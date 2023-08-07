113 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, August 8

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 113 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Tuesday afternoon: AMC, Lyft, Marathon Digital, Rivian, and Upstart.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|23andMe
|ME
|-0.15
|-0.20
|56.90
|2U
|TWOU
|-0.10
|-0.10
|234.49
|8×8
|EGHT
|0.13
|0.09
|187.09
|ACCO Brands
|ACCO
|0.29
|0.37
|488.52
|Agiliti
|AGTI
|0.15
|0.19
|284.25
|Akamai Tech
|AKAM
|1.41
|1.35
|930.38
|Alcon *
|ALC
|0.64
|0.63
|2365.32
|Allbirds
|BIRD
|-0.22
|-0.12
|67.16
|AMC Entertainment
|AMC
|-0.04
|-0.20
|1286.74
|Amplitude
|AMPL
|0.02
|-0.08
|66.90
|Angi Inc.
|ANGI
|-0.02
|-0.05
|403.42
|Array Tech
|ARRY
|0.18
|0.09
|449.14
|Axon
|AXON
|0.62
|0.44
|350.54
|AZEK
|AZEK
|0.26
|0.18
|375.06
|Azenta
|AZTA
|-0.02
|0.12
|153.33
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|BW
|-0.07
|n/a
|241.63
|BigBear.ai
|BBAI
|-0.06
|n/a
|39.31
|BlackLine
|BL
|0.29
|0.07
|143.95
|Blink Charging
|BLNK
|-0.48
|-0.52
|23.74
|Brighthouse Financial
|BHF
|3.39
|3.29
|2049.32
|Bumble Inc.
|BMBL
|0.04
|-0.03
|256.63
|Cadre Holdings
|CDRE
|0.17
|0.12
|113.92
|CareDx
|CDNA
|-0.54
|-0.13
|61.77
|Celsius
|CELH
|0.31
|0.12
|277.19
|Compass Minerals
|CMP
|-0.12
|-0.32
|211.21
|Coupang
|CPNG
|0.05
|-0.04
|5699.69
|Cricut
|CRCT
|0.06
|0.06
|175.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics *
|CRSP
|-2.13
|-2.40
|1.80
|Custom Truck One Source
|CTOS
|0.02
|n/a
|387.92
|Cutera
|CUTR
|-0.63
|-0.24
|64.93
|Darling Ingredients
|DAR
|1.58
|1.23
|1829.67
|DHT
|DHT
|0.34
|0.06
|109.95
|Digital Turbine
|APPS
|0.13
|0.38
|143.13
|Diodes
|DIOD
|1.57
|1.90
|467.12
|DMC Global
|BOOM
|0.41
|0.29
|179.00
|Doximity
|DOCS
|0.14
|0.14
|107.00
|Duolingo
|DUOL
|-0.19
|-0.38
|123.71
|Dutch Bros
|BROS
|0.06
|0.05
|253.39
|Emergent BioSolutions
|EBS
|-0.65
|-0.86
|216.17
|Endeavor Group
|EDR
|0.28
|0.09
|1439.63
|Esco Tech
|ESE
|1.00
|0.89
|238.73
|Expensify
|EXFY
|0.05
|-0.10
|41.49
|Fate Therapeutics
|FATE
|-0.59
|-0.79
|5.41
|Fidelity National
|FNF
|1.03
|1.90
|2675.76
|FleetCor
|FLT
|4.18
|4.17
|944.99
|Flywire
|FLYW
|-0.15
|-0.22
|73.53
|Franco-Nevada
|FNV
|0.89
|1.02
|324.06
|Grocery Outlet
|GO
|0.26
|0.29
|980.20
|Halozyme Therapeutics
|HALO
|0.63
|0.53
|199.95
|Health Catalyst
|HCAT
|-0.01
|-0.62
|72.64
|Hecla Mining
|HL
|0.00
|0.04
|182.74
|Heron Therapeutics *
|HRTX
|-0.22
|-0.55
|31.70
|HireRight Holdings
|HRT
|0.33
|0.54
|187.14
|Honest Company
|HNST
|-0.13
|-0.11
|80.28
|Hostess Brands
|TWNK
|0.26
|0.22
|359.24
|Hudbay Minerals
|HBM
|0.09
|0.12
|341.23
|IAC Inc.
