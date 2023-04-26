106 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, April 26

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 106 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are our previews for three of the companies reporting earnings Wednesday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|2U
|TWOU
|-0.07
|-0.24
|238.55
|Acadia Healthcare
|ACHC
|0.71
|0.67
|689.9
|Aflac
|AFL
|1.4
|1.42
|4606.18
|Alamos
|AGI
|0.1
|0.05
|232.42
|Align Tech
|ALGN
|1.68
|2.13
|901.12
|AllianceBernstein
|AB
|0.63
|0.9
|891.82
|American Water Works
|AWK
|0.92
|0.87
|919.67
|Annaly Capital Mgmt
|NLY
|0.75
|0.28
|452
|Antero Midstream
|AM
|0.2
|0.19
|255.52
|Antero Resources
|AR
|0.52
|1.15
|1207.94
|Arch Capital
|ACGL
|1.45
|1.1
|3261.84
|ASGN Incorporated
|ASGN
|1.43
|1.57
|1153.82
|Aspen Tech
|AZPN
|1.8
|1.38
|288.67
|AvalonBay
|AVB
|2.55
|2.26
|670.88
|AXIS Capital
|AXS
|1.97
|2.09
|1837
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|BMRN
|0.4
|0.54
|570.92
|C.H. Robinson
|CHRW
|0.98
|2.05
|4809.62
|CACI Intl
|CACI
|4.66
|4.04
|1658.49
|Canadian Pacific
|CP
|0.92
|0.67
|2282.39
|Celestica
|CLS
|0.46
|0.39
|1813.81
|Century Communities
|CCS
|0.65
|4.2
|595.35
|Chemed
|CHE
|4.81
|4.79
|548.78
|Churchill Downs
|CHDN
|1.81
|1.18
|536.57
|Columbia Banking
|COLB
|0.69
|0.74
|441.99
|Comfort Systems
|FIX
|1.08
|0.91
|1095.83
|CONMED
|CNMD
|0.6
|0.7
|266.66
|Core Labs
|CLB
|0.16
|0.08
|125.92
|CVB Financial
|CVBF
|0.44
|0.31
|143.35
|eBay
|EBAY
|1.07
|1.05
|2478.3
|Edwards Lifesciences
|EW
|0.61
|0.59
|1393.78
|Element Solutions
|ESI
|0.29
|0.38
|593.42
|Ensign Group
|ENSG
|1.1
|0.99
|849.57
|EPR Properties
|EPR
|1.19
|1.16
|150.62
|EQT Corp.
|EQT
|1.34
|0.81
|1774.76
|Ethan Allen
|ETD
|0.79
|0.93
|192
|EVERTEC
|EVTC
|0.6
|0.7
|152.15
|FARO Techs *
|FARO
|-0.13
|-0.14
|84.89
|First Interstate Bancsystem
|FIBK
|0.8
|-0.36
|285.42
|Fortune Brands Innovations
|FBIN
|0.59
|1010.78
|FTAI Aviation Ltd.
