65 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, May 2

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 65 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Four of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ADT
|ADT
|0.08
|-0.01
|1649.49
|AerCap
|AER
|2.03
|2.23
|1773.96
|AGCO Corp
|AGCO
|2.71
|2.39
|3152.85
|AmerisourceBergen
|ABC
|3.3
|3.22
|60404.36
|Ametek
|AME
|1.41
|1.33
|1540.34
|BP
|BP
|0.24
|0.32
|58419.67
|Broadridge Financial
|BR
|2.03
|1.93
|1647.4
|Cheniere Energy
|LNG
|6.65
|-3.41
|5526.71
|Cheniere Energy Partners *
|CQP
|1.28
|-0.11
|2873.56
|Colliers
|CIGI
|1.41
|1.44
|976.86
|Commvault Systems
|CVLT
|0.62
|0.75
|197
|Cummins
|CMI
|4.7
|3.95
|8127.28
|Dorman Products *
|DORM
|0.94
|1.29
|487.43
|DT Midstream
|DTM
|0.93
|0.84
|243
|DuPont
|DD
|0.8
|0.82
|2945.4
|Easterly Government Properties
|DEA
|0.29
|0.31
|70.83
|Eaton
|ETN
|1.78
|1.62
|5230.64
|Ecolab
|ECL
|0.86
|0.82
|3473.3
|Enpro Industries
|NPO
|1.26
|1.83
|273.4
|Enterprise Products
|EPD
|0.62
|0.59
|13753.3
|Equitrans Midstream
|ETRN
|0.12
|0.14
|360.73
|Evoqua Water *
|AQUA
|0.22
|0.06
|455.33
|Expeditors Intl *
|EXPD
|1.33
|2.05
|2912.09
|Federal Signal
|FSS
|0.4
|0.34
|370.61
|Franklin Electric
|FELE
|0.66
|0.64
|476.26
|Gartner
|IT
|2.1
|2.33
|1374.93
|Graphic Packaging
|GPK
|0.63
|0.48
|2396.8
|Harmony Biosciences
|HRMY
|0.56
|n/a
|116.19
|Howmet Aerospace
|HWM
|0.38
|0.31
|1493.41
|IDEXX Labs
|IDXX
|2.43
|2.27
|891.21
|Illinois Tool
|ITW
|2.23
|2.11
|3982.6
|Incyte
|INCY
|0.74
|0.55
|858.59
|InMode
|INMD
|0.48
|0.4
|103.41
|Insight Enterprises
|NSIT
|1.82
|1.81
|2565.43
|IPG Photonics
|IPGP
|1.23
|1.31
|330.6
|Leidos
|LDOS
|1.59
|1.58
|3652.96
|LendingTree
|TREE
|-0.11
|0.46
|207.03
|LGI Homes
|LGIH
|1.25
|3.25
|467.54
|Marathon Petroleum
|MPC
|5.6
|1.49
|35118.45
|Marriott
|MAR
|1.84
|1.25
|5443.8
|MDC Holdings
|MDC
|0.54
|2.02
|887.13
|Molson Coors Brewing
|TAP
|0.26
|0.29
|2226.6
|MPLX LP
|MPLX
|0.83
|0.78
|2597.71
|NNN REIT
|NNN
|0.79
|0.79
|200.1
|Pediatrix Medical Group
|MD
|0.23
|0.33
|492.1
|Perficient
|PRFT
|1.03
|0.98
|230.09
|Pfizer
|PFE
|0.99
|1.62
|16487.71
|Piper Sandler
|PIPR
|1.72
|3.12
|299.34
|Premier
|PINC
|0.58
|0.57
|353.3
|Public Service
|PEG
|1.25
|1.33
|2893.22
|Repligen
|RGEN
|0.59
|0.92
|181.43
|Restaurant Brands Int’l
|QSR
|0.64
|0.64
|1559.66
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
|RYTM
|-0.71
|n/a
|12.12
|SAGE Therapeutics
|SAGE
|-2.45
|-2.07
|2.33
|Scorpio Tankers
|STNG
|3.15
|-0.27
|387.37
|Sealed Air
|SEE
|0.77
|1.12
|1364
|Sunoco LP
|SUN
|1.23
|2.32
|5014.5
|Sysco
|SYY
|0.92
|0.71
|18561.06
|T. Rowe Price
|TROW
|1.63
|2.62
|1543.07
|Thomson Reuters
|TRI
|0.8
|0.66
|1732.02
|Trinity Industries
|TRN
|0.25
|0.03
|654.63
|Triton International *
|TRTN
|2.32
|2.76
|394.6
|Uber
|UBER
|0.15
|-3.04
|8705.97
|Zebra Tech
|ZBRA
|3.92
|4.01
|1397.05
|Zimmer Biomet
|ZBH
|1.64
|1.61
|1705.96
