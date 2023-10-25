89 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, October 26

There are 89 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday morning. One Dow 30 component is among the companies reporting.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Of the companies reporting Thursday morning, we’ve written more detailed earnings previews for Comcast, Merck, UPS, and Valero Energy.
Previews
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|A.O. Smith
|AOS
|0.79
|0.69
|910.81
|Altria
|MO
|1.29
|1.28
|5427.18
|American Tower
|AMT
|2.41
|2.36
|2762.30
|Applied Industrial
|AIT
|2.09
|1.97
|1101.60
|Arch Coal
|ARCH
|3.25
|8.68
|638.04
|Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
|AMBP
|0.06
|0.06
|1244.27
|Blueprint Medicines
|BPMC
|-2.37
|-2.33
|50.66
|Boston Scientific
|BSX
|0.48
|0.43
|3476.94
|Bread Financial
|BFH
|2.33
|2.69
|996.07
|Bristol-Myers
|BMY
|1.76
|1.99
|10955.44
|Brunswick
|BC
|2.37
|2.67
|1659.21
|Bunge
|BG
|2.50
|3.45
|15333.44
|Carpenter Tech
|CRS
|0.76
|-0.14
|739.15
|Carrier Global
|CARR
|0.80
|0.70
|5887.27
|CBIZ
|CBZ
|0.58
|0.51
|395.53
|CenterPoint
|CNP
|0.35
|0.32
|2089.90
|CMS Energy
|CMS
|0.59
|0.56
|2109.05
|Comcast *
|CMCSA
|0.95
|0.96
|29700.94
|CTS Corp
|CTS
|0.56
|0.62
|142.07
|Cullen/Frost
|CFR
|2.11
|2.59
|484.91
|Eagle Materials
|EXP
|4.26
|3.72
|636.00
|EMCOR Group
|EME
|2.71
|2.16
|3150.00
|ExlService
|EXLS
|0.34
|1.54
|405.83
|Expro Group
|XPRO
|0.23
|n/a
|384.86
|First American Financial
|FAF
|1.13
|1.60
|1598.04
|FirstService *
|FSV
|1.27
|n/a
|1069.84
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|-0.17
|0.13
|895.91
|FTI Consulting
|FCN
|1.84
|2.15
|850.70
|Gentherm
|THRM
|0.68
|0.70
|382.26
|Grainger
|GWW
|8.92
|8.27
|4216.62
|H&E Equipment
|HEES
|1.35
|1.05
|382.33
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|1.36
|1.78
|1356.17
|Hasbro
|HAS
|1.72
|1.42
|1616.09
|Hershey Foods *
|HSY
|2.46
|2.17
|2950.56
|Hertz Global
|HTZ
|0.68
|1.08
|2697.33
|Honeywell
|HON
|2.23
|2.25
|9230.68
|Insmed
|INSM
|-1.14
|-1.09
|79.14
|Int’l Paper
|IP
|0.58
|1.01
|4805.31
|Integer Holdings
|ITGR
|1.10
|0.95
|376.70
|Kenvue
|KVUE
|0.31
|n/a
|3906.10
|Keurig Dr Pepper
|KDP
|0.47
|0.46
|3769.38
|Kimco Realty
|KIM
|0.39
|0.41
|426.17
|Kirby
|KEX
|1.03
|0.65
|795.43
|Laboratory Corp
|LH
|3.33
|4.68
|2991.99
|Lazard
|LAZ
|0.16
|1.05
|572.54
|Lennox Int’l
|LII
|4.75
|4.10
|1281.31
|Linde plc
|LIN
|3.58
|3.10
|8534.63
|LKQ
|LKQ
|0.96
|0.97
|3483.49
|Manchester United
|MANU
|-0.04
|n/a
|154.00
|MarineMax
|HZO
|0.72
|1.45
|532.24
|Masco
|MAS
|0.91
|0.98
|1973.03
|Mastercard
|MA
|3.21
|2.68
|6525.29
|MDC Holdings
|MDC
|1.20
|1.98
|1132.76
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|0.35
|0.45
|333.98
|Merck
|MRK
|1.95
|1.85
|15296.07
|Mobileye Global
|MBLY
|0.17
|n/a
|528.63
|New York Community
|NYCB
|0.33
|0.31
|942.55
|Newmont Goldcorp
|NEM
|0.40
|0.27
|2826.89
|Northrop Grumman
|NOC
|5.81
|5.89
|9581.37
|NovoCure
|NVCR
|-0.53
|-0.25
|128.75
|Overstock.com
|OSTK
|-0.83
|0.13
|396.13
|Patrick Industries
|PATK
|1.75
|2.43
|839.93
|Peabody Energy
|BTU
|0.98
|2.34
|1096.77
|PG&E
|PCG
|0.25
|0.29
|5479.00
|Popular
|BPOP
|1.85
|5.70
|703.21
|Precision Drilling *
|PDS
|0.15
|2.26
|107.43
|Reliance Steel
|RS
|5.00
|6.48
|3610.63
|Rithm Capital
|RITM
|1.71
|0.32
|922.90
|Royal Caribbean
|RCL
|3.46
|0.26
|4077.37
|Seagate Tech
|STX
|-0.24
|0.48
|1507.93
|Sonic Automotive
|SAH
|1.77
|2.23
|3547.78
|Southside Banc
|SBSI
|0.76
|0.84
|68.23
|Southwest Air
|LUV
|0.38
|0.50
|6564.89
|STMicroelectronics
|STM
|1.09
|1.16
|4375.60
|TechnipFMC
|FTI
|0.19
|0.03
|1980.02
|Textron
|TXT
|1.29
|1.06
|3475.81
|The Shyft Group
|SHYF
|0.08
|0.53
|207.81
|Tractor Supply
|TSCO
|2.29
|2.10
|3464.78
|Tradeweb Markets
|TW
|0.55
|0.45
|327.01
|TRI Pointe Homes
|TPH
|0.57
|1.45
|766.05
|Trimas
|TRS
|0.58
|0.40
|247.22
|UPS
|UPS
|1.52
|2.99
|21402.02
|Valero Energy
|VLO
|7.47
|7.14
|38458.65
|Valley National
|VLY
|0.26
|0.35
|472.13
|Visteon
|VC
|1.92
|1.54
|1053.18
|Vulcan Materials
|VMC
|2.29
|1.78
|2165.55
|West Pharm
|WST
|1.86
|2.03
|750.31
|WEX
|WEX
|3.77
|3.71
|640.76
|Willis Towers Watson
|WTW
|2.05
|2.20
|2078.10
