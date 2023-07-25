90 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, July 26

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 90 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Wednesday afternoon: Mattel, Meta Platforms, and ServiceNow.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Agnico-Eagle Mines
|AEM
|0.55
|0.60
|1704.16
|Alamos
|AGI
|0.13
|0.07
|251.17
|Albany Intl
|AIN
|0.92
|n/a
|261.56
|Align Tech
|ALGN
|2.04
|2.00
|991.55
|American Water Works
|AWK
|1.31
|1.20
|1010.62
|Ameriprise Financial
|AMP
|7.38
|5.81
|3808.77
|Annaly Capital Mgmt
|NLY
|3.07
|0.30
|363.86
|Antero Midstream
|AM
|0.19
|0.20
|267.03
|Antero Resources
|AR
|-0.27
|2.29
|935.87
|Arch Capital
|ACGL
|1.61
|1.34
|3187.86
|ASGN Incorporated
|ASGN
|1.49
|1.71
|1130.38
|AVANGRID
|AGR
|0.40
|0.46
|1834.47
|Carlisle Cos
|CSL
|4.67
|6.15
|1577.70
|Celestica
|CLS
|0.47
|0.44
|1814.12
|Century Communities
|CCS
|0.97
|4.78
|718.45
|Chemed
|CHE
|5.09
|4.84
|562.54
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|CMG
|12.31
|9.30
|2532.42
|Churchill Downs
|CHDN
|2.47
|3.90
|792.70
|Comfort Systems
|FIX
|1.56
|1.17
|1221.63
|CONMED
|CNMD
|0.79
|0.76
|306.15
|Core Labs
|CLB
|0.20
|0.12
|131.25
|CVB Financial
|CVBF
|0.39
|0.42
|132.28
|eBay
|EBAY
|0.99
|0.99
|2507.55
|Edwards Lifesciences
|EW
|0.65
|0.63
|1504.50
|Element Solutions
|ESI
|0.31
|0.38
|611.13
|Employers Holdings
|EIG
|0.96
|0.79
|210.79
|Enovix
|ENVX
|-0.24
|n/a
|0.06
|Equity Commonwealth
|EQC
|0.23
|0.04
|15.24
|Everest Group
|EG
|11.80
|9.79
|3618.00
|EVERTEC
|EVTC
|0.66
|0.65
|163.90
|First Interstate Bancsystem
|FIBK
|0.68
|0.59
|271.81
|Flex
|FLEX
|0.51
|0.54
|7276.29
|FTAI Aviation Ltd.
|FTAI
|0.30
|0.11
|286.54
|GFL Environmental
|GFL
|0.19
|0.24
|1478.01
|Globe Life
|GL
|2.58
|2.07
|1371.01
|Goosehead Insurance
|GSHD
|0.29
|0.16
|65.41
|Graco
|GGG
|0.80
|0.68
|576.14
|Helmerich & Payne
|HP
|0.90
|0.16
|705.71
|ICON plc
|ICLR
|3.08
|2.86
|2018.20
|IDEX Corp
|IEX
|2.11
|2.02
|852.28
|IMAX
|IMAX
|0.16
|0.07
|86.58
|Impinj
|PI
|0.30
|0.11
|85.00
|Invitation Homes
|INVH
|0.45
|0.42
|593.56
|L3Harris
|LHX
|2.94
|3.23
|4370.53
|Lam Research
|LRCX
|5.07
|8.83
|3129.76
|Landstar System
|LSTR
|1.81
|3.05
|1356.63
|Lending Club
|LC
|0.04
|0.45
|227.41
|Mattel
|MAT
|-0.03
|0.18
|1003.65
|MaxLinear
|MXL
|0.34
|1.11
|190.44
|Meta Platforms
|META
|2.91
|2.46
|31077.84
|Methanex
|MEOH
|0.54
|1.16
|886.52
|Mid-America Aptmt
|MAA
|2.26
|2.02
|534.27
|Moelis
|MC
|-0.01
|0.57
|187.72
|Molina Healthcare
|MOH
|5.06
|4.55
|8321.04
|MYR Group
|MYRG
|1.28
|1.15
|781.66
|NETGEAR
|NTGR
|-0.30
|-0.19
|156.69
|Nextracker
|NXT
|0.30
|n/a
|473.69
|NOV Inc.
|NOV
|0.29
|0.18
|2070.75
|O’Reilly Auto
|ORLY
|10.08
|8.78
|4008.19
|Oceaneering Intl
|OII
|0.29
|0.07
|600.33
|Pathward Financial
|CASH
|1.47
|0.93
|165.99
|Patterson-UTI
|PTEN
|0.44
|0.10
|781.73
|Pegasystems
|PEGA
|0.03
|-0.38
|311.91
|Piedmont Office Realty Trust
|PDM
|0.44
|0.48
|128.44
|Pilgrim’s Pride
|PPC
|0.33
|1.54
|4378.04
|Plexus
|PLXS
|1.16
|1.33
|1024.43
|PTC
|PTC
|1.00
|0.97
|525.76
|QuantumScape Corporation
|QS
|-0.20
|-0.22
|n/a
|Raymond James
|RJF
|2.15
|1.61
|2913.05
|Rollins
|ROL
|0.23
|0.20
|804.93
|Sallie Mae
|SLM
|1.16
|1.29
|501.36
|Seagate Tech
|STX
|-0.27
|1.59
|1684.19
|SEI Investments
|SEIC
|0.86
|0.81
|479.22
|ServiceNow
|NOW
|2.05
|1.62
|2130.17
|STAG Industrial
|STAG
|0.56
|0.56
|172.92
|Stewart Info
|STC
|0.87
|2.58
|585.83
|Sun Communities
|SUI
|1.95
|n/a
|834.99
|Sunnova Energy
|NOVA
|-0.42
|-0.32
|197.69
|Teradyne
|TER
|0.66
|1.21
|656.94
|TriNet Group
|TNET
|1.35
|1.72
|309.76
|Tronox
|TROX
|0.27
|0.84
|821.82
|Tyler Tech
|TYL
|1.89
|1.88
|491.26
|UDR
|UDR
|0.62
|0.52
|405.98
|United Rentals
|URI
|9.01
|7.86
|3453.77
|Valmont
|VMI
|4.08
|3.70
|1161.91
|VICI Properties
|VICI
|0.53
|0.48
|873.90
|Viking Therapeutics
|VKTX
|-0.19
|n/a
|n/a
|Vista Outdoor
|VSTO
|1.03
|2.31
|711.87
|Western Union
|WU
|0.39
|0.51
|1045.53
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
|WH
|0.91
|1.07
|365.81
