73 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, October 26

There are 73 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday afternoon. There is one trillion-dollar company reporting and one Dow 30 component among the reporting firms.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Previews
Of the companies reporting late Thursday, we’ve previewed Amazon, Ford, Intel, and U.S. Steel.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Adtalem Global Education
|ATGE
|0.80
|0.88
|357.30
|AllianceBernstein
|AB
|0.62
|0.64
|839.98
|Amazon
|AMZN
|0.59
|0.28
|141503.15
|Ameris Bancorp
|ABCB
|1.13
|1.32
|273.49
|AppFolio
|APPF
|0.15
|n/a
|157.19
|Arthur J. Gallagher
|AJG
|1.95
|1.72
|2425.31
|Axos Financial
|AX
|1.35
|1.18
|239.97
|Bio-Rad Labs
|BIO
|2.78
|2.60
|689.50
|BJ Restaurants
|BJRI
|-0.01
|-0.25
|325.88
|Boston Beer Co
|SAM
|4.07
|2.21
|593.57
|Camden Property
|CPT
|1.73
|1.70
|390.96
|Capital One
|COF
|3.24
|4.20
|9206.12
|Carlisle Cos
|CSL
|4.58
|5.66
|1268.41
|Celestica *
|CLS
|0.60
|0.52
|1990.52
|Chemours
|CC
|0.69
|1.24
|1513.90
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|CMG
|10.55
|9.51
|2472.44
|Cincinnati Fincl
|CINF
|1.15
|0.73
|1995.23
|Columbia Sportswear
|COLM
|1.65
|1.80
|994.07
|Comfort Systems
|FIX
|2.13
|1.57
|1297.61
|COPT Defense Properties
|CDP
|0.27
|0.58
|155.87
|Coursera
|COUR
|-0.07
|-0.07
|157.99
|Cousins Prop
|CUZ
|0.65
|0.69
|200.47
|Customers Bancorp
|CUBI
|1.59
|n/a
|180.70
|Deckers Outdoor
|DECK
|4.43
|3.80
|960.54
|Dexcom
|DXCM
|0.34
|0.28
|939.64
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|1.61
|1.67
|1397.20
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|0.13
|0.05
|111.88
|Eastman Chemical
|EMN
|1.44
|2.05
|2335.94
|Elme Communities
|ELME
|0.24
|0.23
|57.17
|Encompass Health
|EHC
|0.77
|0.67
|1194.28
|Enphase Energy
|ENPH
|1.02
|1.25
|571.75
|Essex Property
|ESS
|3.76
|3.69
|416.84
|EVERTEC
|EVTC
|0.65
|0.40
|156.97
|Exponent
|EXPO
|0.49
|0.47
|126.39
|Federated Hermes
|FHI
|0.83
|0.78
|400.43
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|0.85
|0.79
|3539.32
|Ford Motor
|F
|0.46
|0.30
|43936.92
|Gaming and Leisure Properties
|GLPI
|0.92
|0.89
|354.22
|Hartford Financial
|HIG
|1.97
|1.44
|6168.92
|Hub Group
|HUBG
|1.17
|2.61
|1024.48
|Intel
|INTC
|0.22
|0.59
|13565.36
|Juniper Networks
|JNPR
|0.55
|0.58
|1389.79
|Kinsale Capital
|KNSL
|2.84
|1.43
|362.43
|L3Harris
|LHX
|3.03
|3.26
|4947.01
|Logitech Int’l SA *
|LOGI
|n/a
|0.84
|n/a
|LPL Financial
|LPLA
|3.58
|2.86
|2512.00
|LTC Properties
|LTC
|0.64
|0.60
|33.66
|McGrath RentCorp
|MGRC
|1.25
|1.25
|159.45
|Merit Medical
|MMSI
|0.65
|0.64
|306.19
|Minerals Tech
|MTX
|1.31
|1.35
|551.85
|Mohawk
|MHK
|2.65
|3.34
|2740.08
|NerdWallet
|NRDS
|-0.08
|n/a
|144.25
|NOV Inc.
|NOV
|0.35
|0.08
|2128.07
|Olin
|OLN
|0.75
|2.18
|1733.50
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|PEB
|0.58
|0.66
|392.27
|PennyMac
|PFSI
|1.69
|2.46
|401.96
|Principal Fincl
|PFG
|1.62
|1.69
|3604.00
|Provident Finl
|PFS
|0.38
|0.58
|135.07
|PTC Therapeutics
|PTCT
|-1.06
|-1.53
|210.23
|Republic Services
|RSG
|1.43
|1.34
|3808.40
|ResMed
|RMD
|1.61
|1.51
|1103.39
|Skechers USA
|SKX
|0.79
|0.55
|2026.97
|SkyWest
|SKYW
|0.40
|0.96
|756.27
|South State
|SSB
|1.63
|1.89
|428.19
|SPS Commerce
|SPSC
|0.67
|0.63
|134.23
|SS&C Techs
|SSNC
|1.18
|1.15
|1379.96
|STAG Industrial
|STAG
|0.57
|0.57
|174.07
|Terex
|TEX
|1.72
|1.20
|1261.31
|Texas Roadhouse
|TXRH
|1.06
|0.93
|1122.35
|U.S. Steel
|X
|1.12
|1.95
|4390.08
|UDR
|UDR
|0.63
|0.60
|410.31
|VeriSign
|VRSN
|1.81
|1.58
|378.31
|Weyerhaeuser
|WY
|0.34
|0.42
|2068.28
