Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Cisco (CSCO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank; tgt $58

> Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $17

> Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $85

> Virgin Galactic (SPCE) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $30.40

Downgrades:

> Axon (AXON) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $223

> AXT (AXTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $5.50

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $87

> Canada Goose (GOOS) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $20

> Deutsche Post (DPSGY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Digital Turbine (APPS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $12

> EPAM Systems (EPAM) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $370

> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup

> GEA Group (GEAGY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $135

> InMode (INMD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Moller Maersk (AMKBY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler

> Randstad (RANJY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $105

> Toast (TOST) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $23

> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $2.20

> Univ Elec (UEIC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $20

> Viatris (VTRS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $14

> Visteon (VC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> XP (XP) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $15

Others:

> AutoZone (AZO) added to Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI

> Boston Beer Co (SAM) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $370

> Braze (BRZE) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $34

> CEL-SCI Corp (CVM) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $10

> Clorox (CLX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $155

> Cytokinetics (CYTK) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $49

> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $105

> Floor & Decor (FND) placed on Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI

> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $90

> Gildan Activewear (GIL) placed on 30-day Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $43

> Home Depot (HD) added to Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI

> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $282

> Precision Drilling (PDS) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company

> Salesforce (CRM) placed on 30-day Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $182

> Target (TGT) added to Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI

> Towne Bank (TOWN) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $34

> Visteon (VC) removed from Catalyst Call at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $190

> Walmart (WMT) added to Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI

> Weatherford (WFRD) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $88

> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $105