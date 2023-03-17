First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Alphabet A (GOOGL) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $123
> American Airlines (AAL) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Applied Industrial (AIT) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $160
> Chubb (CB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $239
> Duke Energy (DUK) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Seaport Research Partners
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $70
> FMC Corp (FMC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $155
> GDS Holdings (GDS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $20
> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> LivePerson (LPSN) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $5
> NVIDIA (NVDA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $304
> Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $6
> Synchrony Financial (SYF) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $35
> Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $20
> Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $20
Downgrades:
> Bread Financial (BFH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $35
> CareMax (CMAX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $4
> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $29
> Dollar General (DG) downgraded to Hold from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt lowered to $220
> Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $9
> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $5
> Honest Company (HNST) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $2
> MacroGenics (MGNX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> NovoCure (NVCR) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $50
> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $32
> Terex (TEX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $54
> Veeva Systems (VEEV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $195
Others:
> Atour Lifestyle Hldgs. Ltd. (ATAT) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $28.30
> Bill.com (BILL) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $86
> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $24
> Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $6
> Churchill Downs (CHDN) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $300
> Inventiva (IVA) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $27
> IQVIA (IQV) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $265
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Buy at Westpark Capital; tgt $120
> PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) initiated with a Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt $48
> Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $50
> Shopify (SHOP) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $45
> South Plains Financial (SPFI) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $26
> Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $22
> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with an Equal Weight at CapitalOne; tgt $125
