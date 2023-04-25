59 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, April 25

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 59 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews for four of the companies reporting earnings Tuesday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 3M MMM 1.60 2.65 7513.70 ABB Ltd ABB 0.47 0.31 7567.17 Archer-Daniels ADM 1.78 1.9 24092.13 Ares Capital ARCC 0.59 0.44 633.13 Armstrong World Industries AWI 1.10 1.02 310.86 Asbury Automotive ABG 7.99 9.27 3786.11 Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB 0.81 0.6 190.70 BankUnited BKU 0.90 0.79 260.38 Biogen BIIB 3.29 3.62 2343.66 Centene CNC 2.10 1.83 36089.59 Community Bank CBU 0.91 1.12 155.52 Corning GLW 0.39 0.54 3348.73 Danaher DHR 2.26 2.76 7055.09 Dow DOW 0.37 2.34 11340.12 First Bancorp FBP 0.35 0.41 228.50 First Commonwealth FCF 0.39 0.29 123.86 Fiserv FISV 1.56 1.4 4167.11 GATX GATX 1.71 2.34 328.20 GE HealthCare GEHC 0.79 4634.08 General Electric GE 0.14 0.24 13457.04 General Motors GM 1.71 2.09 39370.11 Geo Group GEO 0.22 0.64 606.07 Halliburton HAL 0.67 0.35 5492.18 Hubbell HUBB 2.49 2.12 1250.58 Invesco IVZ 0.36 0.56 1098.33 JetBlue Airways JBLU -0.38 -0.8 2323.42 Kimberly-Clark KMB 1.32 1.35 5056.67 Laboratory Corp LH 3.96 6.11 3697.67 Lakeland Financial LKFN 1.09 0.92 67.00 Life Time LTH 0.06 -0.2 507.83 McDonald’s MCD 2.34 2.28 5579.73 Moody’s MCO 2.22 2.89 1429.35 MSCI MSCI 3.01 2.98 593.67 NextEra Energy NEE 0.73 0.74 5217.87 NextEra Energy Partners NEP 0.52 1.72 355.84 Northern Trust NTRS 1.52 1.77 1781.67 Novartis AG NVS 1.54 1.46 12564.32 NVR NVR 88.96 116.56 2085.98 Old National Bancorp ONB 0.53 0.4 456.00 OneMain Holdings OMF 1.65 2.35 1029.40 PACCAR PCAR 1.82 1.72 7785.21 PepsiCo PEP 1.39 1.29 17273.05 Polaris Industries PII 1.71 1.29 1957.59 PulteGroup PHM 1.82 1.83 3273.31 Raytheon Technologies RTX 1.13 1.15 16977.23 Sensata Tech ST 0.87 0.78 984.76 Sherwin-Williams SHW 1.79 1.61 5140.74 Shutterstock SSTK 1.04 1.00 211.54 Simmons First National SFNC 0.47 0.59 231.77 SITE Centers SITC 0.28 0.29 134.16 Southside Banc SBSI 0.79 0.77 69.75 Spotify SPOT -0.86 0.21 3092.03 Stepan Company SCL 0.94 649.73 Tenet Healthcare THC 1.15 1.93 4845.90 TransUnion TRU 0.74 0.93 913.86 UBS AG UBS 0.62 8044.80 UPS UPS 2.21 3.05 22975.46 Verizon VZ 1.19 1.35 33642.97 Xerox XRX 0.17 -0.12 1718.33