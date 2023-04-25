35 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, April 25

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 35 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are our previews for five of the companies reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|1.07
|24.62
|68795.70
|AVANGRID
|AGR
|0.75
|1.16
|2217.66
|AZZ
|AZZ
|0.29
|0.87
|321.47
|Boston Properties
|BXP
|1.69
|1.82
|778.43
|Boyd Gaming
|BYD
|1.54
|1.4
|889.59
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|CMG
|8.95
|5.7
|2340.68
|Chubb
|CB
|4.48
|3.82
|9393.50
|CoStar Group
|CSGP
|0.25
|0.31
|579.36
|EastGroup
|EGP
|1.81
|1.68
|133.05
|Encore Wire
|WIRE
|5.76
|7.96
|684.01
|Enova International
|ENVA
|1.59
|1.67
|486.90
|Enphase Energy
|ENPH
|1.22
|0.79
|720.16
|Equity Residential
|EQR
|0.88
|0.77
|701.99
|Hawaiian Holdings
|HA
|-2.36
|-2.54
|605.15
|Highwoods Prop
|HIW
|0.93
|1.03
|214.07
|Illumina
|ILMN
|0.03
|1.07
|1066.32
|JBT Corp
|JBT
|0.74
|0.87
|513.54
|Juniper Networks
|JNPR
|0.43
|0.31
|1340.33
|Manhattan Assoc
|MANH
|0.65
|0.6
|200.54
|Matador Resources
|MTDR
|1.25
|1.73
|514.24
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|2.23
|2.22
|51040.91
|NexTier Oilfield
|NEX
|0.59
|0.04
|926.94
|O-I Glass
|OI
|0.83
|0.56
|1778.63
|PacWest Bancorp
|PACW
|0.57
|1.01
|311.72
|Renasant
|RNST
|0.81
|0.6
|170.34
|Retail Opportunity Investments
|ROIC
|0.27
|0.28
|79.63
|Stride
|LRN
|1.06
|1.02
|455.97
|Ternium S.A.
|TX
|0.95
|3.95
|3670.17
|Texas Instruments
|TXN
|1.81
|2.33
|4373.28
|Trustmark
|TRMK
|0.67
|0.47
|189.76
|UMB Financial Corporation
|UMBF
|1.89
|2.17
|371.44
|Universal Health
|UHS
|2.19
|2.15
|3448.18
|Veritex Holdings
|VBTX
|0.73
|0.66
|117.74
|Vicor
|VICR
|0.25
|0.11
|104.13
|Visa
|V
|1.99
|1.79
|7787.41
