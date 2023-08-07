74 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Tuesday, August 8

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 74 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Among companies reporting earnings Tuesday morning, here are previews of four: Barrick Gold, Datadog, Li Auto, and UPS.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|908 Devices
|MASS
|-0.33
|-0.26
|10.39
|AdaptHealth
|AHCO
|0.13
|0.09
|765.17
|ADT
|ADT
|0.06
|0.06
|1650.92
|Allete
|ALE
|0.79
|0.67
|446.41
|Aramark
|ARMK
|0.34
|0.25
|4586.41
|Arvinas
|ARVN
|-1.65
|-1.32
|30.94
|Atkore International
|ATKR
|4.27
|2.11
|929.45
|Barrick
|GOLD
|n/a
|0.24
|n/a
|Beam Therapeutics *
|BEAM
|-1.42
|-1.02
|17.32
|Bentley Systems
|BSY
|0.19
|0.22
|295.18
|Bio-Techne
|TECH
|0.55
|2.05
|307.22
|Bluebirdbio
|BLUE
|-0.71
|-1.36
|11.30
|Broadridge Financial
|BR
|3.10
|2.65
|1874.88
|Cellebrite DI
|CLBT
|0.02
|0.00
|72.52
|Cerence
|CRNC
|-0.15
|0.43
|60.73
|Choice Hotels
|CHH
|1.69
|1.43
|422.69
|Datadog
|DDOG
|0.28
|0.24
|501.57
|Duke Energy
|DUK
|0.98
|1.14
|6156.22
|Easterly Government Properties
|DEA
|0.28
|0.33
|69.20
|eHealth
|EHTH
|-1.06
|-1.15
|52.28
|Eli Lilly
|LLY
|1.98
|1.25
|7582.70
|Embecta Corp.
|EMBC
|0.46
|n/a
|275.07
|Endeavour Silver
|EXK
|0.26
|-0.02
|1409.05
|Energizer
|ENR
|0.69
|0.77
|743.05
|Enpro Industries
|NPO
|1.74
|2.32
|276.43
|Everbridge
|EVBG
|0.27
|0.03
|110.20
|Expeditors Intl
|EXPD
|1.37
|2.27
|2647.91
|Fox Corporation
|FOXA
|0.71
|0.74
|3025.01
|Franchise Group *
|FRG
|0.64
|1.19
|1090.08
|Global-E Online
|GLBE
|-0.26
|-0.25
|128.64
|GlobalFoundries
|GFS
|0.50
|0.58
|1833.94
|Haemonetics
|HAE
|0.73
|0.58
|292.69
|Healthcare Realty
|HR
|0.40
|0.45
|326.99
|Hillman Solutions Corp.
|HLMN
|0.09
|0.14
|397.62
|HNI
|HNI
|0.21
|0.52
|564.29
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|HZNP
|0.97
|1.07
|873.52
|Ingredion
|INGR
|2.33
|2.12
|2200.03
|Ironwood Pharma
|IRWD
|0.25
|0.21
|103.70
|IVERIC bio *
|ISEE
|-0.56
|-0.41
|n/a
|Jacobs Engineering
|J
|1.82
|1.86
|4065.85
|Latham Group
|SWIM
|0.11
|0.04
|170.70
|LCI Industries
|LCII
|1.24
|6.06
|997.16
|Li Auto
|LI
|1.76
|-0.17
|26735.38
|Macerich
|MAC
|0.42
|0.46
|193.97
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals *
|MDGL
|-4.59
|n/a
|n/a
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|0.37
|0.46
|344.44
|New Fortress Energy *
|NFE
|0.54
|0.69
|573.60
|New York Times
|NYT
|0.21
|0.24
|580.56
|Nexstar
|NXST
|2.35
|5.56
|1238.03
|Novanta
|NOVT
|0.73
|0.78
|225.50
|Novavax
|NVAX
|-1.33
|-6.53
|264.16
|Olaplex
|OLPX
|0.05
|0.14
|129.86
|Organon
|OGN
|0.97
|1.25
|1565.23
|Payoneer
|PAYO
|0.03
|0.01
|197.24
|Perrigo
|PRGO
|0.51
|0.43
|1180.99
|Playtika
|PLTK
|0.20
|0.09
|651.25
|RadNet
|RDNT
|0.07
|0.15
|389.29
|Restaurant Brands Int’l
|QSR
|0.77
|0.82
|1742.46
|Sealed Air
|SEE
|0.67
|1.01
|1408.83
|SeaWorld Entertainment
|SEAS
|1.71
|1.62
|513.71
|Seres Therapeutics
|MCRB
|0.53
|n/a
|125.67
|SmartRent
|SMRT
|-0.05
|-0.13
|53.58
|Squarespace
|SQSP
|0.20
|0.45
|243.34
|Sterling Check Corp.
|STER
|0.27
|0.33
|191.99
|Tecnoglass
|TGLS
|1.03
|n/a
|209.22
|Thoughtworks
|TWKS
|0.04
|0.11
|301.65
|TPG Inc.
|TPG
|0.32
|-0.37
|289.27
|Transdigm Group
|TDG
|6.38
|4.85
|1685.58
|Under Armour
|UAA
|-0.02
|0.03
|1293.73
|UPS
|UPS
|2.49
|3.29
|23010.92
|Warner Music Group
|WMG
|0.20
|0.24
|1469.42
|WideOpenWest
|WOW
|0.00
|0.05
|174.36
|Zentalis Pharma *
|ZNTL
|-1.03
|-1.34
|n/a
|Zoetis
|ZTS
|1.31
|1.20
|2155.89
