84 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, May 3

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 84 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Adient
|ADNT
|0.43
|-0.13
|3780.36
|Allegiant Travel
|ALGT
|2.30
|-0.12
|627.89
|Allete
|ALE
|1.19
|1.24
|396.25
|Astec Industries
|ASTE
|0.52
|n/a
|341.36
|Avanos Medical
|AVNS
|0.28
|0.26
|195.20
|AvidXchange
|AVDX
|-0.07
|-0.13
|82.76
|Avient
|AVNT
|0.55
|0.99
|843.16
|Avista
|AVA
|1.16
|0.99
|485.37
|Barrick
|GOLD
|0.12
|0.26
|2566.30
|Belden
|BDC
|1.52
|1.31
|624.46
|Berry Petroleum
|BRY
|0.14
|n/a
|174.40
|Bio-Techne
|TECH
|0.53
|2.14
|298.55
|BioCryst Pharma
|BCRX
|-0.29
|n/a
|71.44
|Blackbaud
|BLKB
|0.71
|0.57
|261.00
|Brinker
|EAT
|1.19
|0.92
|1072.31
|Brookfield Infrastructure
|BIP
|0.72
|0.96
|2280.62
|Builders FirstSource
|BLDR
|1.56
|3.90
|3571.60
|Bunge
|BG
|3.24
|4.26
|15181.26
|CDW
|CDW
|2.03
|2.20
|5213.34
|Chefs’ Warehouse
|CHEF
|0.11
|0.10
|636.12
|Clean Harbors
|CLH
|1.16
|0.83
|1254.98
|Conduent
|CNDT
|0.04
|0.10
|948.00
|Criteo
|CRTO
|0.23
|0.53
|213.95
|CVS Health
|CVS
|2.09
|2.22
|80839.63
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|DCPH
|-0.60
|-0.80
|35.50
|Dentsply Sirona
|XRAY
|0.34
|0.52
|938.16
|DigitalBridge
|DBRG
|0.15
|-0.46
|297.44
|Dine Brands
|DIN
|1.72
|1.54
|207.04
|Donnelley Financial
|DFIN
|0.53
|0.82
|185.00
|Dream Finders Homes *
|DFH
|0.18
|0.42
|518.00
|Driven Brands
|DRVN
|0.23
|0.28
|558.69
|Emerson
|EMR
|0.98
|1.29
|3634.71
|Estee Lauder
|EL
|0.51
|1.90
|3704.64
|Exelon
|EXC
|0.66
|0.64
|5544.45
|Fortis
|FTS
|0.61
|0.78
|3128.86
|Fresh Del Monte
|FDP
|0.60
|0.55
|1155.30
|Garmin
|GRMN
|1.01
|1.11
|1100.40
|Generac
|GNRC
|0.50
|2.09
|850.07
|Gibraltar Industries
|ROCK
|0.55
|0.60
|298.90
|Gogo
|GOGO
|0.14
|0.18
|101.26
|Griffon
|GFF
|0.66
|1.37
|723.23
|Hanesbrands
|HBI
|-0.07
|0.34
|1362.77
|Harsco
|HSC
|-0.29
|-0.01
|455.93
|Horizon Pharma
|HZNP
|1.20
|1.34
|897.06
|Ingredion
|INGR
|2.01
|1.95
|2181.07
|Ionis Pharma
|IONS
|-0.76
|-0.46
|126.88
|IVERIC bio *
|ISEE
|-0.42
|n/a
|n/a
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|0.47
|0.75
|491.82
|Kraft Heinz
|KHC
|0.60
|0.60
|6391.52
|LivaNova
|LIVN
|0.39
|0.48
|243.43
|Louisiana-Pacific
|LPX
|0.05
|5.08
|618.23
|LXP Industrial Trust
|LXP
|0.17
|0.16
|81.34
|Malibu Boats
|MBUU
|2.34
|2.61
|343.18
|Materion
|MTRN
|1.28
|1.08
|447.10
|Mirion Technologies
|MIR
|0.05
|n/a
|179.20
|Murphy Oil
|MUR
|0.98
|0.73
|777.23
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|NBIX
|0.74
|0.30
|409.16
|NiSource
|NI
|0.75
|0.75
|1866.67
|Pacira BioSciences
|PCRX
|0.62
|0.64
|159.42
|Parsons
|PSN
|0.43
|0.40
|1059.29
|Perion Network
|PERI
|0.50
|0.44
|141.35
|Phillips 66
|PSX
|3.56
|1.32
|34515.40
|ProPetro
|PUMP
|0.48
|0.11
|412.99
|Radware
|RDWR
|0.14
|0.19
|71.47
|RXO, Inc.
|RXO
|0.07
|n/a
|1069.87
|Sapiens Int’l
|SPNS
|0.31
|0.31
|121.96
|Scotts Miracle-Gro
|SMG
|3.47
|5.03
|1612.88
|Sinclair Broadcast
|SBGI
|-0.54
|35.39
|774.56
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|SITE
|-0.08
|0.70
|789.80
|Sotera Health
|SHC
|0.14
|0.22
|221.03
|Spire
|SR
|3.51
|3.42
|887.98
|Spirit Aerosystems
|SPR
|-0.26
|0.03
|1521.06
|Standard Motor
|SMP
|0.58
|0.92
|328.90
|SunPower
|SPWR
|0.00
|0.02
|420.60
|The Vita Coco Company
|COCO
|0.09
|0.04
|104.14
|Timken
|TKR
|1.89
|1.61
|1225.81
|Trane
|TT
|1.34
|1.12
|3638.59
|Trimble
|TRMB
|0.67
|0.73
|929.69
|Turning Point Brands
|TPB
|0.49
|0.71
|97.20
|United Therapeutics
|UTHR
|4.71
|5.03
|510.78
|Verisk Analytics
|VRSK
|1.19
|1.34
|633.56
|Wingstop
|WING
|0.45
|0.34
|99.42
|World Wrestling
|WWE
|0.41
|0.77
|291.51
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|1.13
|1.05
|1621.45
