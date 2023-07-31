Investing

65 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, August 1

24/7 Wall St. Staff
July 31, 2023 2:09 pm

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 65 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: BP, Caterpillar, Enterprise Products, and Pfizer.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Allegro Microsystems ALGM 0.37 0.24 275.91
Altria MO 1.30 1.26 5426.42
Ametek AME 1.51 1.38 1637.55
Arconic * ARNC 0.50 1.05 2045.00
Ares Management ARES 0.85 0.74 725.51
Bloomin’ Brands BLMN 0.64 0.68 1148.31
BP BP n/a 2.61 n/a
Caterpillar CAT 4.57 3.18 16462.95
Commvault Systems CVLT 0.64 0.64 197.19
Dorman Products * DORM 1.08 1.29 497.07
DT Midstream DTM 0.87 0.80 227.77
Eaton ETN 2.11 1.87 5755.76
Ecolab ECL 1.21 1.10 3863.32
Enterprise Products EPD 0.59 0.64 12339.32
Equitrans Midstream ETRN 0.09 0.11 311.21
ESAB Corp. ESAB 1.05 n/a 665.13
Esperion Therapeutics ESPR -0.61 -1.05 24.64
Gartner IT 2.51 2.85 1480.77
Gentherm THRM 0.49 0.25 368.93
Global Payments GPN 2.59 2.36 2187.13
Graphic Packaging GPK 0.73 0.60 2491.09
Hamilton Lane HLNE 0.86 0.92 114.58
Harmony Biosciences HRMY 0.61 n/a 142.01
Howmet Aerospace HWM 0.43 0.35 1609.47
IDEXX Labs IDXX 2.47 1.58 934.59
Illinois Tool ITW 2.39 2.26 4136.62
Incyte INCY 0.72 1.01 909.68
Insperity NSP 1.25 1.16 1559.53
Intl Game Tech. PLC IGT 0.40 0.57 1031.42
IPG Photonics IPGP 1.24 1.10 346.78
IQVIA IQV 2.37 2.44 3708.56
IVERIC bio * ISEE -0.47 -0.41 n/a
JetBlue Airways JBLU 0.44 -0.47 2608.33
Kennametal KMT 0.59 0.53 567.84
Lear LEA 3.21 1.79 5890.60
Leidos LDOS 1.57 1.59 3715.62
LGI Homes LGIH 1.84 5.20 638.05
Marathon Petroleum MPC 4.55 10.61 32604.66
Marriott MAR 2.17 1.80 5971.55
Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO -0.05 -0.53 919.17
Merck MRK -2.18 1.87 14441.71
Molson Coors Brewing TAP 1.64 1.19 3288.19
MPLX LP MPLX 0.89 0.83 2664.95
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX 0.81 0.84 447.34
Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH 0.26 -1.14 2166.09
Oshkosh * OSK 1.64 0.41 2253.85
Pfizer PFE 0.57 2.04 13362.74
Public Service PEG 0.63 0.64 1951.21
Revvity RVTY 1.19 2.32 708.61
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM -0.80 n/a 15.03
Rockwell Automation ROK 3.18 2.66 2334.95
SAGE Therapeutics * SAGE -2.55 -2.13 2.92
Shutterstock SSTK 1.02 0.83 214.25
Sirius XM SIRI 0.07 0.07 2240.27
Stanley Black & Decker SWK -0.36 1.77 4140.09
SunPower SPWR -0.06 0.03 476.32
Sysco SYY 1.33 1.15 19950.26
TG Therapeutics * TGTX -0.25 n/a 17.39
Trinity Industries TRN 0.32 0.14 626.30
Triton International TRTN 2.34 2.92 402.01
Uber UBER -0.01 -1.33 9338.83
Watsco WSO 4.89 4.93 2190.41
WEC Energy Group WEC 0.85 0.91 2053.30
Zebra Tech ZBRA 3.27 4.61 1307.28
Zimmer Biomet ZBH 1.82 1.82 1826.50

