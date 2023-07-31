65 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, August 1

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 65 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: BP, Caterpillar, Enterprise Products, and Pfizer.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Allegro Microsystems
|ALGM
|0.37
|0.24
|275.91
|Altria
|MO
|1.30
|1.26
|5426.42
|Ametek
|AME
|1.51
|1.38
|1637.55
|Arconic *
|ARNC
|0.50
|1.05
|2045.00
|Ares Management
|ARES
|0.85
|0.74
|725.51
|Bloomin’ Brands
|BLMN
|0.64
|0.68
|1148.31
|BP
|BP
|n/a
|2.61
|n/a
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|4.57
|3.18
|16462.95
|Commvault Systems
|CVLT
|0.64
|0.64
|197.19
|Dorman Products *
|DORM
|1.08
|1.29
|497.07
|DT Midstream
|DTM
|0.87
|0.80
|227.77
|Eaton
|ETN
|2.11
|1.87
|5755.76
|Ecolab
|ECL
|1.21
|1.10
|3863.32
|Enterprise Products
|EPD
|0.59
|0.64
|12339.32
|Equitrans Midstream
|ETRN
|0.09
|0.11
|311.21
|ESAB Corp.
|ESAB
|1.05
|n/a
|665.13
|Esperion Therapeutics
|ESPR
|-0.61
|-1.05
|24.64
|Gartner
|IT
|2.51
|2.85
|1480.77
|Gentherm
|THRM
|0.49
|0.25
|368.93
|Global Payments
|GPN
|2.59
|2.36
|2187.13
|Graphic Packaging
|GPK
|0.73
|0.60
|2491.09
|Hamilton Lane
|HLNE
|0.86
|0.92
|114.58
|Harmony Biosciences
|HRMY
|0.61
|n/a
|142.01
|Howmet Aerospace
|HWM
|0.43
|0.35
|1609.47
|IDEXX Labs
|IDXX
|2.47
|1.58
|934.59
|Illinois Tool
|ITW
|2.39
|2.26
|4136.62
|Incyte
|INCY
|0.72
|1.01
|909.68
|Insperity
|NSP
|1.25
|1.16
|1559.53
|Intl Game Tech. PLC
|IGT
|0.40
|0.57
|1031.42
|IPG Photonics
|IPGP
|1.24
|1.10
|346.78
|IQVIA
|IQV
|2.37
|2.44
|3708.56
|IVERIC bio *
|ISEE
|-0.47
|-0.41
|n/a
|JetBlue Airways
|JBLU
|0.44
|-0.47
|2608.33
|Kennametal
|KMT
|0.59
|0.53
|567.84
|Lear
|LEA
|3.21
|1.79
|5890.60
|Leidos
|LDOS
|1.57
|1.59
|3715.62
|LGI Homes
|LGIH
|1.84
|5.20
|638.05
|Marathon Petroleum
|MPC
|4.55
|10.61
|32604.66
|Marriott
|MAR
|2.17
|1.80
|5971.55
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment
|MLCO
|-0.05
|-0.53
|919.17
|Merck
|MRK
|-2.18
|1.87
|14441.71
|Molson Coors Brewing
|TAP
|1.64
|1.19
|3288.19
|MPLX LP
|MPLX
|0.89
|0.83
|2664.95
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|NBIX
|0.81
|0.84
|447.34
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|NCLH
|0.26
|-1.14
|2166.09
|Oshkosh *
|OSK
|1.64
|0.41
|2253.85
|Pfizer
|PFE
|0.57
|2.04
|13362.74
|Public Service
|PEG
|0.63
|0.64
|1951.21
|Revvity
|RVTY
|1.19
|2.32
|708.61
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
|RYTM
|-0.80
|n/a
|15.03
|Rockwell Automation
|ROK
|3.18
|2.66
|2334.95
|SAGE Therapeutics *
|SAGE
|-2.55
|-2.13
|2.92
|Shutterstock
|SSTK
|1.02
|0.83
|214.25
|Sirius XM
|SIRI
|0.07
|0.07
|2240.27
|Stanley Black & Decker
|SWK
|-0.36
|1.77
|4140.09
|SunPower
|SPWR
|-0.06
|0.03
|476.32
|Sysco
|SYY
|1.33
|1.15
|19950.26
|TG Therapeutics *
|TGTX
|-0.25
|n/a
|17.39
|Trinity Industries
|TRN
|0.32
|0.14
|626.30
|Triton International
|TRTN
|2.34
|2.92
|402.01
|Uber
|UBER
|-0.01
|-1.33
|9338.83
|Watsco
|WSO
|4.89
|4.93
|2190.41
|WEC Energy Group
|WEC
|0.85
|0.91
|2053.30
|Zebra Tech
|ZBRA
|3.27
|4.61
|1307.28
|Zimmer Biomet
|ZBH
|1.82
|1.82
|1826.50
