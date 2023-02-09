First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $11
Downgrades:
> Accolade (ACCD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $14
> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $17
> Azenta (AZTA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $60
> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $33
> Digital Turbine (APPS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> PennantPark Investment (PNNT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $5.50
> Sensata Tech (ST) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> TE Connectivity (TEL) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Univar Solutions (UNVR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $37
> Vale S.A. (VALE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $17.50
> Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $1.50
Others:
> Coupang (CPNG) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $20
> Vertex (VERX) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $19
