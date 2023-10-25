73 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, October 26 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 73 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday afternoon. There is one trillion-dollar company reporting and one Dow 30 component among the reporting firms.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Previews

Of the companies reporting late Thursday, we’ve previewed Amazon, Ford, Intel, and U.S. Steel.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Adtalem Global Education ATGE 0.80 0.88 357.30 AllianceBernstein AB 0.62 0.64 839.98 Amazon AMZN 0.59 0.28 141503.15 Ameris Bancorp ABCB 1.13 1.32 273.49 AppFolio APPF 0.15 n/a 157.19 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 1.95 1.72 2425.31 Axos Financial AX 1.35 1.18 239.97 Bio-Rad Labs BIO 2.78 2.60 689.50 BJ Restaurants BJRI -0.01 -0.25 325.88 Boston Beer Co SAM 4.07 2.21 593.57 Camden Property CPT 1.73 1.70 390.96 Capital One COF 3.24 4.20 9206.12 Carlisle Cos CSL 4.58 5.66 1268.41 Celestica * CLS 0.60 0.52 1990.52 Chemours CC 0.69 1.24 1513.90 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG 10.55 9.51 2472.44 Cincinnati Fincl CINF 1.15 0.73 1995.23 Columbia Sportswear COLM 1.65 1.80 994.07 Comfort Systems FIX 2.13 1.57 1297.61 COPT Defense Properties CDP 0.27 0.58 155.87 Coursera COUR -0.07 -0.07 157.99 Cousins Prop CUZ 0.65 0.69 200.47 Customers Bancorp CUBI 1.59 n/a 180.70 Deckers Outdoor DECK 4.43 3.80 960.54 Dexcom DXCM 0.34 0.28 939.64 Digital Realty Trust DLR 1.61 1.67 1397.20 Dril-Quip DRQ 0.13 0.05 111.88 Eastman Chemical EMN 1.44 2.05 2335.94 Elme Communities ELME 0.24 0.23 57.17 Encompass Health EHC 0.77 0.67 1194.28 Enphase Energy ENPH 1.02 1.25 571.75 Essex Property ESS 3.76 3.69 416.84 EVERTEC EVTC 0.65 0.40 156.97 Exponent EXPO 0.49 0.47 126.39 Federated Hermes FHI 0.83 0.78 400.43 FirstEnergy FE 0.85 0.79 3539.32 Ford Motor F 0.46 0.30 43936.92 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 0.92 0.89 354.22 Hartford Financial HIG 1.97 1.44 6168.92 Hub Group HUBG 1.17 2.61 1024.48 Intel INTC 0.22 0.59 13565.36 Juniper Networks JNPR 0.55 0.58 1389.79 Kinsale Capital KNSL 2.84 1.43 362.43 L3Harris LHX 3.03 3.26 4947.01 Logitech Int’l SA * LOGI n/a 0.84 n/a LPL Financial LPLA 3.58 2.86 2512.00 LTC Properties LTC 0.64 0.60 33.66 McGrath RentCorp MGRC 1.25 1.25 159.45 Merit Medical MMSI 0.65 0.64 306.19 Minerals Tech MTX 1.31 1.35 551.85 Mohawk MHK 2.65 3.34 2740.08 NerdWallet NRDS -0.08 n/a 144.25 NOV Inc. NOV 0.35 0.08 2128.07 Olin OLN 0.75 2.18 1733.50 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB 0.58 0.66 392.27 PennyMac PFSI 1.69 2.46 401.96 Principal Fincl PFG 1.62 1.69 3604.00 Provident Finl PFS 0.38 0.58 135.07 PTC Therapeutics PTCT -1.06 -1.53 210.23 Republic Services RSG 1.43 1.34 3808.40 ResMed RMD 1.61 1.51 1103.39 Skechers USA SKX 0.79 0.55 2026.97 SkyWest SKYW 0.40 0.96 756.27 South State SSB 1.63 1.89 428.19 SPS Commerce SPSC 0.67 0.63 134.23 SS&C Techs SSNC 1.18 1.15 1379.96 STAG Industrial STAG 0.57 0.57 174.07 Terex TEX 1.72 1.20 1261.31 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.06 0.93 1122.35 U.S. Steel X 1.12 1.95 4390.08 UDR UDR 0.63 0.60 410.31 VeriSign VRSN 1.81 1.58 378.31 Weyerhaeuser WY 0.34 0.42 2068.28