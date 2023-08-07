74 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, August 8

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 74 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Among companies reporting earnings Tuesday morning, here are previews of four: Barrick Gold, Datadog, Li Auto, and UPS.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 908 Devices MASS -0.33 -0.26 10.39 AdaptHealth AHCO 0.13 0.09 765.17 ADT ADT 0.06 0.06 1650.92 Allete ALE 0.79 0.67 446.41 Aramark ARMK 0.34 0.25 4586.41 Arvinas ARVN -1.65 -1.32 30.94 Atkore International ATKR 4.27 2.11 929.45 Barrick GOLD n/a 0.24 n/a Beam Therapeutics * BEAM -1.42 -1.02 17.32 Bentley Systems BSY 0.19 0.22 295.18 Bio-Techne TECH 0.55 2.05 307.22 Bluebirdbio BLUE -0.71 -1.36 11.30 Broadridge Financial BR 3.10 2.65 1874.88 Cellebrite DI CLBT 0.02 0.00 72.52 Cerence CRNC -0.15 0.43 60.73 Choice Hotels CHH 1.69 1.43 422.69 Datadog DDOG 0.28 0.24 501.57 Duke Energy DUK 0.98 1.14 6156.22 Easterly Government Properties DEA 0.28 0.33 69.20 eHealth EHTH -1.06 -1.15 52.28 Eli Lilly LLY 1.98 1.25 7582.70 Embecta Corp. EMBC 0.46 n/a 275.07 Endeavour Silver EXK 0.26 -0.02 1409.05 Energizer ENR 0.69 0.77 743.05 Enpro Industries NPO 1.74 2.32 276.43 Everbridge EVBG 0.27 0.03 110.20 Expeditors Intl EXPD 1.37 2.27 2647.91 Fox Corporation FOXA 0.71 0.74 3025.01 Franchise Group * FRG 0.64 1.19 1090.08 Global-E Online GLBE -0.26 -0.25 128.64 GlobalFoundries GFS 0.50 0.58 1833.94 Haemonetics HAE 0.73 0.58 292.69 Healthcare Realty HR 0.40 0.45 326.99 Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN 0.09 0.14 397.62 HNI HNI 0.21 0.52 564.29 Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP 0.97 1.07 873.52 Ingredion INGR 2.33 2.12 2200.03 Ironwood Pharma IRWD 0.25 0.21 103.70 IVERIC bio * ISEE -0.56 -0.41 n/a Jacobs Engineering J 1.82 1.86 4065.85 Latham Group SWIM 0.11 0.04 170.70 LCI Industries LCII 1.24 6.06 997.16 Li Auto LI 1.76 -0.17 26735.38 Macerich MAC 0.42 0.46 193.97 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals * MDGL -4.59 n/a n/a Medical Properties Trust MPW 0.37 0.46 344.44 New Fortress Energy * NFE 0.54 0.69 573.60 New York Times NYT 0.21 0.24 580.56 Nexstar NXST 2.35 5.56 1238.03 Novanta NOVT 0.73 0.78 225.50 Novavax NVAX -1.33 -6.53 264.16 Olaplex OLPX 0.05 0.14 129.86 Organon OGN 0.97 1.25 1565.23 Payoneer PAYO 0.03 0.01 197.24 Perrigo PRGO 0.51 0.43 1180.99 Playtika PLTK 0.20 0.09 651.25 RadNet RDNT 0.07 0.15 389.29 Restaurant Brands Int’l QSR 0.77 0.82 1742.46 Sealed Air SEE 0.67 1.01 1408.83 SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS 1.71 1.62 513.71 Seres Therapeutics MCRB 0.53 n/a 125.67 SmartRent SMRT -0.05 -0.13 53.58 Squarespace SQSP 0.20 0.45 243.34 Sterling Check Corp. STER 0.27 0.33 191.99 Tecnoglass TGLS 1.03 n/a 209.22 Thoughtworks TWKS 0.04 0.11 301.65 TPG Inc. TPG 0.32 -0.37 289.27 Transdigm Group TDG 6.38 4.85 1685.58 Under Armour UAA -0.02 0.03 1293.73 UPS UPS 2.49 3.29 23010.92 Warner Music Group WMG 0.20 0.24 1469.42 WideOpenWest WOW 0.00 0.05 174.36 Zentalis Pharma * ZNTL -1.03 -1.34 n/a Zoetis ZTS 1.31 1.20 2155.89