|FTAI
|0.35
|-2.3
|247.61
|Goosehead Insurance
|GSHD
|0.04
|0.04
|53.73
|Graco
|GGG
|0.62
|0.57
|501.87
|Helen of Troy
|HELE
|1.88
|2.51
|457.7
|Helmerich & Payne
|HP
|1.05
|-0.17
|754.7
|ICON plc
|ICLR
|2.87
|2.76
|1981.61
|IDEX Corp
|IEX
|2.02
|1.96
|818.87
|Impinj
|PI
|0.33
|0.09
|83.59
|Kaiser Alum
|KALU
|-0.16
|0.66
|810.25
|Kilroy Realty
|KRC
|1.17
|1.16
|282.79
|KLA Corporation
|KLAC
|5.29
|5.13
|2376.47
|Landstar System
|LSTR
|2.07
|3.34
|1419.02
|Lending Club
|LC
|0.07
|0.39
|237.32
|Luxfer
|LXFR
|0.22
|0.33
|98.75
|Mattel
|MAT
|-0.24
|0.08
|740.74
|MaxLinear
|MXL
|0.7
|1
|250.12
|Merit Medical
|MMSI
|0.55
|0.53
|280.47
|Meritage
|MTH
|2.64
|5.79
|1034.22
|Meta Platforms
|META
|1.95
|27658.15
|Methanex
|MEOH
|0.95
|2.16
|944.88
|Mid-America Aptmt
|MAA
|2.25
|1.97
|528.4
|Moelis
|MC
|0.1
|0.95
|186.6
|Molina Healthcare
|MOH
|5.21
|4.9
|8312.92
|MYR Group
|MYRG
|1.01
|1.21
|721.13
|NETGEAR
|NTGR
|-0.1
|-0.28
|193.87
|Nevro
|NVRO
|-1.09
|-0.98
|95.1
|NOV Inc.
|NOV
|0.22
|-0.13
|1957.84
|O’Reilly Auto
|ORLY
|8.03
|7.17
|3578.45
|Oceaneering Intl
|OII
|0.07
|-0.06
|515.62
|Pathward Financial
|CASH
|2.02
|1.73
|210.36
|Patterson-UTI
|PTEN
|0.35
|-0.13
|757.41
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|PEB
|0.1
|0.11
|291.59
|Pegasystems
|PEGA
|0.37
|0.59
|350.5
|Pilgrim’s Pride
|PPC
|0.05
|1.18
|4108.48
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|PXD
|4.98
|7.74
|4975.4
|Plexus
|PLXS
|1.15
|0.95
|1044.97
|PTC
|PTC
|1.15
|1.39
|539.21
|QuantumScape Corporation
|QS
|-0.19
|-0.21
|Raymond James
|RJF
|2.24
|1.55
|2889.88
|Robert Half
|RHI
|1.13
|1.52
|1714.64
|Roku
|ROKU
|-1.49
|-0.19
|707.54
|Rollins
|ROL
|0.17
|0.15
|643.78
|Safehold
|SAFE
|0.37
|0.43
|75.25
|Sallie Mae
|SLM
|0.33
|0.46
|372.98
|Sangamo Therapeutics
|SGMO
|-0.32
|-0.3
|24.07
|ServiceNow
|NOW
|2.05
|1.73
|2085.71
|Sleep Number
|SNBR
|0.29
|0.09
|533.11
|Spirit Airlines
|SAVE
|-0.85
|-1.6
|1354.08
|SPS Commerce
|SPSC
|0.58
|0.55
|123.95
|STAG Industrial
|STAG
|0.55
|0.53
|170.87
|Stewart Info
|STC
|-0.05
|2.03
|528.9
|Sun Communities
|SUI
|1.19
|610.32
|Sunnova Energy
|NOVA
|-0.54
|154.91
|Teladoc
|TDOC
|-0.49
|-0.47
|618.41
|Teradyne
|TER
|0.44
|0.98
|603.03
|TriNet Group
|TNET
|2
|2.55
|364.44
|Tronox
|TROX
|0.1
|0.6
|683.96
|Tyler Tech
|TYL
|1.69
|1.9
|471.54
|UDR
|UDR
|0.61
|0.54
|406.52
|Ultra Clean Holdings
|UCTT
|0.23
|0.95
|420.01
|United Rentals
|URI
|7.99
|5.73
|3169.28
|Veradigm *
|MDRX
|0.27
|0.79
|168.08
|Waste Connections
|WCN
|0.88
|0.82
|1895.74
|Waste Mgmt
|WM
|1.29
|1.29
|4859.78
|WillScot Mobile Mini
|WSC
|0.3
|0.22
|533.72
|Wolfspeed
|WOLF
|-0.15
|-0.12
|220.08
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
|WH
|0.8
|0.95
|322.68
