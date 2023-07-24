53 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, July 25

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 53 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: General Motors, NextEra Energy, and Verizon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|3M
|MMM
|1.73
|2.48
|7875.15
|Alaska Air
|ALK
|2.71
|2.19
|2766.27
|Albertsons *
|ACI
|0.85
|1.00
|23950.57
|Anywhere Real Estate
|HOUS
|0.30
|0.70
|1633.00
|Archer-Daniels
|ADM
|1.59
|2.15
|25815.58
|Ares Capital
|ARCC
|0.57
|0.22
|621.55
|Armstrong World Industries
|AWI
|1.31
|1.29
|335.43
|Asbury Automotive
|ABG
|8.24
|10.04
|3797.03
|Atlantic Union Bankshares
|AUB
|0.67
|0.79
|177.87
|Avery Dennison
|AVY
|2.05
|2.64
|2176.35
|BankUnited
|BKU
|0.78
|0.82
|245.03
|Biogen
|BIIB
|3.78
|5.25
|2364.55
|Corning
|GLW
|0.45
|0.57
|3480.89
|CTS Corp
|CTS
|0.55
|0.62
|146.23
|Danaher
|DHR
|2.01
|2.76
|7115.03
|Dover
|DOV
|2.20
|2.14
|2196.61
|Dow
|DOW
|0.70
|2.31
|11274.26
|Franklin Electric
|FELE
|1.33
|1.26
|601.25
|GATX
|GATX
|1.66
|1.07
|338.02
|GE HealthCare
|GEHC
|0.87
|n/a
|4792.29
|General Electric
|GE
|0.46
|0.78
|14762.38
|General Motors
|GM
|1.86
|1.14
|42128.68
|Herc Holdings
|HRI
|3.11
|2.47
|811.48
|Hubbell
|HUBB
|3.72
|2.81
|1374.05
|Invesco
|IVZ
|0.40
|0.39
|1107.72
|Iridium Communications
|IRDM
|0.04
|0.04
|198.42
|Kimberly-Clark
|KMB
|1.48
|1.34
|5126.13
|Lamb Weston
|LW
|1.04
|0.65
|1656.94
|Life Time
|LTH
|0.10
|-0.01
|566.85
|Moody’s
|MCO
|2.25
|2.22
|1454.55
|MSCI
|MSCI
|3.11
|2.78
|602.47
|Mueller Industries *
|MLI
|2.40
|n/a
|1035.00
|NextEra Energy
|NEE
|0.81
|0.81
|6347.01
|NextEra Energy Partners
|NEP
|0.82
|2.61
|399.76
|Nucor
|NUE
|5.53
|9.67
|9620.65
|NVR *
|NVR
|103.76
|123.65
|2393.50
|Old National Bancorp
|ONB
|0.50
|0.46
|447.80
|PACCAR
|PCAR
|2.18
|2.07
|8286.82
|PJT Partners
|PJT
|0.61
|n/a
|240.16
|Polaris Industries
|PII
|2.21
|2.42
|2143.99
|PulteGroup
|PHM
|2.52
|2.73
|4007.30
|RTX
|RTX
|1.18
|1.16
|17682.87
|Sandy Spring Banc
|SASR
|0.66
|0.98
|109.72
|Sensata Tech
|ST
|0.95
|0.83
|1031.21
|Sherwin-Williams
|SHW
|2.70
|2.41
|6033.96
|Simmons First National
|SFNC
|0.40
|0.52
|218.83
|SITE Centers
|SITC
|0.28
|0.31
|136.16
|Southside Banc
|SBSI
|0.69
|0.79
|65.50
|Spotify
|SPOT
|-0.63
|-0.85
|3209.04
|TransUnion
|TRU
|0.83
|0.98
|957.64
|Triton International *
|TRTN
|2.34
|2.92
|402.01
|Verizon
|VZ
|1.17
|1.31
|33332.23
|Xerox
|XRX
|0.32
|0.13
|1754.48
