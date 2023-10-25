89 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, October 26 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 89 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday morning. One Dow 30 component is among the companies reporting.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Of the companies reporting Thursday morning, we’ve written more detailed earnings previews for Comcast, Merck, UPS, and Valero Energy.

Previews

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) A.O. Smith AOS 0.79 0.69 910.81 Altria MO 1.29 1.28 5427.18 American Tower AMT 2.41 2.36 2762.30 Applied Industrial AIT 2.09 1.97 1101.60 Arch Coal ARCH 3.25 8.68 638.04 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP 0.06 0.06 1244.27 Blueprint Medicines BPMC -2.37 -2.33 50.66 Boston Scientific BSX 0.48 0.43 3476.94 Bread Financial BFH 2.33 2.69 996.07 Bristol-Myers BMY 1.76 1.99 10955.44 Brunswick BC 2.37 2.67 1659.21 Bunge BG 2.50 3.45 15333.44 Carpenter Tech CRS 0.76 -0.14 739.15 Carrier Global CARR 0.80 0.70 5887.27 CBIZ CBZ 0.58 0.51 395.53 CenterPoint CNP 0.35 0.32 2089.90 CMS Energy CMS 0.59 0.56 2109.05 Comcast * CMCSA 0.95 0.96 29700.94 CTS Corp CTS 0.56 0.62 142.07 Cullen/Frost CFR 2.11 2.59 484.91 Eagle Materials EXP 4.26 3.72 636.00 EMCOR Group EME 2.71 2.16 3150.00 ExlService EXLS 0.34 1.54 405.83 Expro Group XPRO 0.23 n/a 384.86 First American Financial FAF 1.13 1.60 1598.04 FirstService * FSV 1.27 n/a 1069.84 Frontier Group Holdings ULCC -0.17 0.13 895.91 FTI Consulting FCN 1.84 2.15 850.70 Gentherm THRM 0.68 0.70 382.26 Grainger GWW 8.92 8.27 4216.62 H&E Equipment HEES 1.35 1.05 382.33 Harley-Davidson HOG 1.36 1.78 1356.17 Hasbro HAS 1.72 1.42 1616.09 Hershey Foods * HSY 2.46 2.17 2950.56 Hertz Global HTZ 0.68 1.08 2697.33 Honeywell HON 2.23 2.25 9230.68 Insmed INSM -1.14 -1.09 79.14 Int’l Paper IP 0.58 1.01 4805.31 Integer Holdings ITGR 1.10 0.95 376.70 Kenvue KVUE 0.31 n/a 3906.10 Keurig Dr Pepper KDP 0.47 0.46 3769.38 Kimco Realty KIM 0.39 0.41 426.17 Kirby KEX 1.03 0.65 795.43 Laboratory Corp LH 3.33 4.68 2991.99 Lazard LAZ 0.16 1.05 572.54 Lennox Int’l LII 4.75 4.10 1281.31 Linde plc LIN 3.58 3.10 8534.63 LKQ LKQ 0.96 0.97 3483.49 Manchester United MANU -0.04 n/a 154.00 MarineMax HZO 0.72 1.45 532.24 Masco MAS 0.91 0.98 1973.03 Mastercard MA 3.21 2.68 6525.29 MDC Holdings MDC 1.20 1.98 1132.76 Medical Properties Trust MPW 0.35 0.45 333.98 Merck MRK 1.95 1.85 15296.07 Mobileye Global MBLY 0.17 n/a 528.63 New York Community NYCB 0.33 0.31 942.55 Newmont Goldcorp NEM 0.40 0.27 2826.89 Northrop Grumman NOC 5.81 5.89 9581.37 NovoCure NVCR -0.53 -0.25 128.75 Overstock.com OSTK -0.83 0.13 396.13 Patrick Industries PATK 1.75 2.43 839.93 Peabody Energy BTU 0.98 2.34 1096.77 PG&E PCG 0.25 0.29 5479.00 Popular BPOP 1.85 5.70 703.21 Precision Drilling * PDS 0.15 2.26 107.43 Reliance Steel RS 5.00 6.48 3610.63 Rithm Capital RITM 1.71 0.32 922.90 Royal Caribbean RCL 3.46 0.26 4077.37 Seagate Tech STX -0.24 0.48 1507.93 Sonic Automotive SAH 1.77 2.23 3547.78 Southside Banc SBSI 0.76 0.84 68.23 Southwest Air LUV 0.38 0.50 6564.89 STMicroelectronics STM 1.09 1.16 4375.60 TechnipFMC FTI 0.19 0.03 1980.02 Textron TXT 1.29 1.06 3475.81 The Shyft Group SHYF 0.08 0.53 207.81 Tractor Supply TSCO 2.29 2.10 3464.78 Tradeweb Markets TW 0.55 0.45 327.01 TRI Pointe Homes TPH 0.57 1.45 766.05 Trimas TRS 0.58 0.40 247.22 UPS UPS 1.52 2.99 21402.02 Valero Energy VLO 7.47 7.14 38458.65 Valley National VLY 0.26 0.35 472.13 Visteon VC 1.92 1.54 1053.18 Vulcan Materials VMC 2.29 1.78 2165.55 West Pharm WST 1.86 2.03 750.31 WEX WEX 3.77 3.71 640.76 Willis Towers Watson WTW 2.05 2.20 2078.10