Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 17

Upgrades:
> Cisco (CSCO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank; tgt $58
> Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $17
> Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $85
> Virgin Galactic (SPCE) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $30.40
Downgrades:
> Axon (AXON) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $223
> AXT (AXTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $5.50
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $87
> Canada Goose (GOOS) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $20
> Deutsche Post (DPSGY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Digital Turbine (APPS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $12
> EPAM Systems (EPAM) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $370
> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup
> GEA Group (GEAGY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $135
> InMode (INMD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> Moller Maersk (AMKBY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler
> Randstad (RANJY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $105
> Toast (TOST) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $23
> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $2.20
> Univ Elec (UEIC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $20
> Viatris (VTRS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $14
> Visteon (VC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> XP (XP) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $15
Others:
> AutoZone (AZO) added to Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI
> Boston Beer Co (SAM) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $370
> Braze (BRZE) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $34
> CEL-SCI Corp (CVM) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $10
> Clorox (CLX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $155
> Cytokinetics (CYTK) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $49
> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $105
> Floor & Decor (FND) placed on Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI
> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $90
> Gildan Activewear (GIL) placed on 30-day Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $43
> Home Depot (HD) added to Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI
> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $282
> Precision Drilling (PDS) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company
> Salesforce (CRM) placed on 30-day Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $182
> Target (TGT) added to Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI
> Towne Bank (TOWN) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $34
> Visteon (VC) removed from Catalyst Call at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $190
> Walmart (WMT) added to Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI
> Weatherford (WFRD) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $88
> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $105
