53 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, July 25

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 53 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: General Motors, NextEra Energy, and Verizon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 3M MMM 1.73 2.48 7875.15 Alaska Air ALK 2.71 2.19 2766.27 Albertsons * ACI 0.85 1.00 23950.57 Anywhere Real Estate HOUS 0.30 0.70 1633.00 Archer-Daniels ADM 1.59 2.15 25815.58 Ares Capital ARCC 0.57 0.22 621.55 Armstrong World Industries AWI 1.31 1.29 335.43 Asbury Automotive ABG 8.24 10.04 3797.03 Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB 0.67 0.79 177.87 Avery Dennison AVY 2.05 2.64 2176.35 BankUnited BKU 0.78 0.82 245.03 Biogen BIIB 3.78 5.25 2364.55 Corning GLW 0.45 0.57 3480.89 CTS Corp CTS 0.55 0.62 146.23 Danaher DHR 2.01 2.76 7115.03 Dover DOV 2.20 2.14 2196.61 Dow DOW 0.70 2.31 11274.26 Franklin Electric FELE 1.33 1.26 601.25 GATX GATX 1.66 1.07 338.02 GE HealthCare GEHC 0.87 n/a 4792.29 General Electric GE 0.46 0.78 14762.38 General Motors GM 1.86 1.14 42128.68 Herc Holdings HRI 3.11 2.47 811.48 Hubbell HUBB 3.72 2.81 1374.05 Invesco IVZ 0.40 0.39 1107.72 Iridium Communications IRDM 0.04 0.04 198.42 Kimberly-Clark KMB 1.48 1.34 5126.13 Lamb Weston LW 1.04 0.65 1656.94 Life Time LTH 0.10 -0.01 566.85 Moody’s MCO 2.25 2.22 1454.55 MSCI MSCI 3.11 2.78 602.47 Mueller Industries * MLI 2.40 n/a 1035.00 NextEra Energy NEE 0.81 0.81 6347.01 NextEra Energy Partners NEP 0.82 2.61 399.76 Nucor NUE 5.53 9.67 9620.65 NVR * NVR 103.76 123.65 2393.50 Old National Bancorp ONB 0.50 0.46 447.80 PACCAR PCAR 2.18 2.07 8286.82 PJT Partners PJT 0.61 n/a 240.16 Polaris Industries PII 2.21 2.42 2143.99 PulteGroup PHM 2.52 2.73 4007.30 RTX RTX 1.18 1.16 17682.87 Sandy Spring Banc SASR 0.66 0.98 109.72 Sensata Tech ST 0.95 0.83 1031.21 Sherwin-Williams SHW 2.70 2.41 6033.96 Simmons First National SFNC 0.40 0.52 218.83 SITE Centers SITC 0.28 0.31 136.16 Southside Banc SBSI 0.69 0.79 65.50 Spotify SPOT -0.63 -0.85 3209.04 TransUnion TRU 0.83 0.98 957.64 Triton International * TRTN 2.34 2.92 402.01 Verizon VZ 1.17 1.31 33332.23 Xerox XRX 0.32 0.13 1754.48