First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Ambarella (AMBA) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Imperial Capital; tgt $95
> Canadian Nat’l Rail (CNI) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Columbia Banking (COLB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $29
> Columbia Banking (COLB) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $28
> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $57
> FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $285
> Ferrari (RACE) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $283
> Fifth Third (FITB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $34
> Fluence (FLNC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $25
> Hercules Capital (HTGC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $16
> Huntington Banc (HBAN) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $13
> Leslie’s (LESL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $16
> Pool (POOL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $415
> Popular (BPOP) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $74
> Pure Storage (PSTG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $34
> Wells Fargo (WFC) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $47
> Welltower (WELL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $81
Downgrades:
> Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $133
> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $36
> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $44
> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $23
> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $435
> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $48
> MercadoLibre (MELI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $1350
> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $46
> PNC (PNC) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $125
> Renasant (RNST) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Stem (STEM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Super Micro Computer (SMCI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $65
> Triumph Financial (TFIN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Trustmark (TRMK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
Others:
> Am Natl Bankshares (AMNB) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Bioceres (BIOX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $15
> Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Ciena (CIEN) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $70
> Corteva (CTVA) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $70
> Iris Energy (IREN) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $4
> Janux Therapeutics (JANX) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $24
> Limoneira (LMNR) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $24
> Marqeta (MQ) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $7
> New Relic (NEWR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $100
> Pinterest (PINS) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $33
> Qorvo (QRVO) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $110
> ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Skyworks (SWKS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $150
> Textron (TXT) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Toast (TOST) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $20
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $44
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.