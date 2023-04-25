35 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, April 25

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 35 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews for five of the companies reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Alphabet GOOG 1.07 24.62 68795.70 AVANGRID AGR 0.75 1.16 2217.66 AZZ AZZ 0.29 0.87 321.47 Boston Properties BXP 1.69 1.82 778.43 Boyd Gaming BYD 1.54 1.4 889.59 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG 8.95 5.7 2340.68 Chubb CB 4.48 3.82 9393.50 CoStar Group CSGP 0.25 0.31 579.36 EastGroup EGP 1.81 1.68 133.05 Encore Wire WIRE 5.76 7.96 684.01 Enova International ENVA 1.59 1.67 486.90 Enphase Energy ENPH 1.22 0.79 720.16 Equity Residential EQR 0.88 0.77 701.99 Hawaiian Holdings HA -2.36 -2.54 605.15 Highwoods Prop HIW 0.93 1.03 214.07 Illumina ILMN 0.03 1.07 1066.32 JBT Corp JBT 0.74 0.87 513.54 Juniper Networks JNPR 0.43 0.31 1340.33 Manhattan Assoc MANH 0.65 0.6 200.54 Matador Resources MTDR 1.25 1.73 514.24 Microsoft MSFT 2.23 2.22 51040.91 NexTier Oilfield NEX 0.59 0.04 926.94 O-I Glass OI 0.83 0.56 1778.63 PacWest Bancorp PACW 0.57 1.01 311.72 Renasant RNST 0.81 0.6 170.34 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 0.27 0.28 79.63 Stride LRN 1.06 1.02 455.97 Ternium S.A. TX 0.95 3.95 3670.17 Texas Instruments TXN 1.81 2.33 4373.28 Trustmark TRMK 0.67 0.47 189.76 UMB Financial Corporation UMBF 1.89 2.17 371.44 Universal Health UHS 2.19 2.15 3448.18 Veritex Holdings VBTX 0.73 0.66 117.74 Vicor VICR 0.25 0.11 104.13 Visa V 1.99 1.79 7787.41