59 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, August 7

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 59 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Monday afternoon: Lucid, Palantir, and Paramount Global.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ACV Auctions ACVA -0.06 -0.09 119.82 ADTRAN ADTN 0.00 0.19 338.63 Aecom Tech ACM 0.94 0.86 1665.14 Alteryx AYX -0.67 -0.46 182.06 American Equity Investment Life AEL 1.72 0.98 646.06 Arrowhead ARWR -0.57 -0.68 45.42 BellRing Brands BRBR 0.32 0.31 439.90 Beyond Meat BYND -0.84 -1.53 108.74 Cabot CBT 1.55 1.73 1090.49 Cactus WHD 0.74 0.44 297.99 Capital Southwest Corp. CSWC 0.64 n/a 38.74 Celanese CE 2.49 4.99 2959.76 Chegg CHGG 0.29 0.37 176.49 Chinook Therapeutics * KDNY -0.81 n/a 0.27 Compass COMP n/a -0.24 CoreCivic CXW 0.33 0.34 467.46 Coterra Energy CTRA 0.34 1.35 1260.28 Denali Therapeutics * DNLI -0.69 -0.48 39.51 Enanta Pharmaceuticals * ENTA -2.25 -1.53 18.19 Essential Utilities WTRG 0.34 0.31 469.07 EverCommerce EVCM 0.08 n/a 170.23 FibroGen FGEN -0.70 -0.78 34.73 Five9 FIVN 0.39 0.34 214.67 FS KKR Capital FSK 0.76 n/a 450.20 Golub Capital * GBDC 0.42 0.34 149.79 Helios Technologies HLIO 0.84 1.18 222.14 HighPeak Energy HPK 0.45 n/a 243.97 Hims & Hers Health HIMS -0.05 -0.10 204.97 ICU Medical ICUI 1.60 1.37 565.20 Inogen INGN -0.59 -0.15 92.20 Intl Flavors IFF 1.09 1.54 3074.65 James River Group JRVR 0.52 0.52 204.35 JELD-WEN JELD 0.35 0.57 1103.24 Kemper KMPR -0.36 -0.62 1329.53 Kyndryl KD -0.95 n/a 4092.25 Lucid Group LCID -0.34 -0.33 181.58 Manitowoc MTW 0.32 0.21 525.00 Mannkind MNKD -0.04 -0.11 42.95 Maravai Life Sciences MRVI 0.01 0.53 71.10 Medifast MED 1.44 3.87 270.20 MRC Global MRC 0.38 0.27 914.58 National Storage Affiliates NSA 0.70 0.71 212.58 New Fortress Energy * NFE 0.54 0.69 573.60 ONEOK OKE 1.02 0.92 4668.24 Palantir Technologies PLTR 0.05 -0.01 533.38 Paramount Global PARA 0.00 0.64 7439.85 Paymentus PAY 0.01 0.00 144.79 PowerSchool PWSC 0.22 n/a 171.85 PRA Group PRAA -0.14 0.91 205.10 Primerica PRI 3.81 2.86 704.91 Primoris Services PRIM 0.59 0.93 1352.58 RingCentral RNG 0.75 0.45 536.19 Rocket Pharmaceuticals * RCKT -0.79 -0.83 n/a ShockWave Medical SWAV 0.83 0.68 173.79 Skyworks SWKS 1.67 2.44 1069.83 Spirit Realty Capital SRC 0.91 0.90 187.23 Symbotic * SYM 0.00 n/a 304.92 Teradata TDC 0.45 0.33 445.09 Veeco Instruments VECO 0.30 0.35 157.89