84 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, May 3

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 84 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Adient ADNT 0.43 -0.13 3780.36 Allegiant Travel ALGT 2.30 -0.12 627.89 Allete ALE 1.19 1.24 396.25 Astec Industries ASTE 0.52 n/a 341.36 Avanos Medical AVNS 0.28 0.26 195.20 AvidXchange AVDX -0.07 -0.13 82.76 Avient AVNT 0.55 0.99 843.16 Avista AVA 1.16 0.99 485.37 Barrick GOLD 0.12 0.26 2566.30 Belden BDC 1.52 1.31 624.46 Berry Petroleum BRY 0.14 n/a 174.40 Bio-Techne TECH 0.53 2.14 298.55 BioCryst Pharma BCRX -0.29 n/a 71.44 Blackbaud BLKB 0.71 0.57 261.00 Brinker EAT 1.19 0.92 1072.31 Brookfield Infrastructure BIP 0.72 0.96 2280.62 Builders FirstSource BLDR 1.56 3.90 3571.60 Bunge BG 3.24 4.26 15181.26 CDW CDW 2.03 2.20 5213.34 Chefs’ Warehouse CHEF 0.11 0.10 636.12 Clean Harbors CLH 1.16 0.83 1254.98 Conduent CNDT 0.04 0.10 948.00 Criteo CRTO 0.23 0.53 213.95 CVS Health CVS 2.09 2.22 80839.63 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH -0.60 -0.80 35.50 Dentsply Sirona XRAY 0.34 0.52 938.16 DigitalBridge DBRG 0.15 -0.46 297.44 Dine Brands DIN 1.72 1.54 207.04 Donnelley Financial DFIN 0.53 0.82 185.00 Dream Finders Homes * DFH 0.18 0.42 518.00 Driven Brands DRVN 0.23 0.28 558.69 Emerson EMR 0.98 1.29 3634.71 Estee Lauder EL 0.51 1.90 3704.64 Exelon EXC 0.66 0.64 5544.45 Fortis FTS 0.61 0.78 3128.86 Fresh Del Monte FDP 0.60 0.55 1155.30 Garmin GRMN 1.01 1.11 1100.40 Generac GNRC 0.50 2.09 850.07 Gibraltar Industries ROCK 0.55 0.60 298.90 Gogo GOGO 0.14 0.18 101.26 Griffon GFF 0.66 1.37 723.23 Hanesbrands HBI -0.07 0.34 1362.77 Harsco HSC -0.29 -0.01 455.93 Horizon Pharma HZNP 1.20 1.34 897.06 Ingredion INGR 2.01 1.95 2181.07 Ionis Pharma IONS -0.76 -0.46 126.88 IVERIC bio * ISEE -0.42 n/a n/a Janus Henderson Group JHG 0.47 0.75 491.82 Kraft Heinz KHC 0.60 0.60 6391.52 LivaNova LIVN 0.39 0.48 243.43 Louisiana-Pacific LPX 0.05 5.08 618.23 LXP Industrial Trust LXP 0.17 0.16 81.34 Malibu Boats MBUU 2.34 2.61 343.18 Materion MTRN 1.28 1.08 447.10 Mirion Technologies MIR 0.05 n/a 179.20 Murphy Oil MUR 0.98 0.73 777.23 Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX 0.74 0.30 409.16 NiSource NI 0.75 0.75 1866.67 Pacira BioSciences PCRX 0.62 0.64 159.42 Parsons PSN 0.43 0.40 1059.29 Perion Network PERI 0.50 0.44 141.35 Phillips 66 PSX 3.56 1.32 34515.40 ProPetro PUMP 0.48 0.11 412.99 Radware RDWR 0.14 0.19 71.47 RXO, Inc. RXO 0.07 n/a 1069.87 Sapiens Int’l SPNS 0.31 0.31 121.96 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 3.47 5.03 1612.88 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI -0.54 35.39 774.56 SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE -0.08 0.70 789.80 Sotera Health SHC 0.14 0.22 221.03 Spire SR 3.51 3.42 887.98 Spirit Aerosystems SPR -0.26 0.03 1521.06 Standard Motor SMP 0.58 0.92 328.90 SunPower SPWR 0.00 0.02 420.60 The Vita Coco Company COCO 0.09 0.04 104.14 Timken TKR 1.89 1.61 1225.81 Trane TT 1.34 1.12 3638.59 Trimble TRMB 0.67 0.73 929.69 Turning Point Brands TPB 0.49 0.71 97.20 United Therapeutics UTHR 4.71 5.03 510.78 Verisk Analytics VRSK 1.19 1.34 633.56 Wingstop WING 0.45 0.34 99.42 World Wrestling WWE 0.41 0.77 291.51 Yum! Brands YUM 1.13 1.05 1621.45