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $70
> Lennar (LEN) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $102
> Livent (LTHM) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $26
> Pan Am Silver (PAAS) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $22
> PulteGroup (PHM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $60
> Sotera Health (SHC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $25
> Sotera Health (SHC) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $22
> Southern Copper (SCCO) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Swisscom (SCMWY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
> Swisscom (SCMWY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Telenor ASA (TELNY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> TELUS International (TIXT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $26
> Toll Brothers (TOL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $68
Downgrades:
> Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $90
> CarMax (KMX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $60
> Close Brothers (CBGPY) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Canaccord Genuity
> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $35
> Cutera (CUTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt lowered to $33
> Deliveroo plc (DROOF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Elme Communities (ELME) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Equity Residential (EQR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche; tgt lowered to $61
> Intl Flavors (IFF) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $121
> Jefferies (JEF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $40
> Keysight (KEYS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $189
> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $17
> MACOM Tech (MTSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $65
> Masco (MAS) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $43
> MeridianLink (MLNK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $14
> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Mixed from Positive at OTR Global
> Moelis (MC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $37
> Moller Maersk (AMKBY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman
> Motorola Solutions (MSI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $270
> Proximus (BGAOY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> Red Rock Resorts (RRR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $45
> Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $17
> Sabre (SABR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $7
> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $119
> SJW (SJW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research Partners
> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $40
> Ubisoft (UBSFY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
> Univar Solutions (UNVR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities
> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $9
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $42
Others:
> Aspen Tech (AZPN) initiated with a Hold at Berenberg; tgt $210
> Bill.com (BILL) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $105
> BNY Mellon (BK) placed on Catalyst Call list; tgt raised to $51
> Dime Community (DCOM) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $38
> dLocal Limited (DLO) initiated with an Underperform at Raymond James; tgt $38
> Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $15
> Enovix (ENVX) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $20
> FTI Consulting (FCN) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $167
> Global-E Online (GLBE) initiated with an Outperform at Autonomous; tgt $28
> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with an Underperform at Autonomous; tgt $73
> Hartford Financial (HIG) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $40
> Jack Henry (JKHY) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Oracle (ORCL) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $116
> Payoneer (PAYO) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $7
> Prudential (PRU) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> PTC (PTC) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $155
> Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Squarespace (SQSP) initiated with an Outperform at Autonomous; tgt $25
> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with an Underperform at Autonomous; tgt $73
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.