|IAC
|-0.73
|-10.02
|1123.83
|ICHOR Corporation
|ICHR
|0.00
|0.98
|180.03
|Innospec
|IOSP
|1.28
|1.58
|495.97
|Insulet
|PODD
|0.26
|-0.50
|385.26
|Inter Parfums
|IPAR
|0.90
|0.86
|309.00
|Invitae
|NVTA
|-0.37
|-10.87
|119.68
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|IOVA
|-0.50
|-0.63
|3.91
|iRobot
|IRBT
|-1.51
|-0.35
|214.74
|Jackson Financial
|JXN
|3.54
|2.52
|1599.70
|Jamf Holding
|JAMF
|0.04
|0.03
|134.60
|Kulicke & Soffa
|KLIC
|0.32
|2.09
|190.08
|LegalZoom.com
|LZ
|0.10
|0.05
|166.92
|Ligand Pharma
|LGND
|0.58
|-0.05
|24.74
|Light & Wonder
|LNW
|0.34
|-1.62
|673.55
|LivePerson
|LPSN
|-0.05
|-0.98
|96.86
|Luminar Technologies
|LAZR
|-0.23
|n/a
|16.18
|Lyft
|LYFT
|-0.01
|0.13
|1022.02
|Marqeta
|MQ
|-0.10
|-0.08
|219.46
|Masimo
|MASI
|0.64
|1.35
|478.31
|Masonite International
|DOOR
|2.01
|2.58
|729.18
|Matterport
|MTTR
|-0.08
|-0.12
|39.32
|Mirati Therapeutics
|MRTX
|-3.17
|-3.18
|13.17
|Model N
|MODN
|0.24
|0.23
|62.19
|National Health
|NHI
|1.09
|1.26
|58.86
|Open Lending
|LPRO
|0.09
|0.18
|35.60
|Oscar Health
|OSCR
|-0.22
|n/a
|1384.69
|PetIQ
|PETQ
|0.26
|0.16
|273.77
|ProAssurance
|PRA
|0.10
|0.30
|237.33
|PubMatic
|PUBM
|-0.06
|0.14
|59.89
|Qiagen
|QGEN
|0.50
|0.51
|492.21
|QuidelOrtho
|QDEL
|0.28
|2.12
|615.11
|Rackspace Technology
|RXT
|-0.08
|0.17
|730.44
|Rapid7
|RPD
|0.11
|-0.01
|188.12
|Relay Therapeutics
|RLAY
|-0.81
|n/a
|0.81
|Revance Therapeutics
|RVNC
|-0.63
|n/a
|58.71
|Revolution Medicines
|RVMD
|-0.82
|n/a
|1.56
|Rivian Automotive
|RIVN
|-1.43
|-1.62
|1008.68
|Sitio Royalties Corp.
|STR
|0.26
|n/a
|148.69
|Sun Life
|SLF
|1.16
|1.52
|n/a
|Super Micro Computer
|SMCI
|2.88
|2.62
|1944.30
|Supernus Pharma
|SUPN
|0.21
|0.14
|143.63
|Take-Two
|TTWO
|0.33
|-0.76
|1224.49
|Talos Energy
|TALO
|0.21
|370.78
|TechTarget
|TTGT
|0.37
|0.68
|56.84
|Toast
|TOST
|-0.01
|-0.11
|943.06
|Topgolf Callaway Brands
|MODG
|0.34
|n/a
|1190.77
|Twilio
|TWLO
|0.30
|-0.11
|987.08
|U.S. Physical Therapy
|USPH
|0.75
|0.90
|151.06
|Upstart
|UPST
|-0.07
|0.01
|135.21
|V2X
|VVX
|0.71
|n/a
|898.53
|Veracyte
|VCYT
|-0.15
|-0.13
|83.05
|Vital Energy
|VTLE
|4.01
|n/a
|345.19
|VIZIO
|VZIO
|0.00
|0.01
|379.57
|VTEX
|VTEX
|-0.02
|-0.11
|45.73
|Vuzix
|VUZI
|-0.17
|-0.16
|4.35
|Western Midstream
|WES
|0.67
|0.74
|798.00
|ZipRecruiter
|ZIP
|0.08
|0.11
|169.56
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.