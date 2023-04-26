106 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, April 26

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 106 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews for three of the companies reporting earnings Wednesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 2U TWOU -0.07 -0.24 238.55 Acadia Healthcare ACHC 0.71 0.67 689.9 Aflac AFL 1.4 1.42 4606.18 Alamos AGI 0.1 0.05 232.42 Align Tech ALGN 1.68 2.13 901.12 AllianceBernstein AB 0.63 0.9 891.82 American Water Works AWK 0.92 0.87 919.67 Annaly Capital Mgmt NLY 0.75 0.28 452 Antero Midstream AM 0.2 0.19 255.52 Antero Resources AR 0.52 1.15 1207.94 Arch Capital ACGL 1.45 1.1 3261.84 ASGN Incorporated ASGN 1.43 1.57 1153.82 Aspen Tech AZPN 1.8 1.38 288.67 AvalonBay AVB 2.55 2.26 670.88 AXIS Capital AXS 1.97 2.09 1837 BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN 0.4 0.54 570.92 C.H. Robinson CHRW 0.98 2.05 4809.62 CACI Intl CACI 4.66 4.04 1658.49 Canadian Pacific CP 0.92 0.67 2282.39 Celestica CLS 0.46 0.39 1813.81 Century Communities CCS 0.65 4.2 595.35 Chemed CHE 4.81 4.79 548.78 Churchill Downs CHDN 1.81 1.18 536.57 Columbia Banking COLB 0.69 0.74 441.99 Comfort Systems FIX 1.08 0.91 1095.83 CONMED CNMD 0.6 0.7 266.66 Core Labs CLB 0.16 0.08 125.92 CVB Financial CVBF 0.44 0.31 143.35 eBay EBAY 1.07 1.05 2478.3 Edwards Lifesciences EW 0.61 0.59 1393.78 Element Solutions ESI 0.29 0.38 593.42 Ensign Group ENSG 1.1 0.99 849.57 EPR Properties EPR 1.19 1.16 150.62 EQT Corp. EQT 1.34 0.81 1774.76 Ethan Allen ETD 0.79 0.93 192 EVERTEC EVTC 0.6 0.7 152.15 FARO Techs * FARO -0.13 -0.14 84.89 First Interstate Bancsystem FIBK 0.8 -0.36 285.42 Fortune Brands Innovations FBIN 0.59 1010.78 FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI 0.35 -2.3 247.61 Goosehead Insurance GSHD 0.04 0.04 53.73 Graco GGG 0.62 0.57 501.87 Helen of Troy HELE 1.88 2.51 457.7 Helmerich & Payne HP 1.05 -0.17 754.7 ICON plc ICLR 2.87 2.76 1981.61 IDEX Corp IEX 2.02 1.96 818.87 Impinj PI 0.33 0.09 83.59 Kaiser Alum KALU -0.16 0.66 810.25 Kilroy Realty KRC 1.17 1.16 282.79 KLA Corporation KLAC 5.29 5.13 2376.47 Landstar System LSTR 2.07 3.34 1419.02 Lending Club LC 0.07 0.39 237.32 Luxfer LXFR 0.22 0.33 98.75 Mattel MAT -0.24 0.08 740.74 MaxLinear MXL 0.7 1 250.12 Merit Medical MMSI 0.55 0.53 280.47 Meritage MTH 2.64 5.79 1034.22 Meta Platforms META 1.95 27658.15 Methanex MEOH 0.95 2.16 944.88 Mid-America Aptmt MAA 2.25 1.97 528.4 Moelis MC 0.1 0.95 186.6 Molina Healthcare MOH 5.21 4.9 8312.92 MYR Group MYRG 1.01 1.21 721.13 NETGEAR NTGR -0.1 -0.28 193.87 Nevro NVRO -1.09 -0.98 95.1 NOV Inc. NOV 0.22 -0.13 1957.84 O’Reilly Auto ORLY 8.03 7.17 3578.45 Oceaneering Intl OII 0.07 -0.06 515.62 Pathward Financial CASH 2.02 1.73 210.36 Patterson-UTI PTEN 0.35 -0.13 757.41 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB 0.1 0.11 291.59 Pegasystems PEGA 0.37 0.59 350.5 Pilgrim’s Pride PPC 0.05 1.18 4108.48 Pioneer Natural Resources PXD 4.98 7.74 4975.4 Plexus PLXS 1.15 0.95 1044.97 PTC PTC 1.15 1.39 539.21 QuantumScape Corporation QS -0.19 -0.21 Raymond James RJF 2.24 1.55 2889.88 Robert Half RHI 1.13 1.52 1714.64 Roku ROKU -1.49 -0.19 707.54 Rollins ROL 0.17 0.15 643.78 Safehold SAFE 0.37 0.43 75.25 Sallie Mae SLM 0.33 0.46 372.98 Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO -0.32 -0.3 24.07 ServiceNow NOW 2.05 1.73 2085.71 Sleep Number SNBR 0.29 0.09 533.11 Spirit Airlines SAVE -0.85 -1.6 1354.08 SPS Commerce SPSC 0.58 0.55 123.95 STAG Industrial STAG 0.55 0.53 170.87 Stewart Info STC -0.05 2.03 528.9 Sun Communities SUI 1.19 610.32 Sunnova Energy NOVA -0.54 154.91 Teladoc TDOC -0.49 -0.47 618.41 Teradyne TER 0.44 0.98 603.03 TriNet Group TNET 2 2.55 364.44 Tronox TROX 0.1 0.6 683.96 Tyler Tech TYL 1.69 1.9 471.54 UDR UDR 0.61 0.54 406.52 Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT 0.23 0.95 420.01 United Rentals URI 7.99 5.73 3169.28 Veradigm * MDRX 0.27 0.79 168.08 Waste Connections WCN 0.88 0.82 1895.74 Waste Mgmt WM 1.29 1.29 4859.78 WillScot Mobile Mini WSC 0.3 0.22 533.72 Wolfspeed WOLF -0.15 -0.12 220.08 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH 0.8 0.95 322.68