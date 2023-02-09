First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 9

Upgrades:

> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $11

Downgrades:

> Accolade (ACCD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $14

> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $17

> Azenta (AZTA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $60

> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $33

> Digital Turbine (APPS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> PennantPark Investment (PNNT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $5.50

> Sensata Tech (ST) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> TE Connectivity (TEL) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Univar Solutions (UNVR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $37

> Vale S.A. (VALE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $17.50

> Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $1.50

Others:

> Coupang (CPNG) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $20

> Vertex (VERX) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $19