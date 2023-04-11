First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 11

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Akamai Tech (AKAM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $93
> AstraZeneca (AZN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Baytex Energy Trust (BTE) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Federated Hermes (FHI) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $47
> MGIC Investment (MTG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $18
> Mohawk (MHK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $115
> Murphy Oil (MUR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $56
> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $11
> Radian Group (RDN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $29
> Range Resources (RRC) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $31
> Smith & Nephew (SNN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> U.S. Xpress (USX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $6.15
> Virtu Financial (VIRT) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $21
> Welltower (WELL) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $81
> West Pharm (WST) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt raised to $400
> Whirlpool (WHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $160
> WW (WW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $13
> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $148
Downgrades:
> Antero Resources (AR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $25
> EQT Corp. (EQT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $28
> Leggett & Platt (LEG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $34
> Manhattan Assoc (MANH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $150
> NASDAQ (NDAQ) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $60
> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $5
Others:
> Array Tech (ARRY) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $25
> Atlantica Yield (AY) initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank Financial; tgt $31
> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $23
> Chewy (CHWY) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $50
> Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) initiated with a Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt $25
> Corebridge Financial (CRBG) resumed with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $18
> Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $18
> Eneti (NETI) initiated with a Buy at Pareto; tgt $13
> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $95
> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $10
> Lending Club (LC) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $11
> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $50
> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Buy at Johnson Rice; tgt $39
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) placed on 30-Day Catalyst Watch; tgt lowered to $226
> Paragon 28 (FNA) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $23
> R1 RCM (RCM) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $18
> Roku (ROKU) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $71
> Semtech (SMTC) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $32
> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Hold at Needham
> Spotify (SPOT) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $160
> Squarespace (SQSP) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $34
> Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $26
> Upstart (UPST) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $11
