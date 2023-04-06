First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Ambarella (AMBA) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Imperial Capital; tgt $95

> Canadian Nat’l Rail (CNI) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Columbia Banking (COLB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $29

> Columbia Banking (COLB) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $28

> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $57

> FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $285

> Ferrari (RACE) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $283

> Fifth Third (FITB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $34

> Fluence (FLNC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $25

> Hercules Capital (HTGC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $16

> Huntington Banc (HBAN) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $13

> Leslie’s (LESL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $16

> Pool (POOL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $415

> Popular (BPOP) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $74

> Pure Storage (PSTG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $34

> Wells Fargo (WFC) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $47

> Welltower (WELL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $81

Downgrades:

> Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $133

> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $36

> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $44

> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $23

> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $435

> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $48

> MercadoLibre (MELI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $1350

> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $46

> PNC (PNC) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $125

> Renasant (RNST) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Stem (STEM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Super Micro Computer (SMCI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $65

> Triumph Financial (TFIN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Trustmark (TRMK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Others:

> Am Natl Bankshares (AMNB) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Bioceres (BIOX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $15

> Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Ciena (CIEN) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $70

> Corteva (CTVA) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $70

> Iris Energy (IREN) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $4

> Janux Therapeutics (JANX) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $24

> Limoneira (LMNR) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $24

> Marqeta (MQ) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $7

> New Relic (NEWR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $100

> Pinterest (PINS) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $33

> Qorvo (QRVO) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $110

> ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Skyworks (SWKS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $150

> Textron (TXT) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Toast (TOST) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $20

> XPO, Inc. (XPO) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $44