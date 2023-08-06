59 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, August 7

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 59 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Monday afternoon: Lucid, Palantir, and Paramount Global.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ACV Auctions
|ACVA
|-0.06
|-0.09
|119.82
|ADTRAN
|ADTN
|0.00
|0.19
|338.63
|Aecom Tech
|ACM
|0.94
|0.86
|1665.14
|Alteryx
|AYX
|-0.67
|-0.46
|182.06
|American Equity Investment Life
|AEL
|1.72
|0.98
|646.06
|Arrowhead
|ARWR
|-0.57
|-0.68
|45.42
|BellRing Brands
|BRBR
|0.32
|0.31
|439.90
|Beyond Meat
|BYND
|-0.84
|-1.53
|108.74
|Cabot
|CBT
|1.55
|1.73
|1090.49
|Cactus
|WHD
|0.74
|0.44
|297.99
|Capital Southwest Corp.
|CSWC
|0.64
|n/a
|38.74
|Celanese
|CE
|2.49
|4.99
|2959.76
|Chegg
|CHGG
|0.29
|0.37
|176.49
|Chinook Therapeutics *
|KDNY
|-0.81
|n/a
|0.27
|Compass
|COMP
|n/a
|-0.24
|CoreCivic
|CXW
|0.33
|0.34
|467.46
|Coterra Energy
|CTRA
|0.34
|1.35
|1260.28
|Denali Therapeutics *
|DNLI
|-0.69
|-0.48
|39.51
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals *
|ENTA
|-2.25
|-1.53
|18.19
|Essential Utilities
|WTRG
|0.34
|0.31
|469.07
|EverCommerce
|EVCM
|0.08
|n/a
|170.23
|FibroGen
|FGEN
|-0.70
|-0.78
|34.73
|Five9
|FIVN
|0.39
|0.34
|214.67
|FS KKR Capital
|FSK
|0.76
|n/a
|450.20
|Golub Capital *
|GBDC
|0.42
|0.34
|149.79
|Helios Technologies
|HLIO
|0.84
|1.18
|222.14
|HighPeak Energy
|HPK
|0.45
|n/a
|243.97
|Hims & Hers Health
|HIMS
|-0.05
|-0.10
|204.97
|ICU Medical
|ICUI
|1.60
|1.37
|565.20
|Inogen
|INGN
|-0.59
|-0.15
|92.20
|Intl Flavors
|IFF
|1.09
|1.54
|3074.65
|James River Group
|JRVR
|0.52
|0.52
|204.35
|JELD-WEN
|JELD
|0.35
|0.57
|1103.24
|Kemper
|KMPR
|-0.36
|-0.62
|1329.53
|Kyndryl
|KD
|-0.95
|n/a
|4092.25
|Lucid Group
|LCID
|-0.34
|-0.33
|181.58
|Manitowoc
|MTW
|0.32
|0.21
|525.00
|Mannkind
|MNKD
|-0.04
|-0.11
|42.95
|Maravai Life Sciences
|MRVI
|0.01
|0.53
|71.10
|Medifast
|MED
|1.44
|3.87
|270.20
|MRC Global
|MRC
|0.38
|0.27
|914.58
|National Storage Affiliates
|NSA
|0.70
|0.71
|212.58
|New Fortress Energy *
|NFE
|0.54
|0.69
|573.60
|ONEOK
|OKE
|1.02
|0.92
|4668.24
|Palantir Technologies
|PLTR
|0.05
|-0.01
|533.38
|Paramount Global
|PARA
|0.00
|0.64
|7439.85
|Paymentus
|PAY
|0.01
|0.00
|144.79
|PowerSchool
|PWSC
|0.22
|n/a
|171.85
|PRA Group
|PRAA
|-0.14
|0.91
|205.10
|Primerica
|PRI
|3.81
|2.86
|704.91
|Primoris Services
|PRIM
|0.59
|0.93
|1352.58
|RingCentral
|RNG
|0.75
|0.45
|536.19
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals *
|RCKT
|-0.79
|-0.83
|n/a
|ShockWave Medical
|SWAV
|0.83
|0.68
|173.79
|Skyworks
|SWKS
|1.67
|2.44
|1069.83
|Spirit Realty Capital
|SRC
|0.91
|0.90
|187.23
|Symbotic *
|SYM
|0.00
|n/a
|304.92
|Teradata
|TDC
|0.45
|0.33
|445.09
|Veeco Instruments
|VECO
|0.30
|0.35
|157.89
