65 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, May 2

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 65 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Four of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ADT ADT 0.08 -0.01 1649.49 AerCap AER 2.03 2.23 1773.96 AGCO Corp AGCO 2.71 2.39 3152.85 AmerisourceBergen ABC 3.3 3.22 60404.36 Ametek AME 1.41 1.33 1540.34 BP BP 0.24 0.32 58419.67 Broadridge Financial BR 2.03 1.93 1647.4 Cheniere Energy LNG 6.65 -3.41 5526.71 Cheniere Energy Partners * CQP 1.28 -0.11 2873.56 Colliers CIGI 1.41 1.44 976.86 Commvault Systems CVLT 0.62 0.75 197 Cummins CMI 4.7 3.95 8127.28 Dorman Products * DORM 0.94 1.29 487.43 DT Midstream DTM 0.93 0.84 243 DuPont DD 0.8 0.82 2945.4 Easterly Government Properties DEA 0.29 0.31 70.83 Eaton ETN 1.78 1.62 5230.64 Ecolab ECL 0.86 0.82 3473.3 Enpro Industries NPO 1.26 1.83 273.4 Enterprise Products EPD 0.62 0.59 13753.3 Equitrans Midstream ETRN 0.12 0.14 360.73 Evoqua Water * AQUA 0.22 0.06 455.33 Expeditors Intl * EXPD 1.33 2.05 2912.09 Federal Signal FSS 0.4 0.34 370.61 Franklin Electric FELE 0.66 0.64 476.26 Gartner IT 2.1 2.33 1374.93 Graphic Packaging GPK 0.63 0.48 2396.8 Harmony Biosciences HRMY 0.56 n/a 116.19 Howmet Aerospace HWM 0.38 0.31 1493.41 IDEXX Labs IDXX 2.43 2.27 891.21 Illinois Tool ITW 2.23 2.11 3982.6 Incyte INCY 0.74 0.55 858.59 InMode INMD 0.48 0.4 103.41 Insight Enterprises NSIT 1.82 1.81 2565.43 IPG Photonics IPGP 1.23 1.31 330.6 Leidos LDOS 1.59 1.58 3652.96 LendingTree TREE -0.11 0.46 207.03 LGI Homes LGIH 1.25 3.25 467.54 Marathon Petroleum MPC 5.6 1.49 35118.45 Marriott MAR 1.84 1.25 5443.8 MDC Holdings MDC 0.54 2.02 887.13 Molson Coors Brewing TAP 0.26 0.29 2226.6 MPLX LP MPLX 0.83 0.78 2597.71 NNN REIT NNN 0.79 0.79 200.1 Pediatrix Medical Group MD 0.23 0.33 492.1 Perficient PRFT 1.03 0.98 230.09 Pfizer PFE 0.99 1.62 16487.71 Piper Sandler PIPR 1.72 3.12 299.34 Premier PINC 0.58 0.57 353.3 Public Service PEG 1.25 1.33 2893.22 Repligen RGEN 0.59 0.92 181.43 Restaurant Brands Int’l QSR 0.64 0.64 1559.66 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM -0.71 n/a 12.12 SAGE Therapeutics SAGE -2.45 -2.07 2.33 Scorpio Tankers STNG 3.15 -0.27 387.37 Sealed Air SEE 0.77 1.12 1364 Sunoco LP SUN 1.23 2.32 5014.5 Sysco SYY 0.92 0.71 18561.06 T. Rowe Price TROW 1.63 2.62 1543.07 Thomson Reuters TRI 0.8 0.66 1732.02 Trinity Industries TRN 0.25 0.03 654.63 Triton International * TRTN 2.32 2.76 394.6 Uber UBER 0.15 -3.04 8705.97 Zebra Tech ZBRA 3.92 4.01 1397.05 Zimmer Biomet ZBH 1.64 1.61 1705.96