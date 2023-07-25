90 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, July 26

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 90 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Wednesday afternoon: Mattel, Meta Platforms, and ServiceNow.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Agnico-Eagle Mines AEM 0.55 0.60 1704.16 Alamos AGI 0.13 0.07 251.17 Albany Intl AIN 0.92 n/a 261.56 Align Tech ALGN 2.04 2.00 991.55 American Water Works AWK 1.31 1.20 1010.62 Ameriprise Financial AMP 7.38 5.81 3808.77 Annaly Capital Mgmt NLY 3.07 0.30 363.86 Antero Midstream AM 0.19 0.20 267.03 Antero Resources AR -0.27 2.29 935.87 Arch Capital ACGL 1.61 1.34 3187.86 ASGN Incorporated ASGN 1.49 1.71 1130.38 AVANGRID AGR 0.40 0.46 1834.47 Carlisle Cos CSL 4.67 6.15 1577.70 Celestica CLS 0.47 0.44 1814.12 Century Communities CCS 0.97 4.78 718.45 Chemed CHE 5.09 4.84 562.54 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG 12.31 9.30 2532.42 Churchill Downs CHDN 2.47 3.90 792.70 Comfort Systems FIX 1.56 1.17 1221.63 CONMED CNMD 0.79 0.76 306.15 Core Labs CLB 0.20 0.12 131.25 CVB Financial CVBF 0.39 0.42 132.28 eBay EBAY 0.99 0.99 2507.55 Edwards Lifesciences EW 0.65 0.63 1504.50 Element Solutions ESI 0.31 0.38 611.13 Employers Holdings EIG 0.96 0.79 210.79 Enovix ENVX -0.24 n/a 0.06 Equity Commonwealth EQC 0.23 0.04 15.24 Everest Group EG 11.80 9.79 3618.00 EVERTEC EVTC 0.66 0.65 163.90 First Interstate Bancsystem FIBK 0.68 0.59 271.81 Flex FLEX 0.51 0.54 7276.29 FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI 0.30 0.11 286.54 GFL Environmental GFL 0.19 0.24 1478.01 Globe Life GL 2.58 2.07 1371.01 Goosehead Insurance GSHD 0.29 0.16 65.41 Graco GGG 0.80 0.68 576.14 Helmerich & Payne HP 0.90 0.16 705.71 ICON plc ICLR 3.08 2.86 2018.20 IDEX Corp IEX 2.11 2.02 852.28 IMAX IMAX 0.16 0.07 86.58 Impinj PI 0.30 0.11 85.00 Invitation Homes INVH 0.45 0.42 593.56 L3Harris LHX 2.94 3.23 4370.53 Lam Research LRCX 5.07 8.83 3129.76 Landstar System LSTR 1.81 3.05 1356.63 Lending Club LC 0.04 0.45 227.41 Mattel MAT -0.03 0.18 1003.65 MaxLinear MXL 0.34 1.11 190.44 Meta Platforms META 2.91 2.46 31077.84 Methanex MEOH 0.54 1.16 886.52 Mid-America Aptmt MAA 2.26 2.02 534.27 Moelis MC -0.01 0.57 187.72 Molina Healthcare MOH 5.06 4.55 8321.04 MYR Group MYRG 1.28 1.15 781.66 NETGEAR NTGR -0.30 -0.19 156.69 Nextracker NXT 0.30 n/a 473.69 NOV Inc. NOV 0.29 0.18 2070.75 O’Reilly Auto ORLY 10.08 8.78 4008.19 Oceaneering Intl OII 0.29 0.07 600.33 Pathward Financial CASH 1.47 0.93 165.99 Patterson-UTI PTEN 0.44 0.10 781.73 Pegasystems PEGA 0.03 -0.38 311.91 Piedmont Office Realty Trust PDM 0.44 0.48 128.44 Pilgrim’s Pride PPC 0.33 1.54 4378.04 Plexus PLXS 1.16 1.33 1024.43 PTC PTC 1.00 0.97 525.76 QuantumScape Corporation QS -0.20 -0.22 n/a Raymond James RJF 2.15 1.61 2913.05 Rollins ROL 0.23 0.20 804.93 Sallie Mae SLM 1.16 1.29 501.36 Seagate Tech STX -0.27 1.59 1684.19 SEI Investments SEIC 0.86 0.81 479.22 ServiceNow NOW 2.05 1.62 2130.17 STAG Industrial STAG 0.56 0.56 172.92 Stewart Info STC 0.87 2.58 585.83 Sun Communities SUI 1.95 n/a 834.99 Sunnova Energy NOVA -0.42 -0.32 197.69 Teradyne TER 0.66 1.21 656.94 TriNet Group TNET 1.35 1.72 309.76 Tronox TROX 0.27 0.84 821.82 Tyler Tech TYL 1.89 1.88 491.26 UDR UDR 0.62 0.52 405.98 United Rentals URI 9.01 7.86 3453.77 Valmont VMI 4.08 3.70 1161.91 VICI Properties VICI 0.53 0.48 873.90 Viking Therapeutics VKTX -0.19 n/a n/a Vista Outdoor VSTO 1.03 2.31 711.87 Western Union WU 0.39 0.51 1045.53 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH 0.91 1.07 365.81