113 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, August 8

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 113 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Tuesday afternoon: AMC, Lyft, Marathon Digital, Rivian, and Upstart.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 23andMe ME -0.15 -0.20 56.90 2U TWOU -0.10 -0.10 234.49 8×8 EGHT 0.13 0.09 187.09 ACCO Brands ACCO 0.29 0.37 488.52 Agiliti AGTI 0.15 0.19 284.25 Akamai Tech AKAM 1.41 1.35 930.38 Alcon * ALC 0.64 0.63 2365.32 Allbirds BIRD -0.22 -0.12 67.16 AMC Entertainment AMC -0.04 -0.20 1286.74 Amplitude AMPL 0.02 -0.08 66.90 Angi Inc. ANGI -0.02 -0.05 403.42 Array Tech ARRY 0.18 0.09 449.14 Axon AXON 0.62 0.44 350.54 AZEK AZEK 0.26 0.18 375.06 Azenta AZTA -0.02 0.12 153.33 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW -0.07 n/a 241.63 BigBear.ai BBAI -0.06 n/a 39.31 BlackLine BL 0.29 0.07 143.95 Blink Charging BLNK -0.48 -0.52 23.74 Brighthouse Financial BHF 3.39 3.29 2049.32 Bumble Inc. BMBL 0.04 -0.03 256.63 Cadre Holdings CDRE 0.17 0.12 113.92 CareDx CDNA -0.54 -0.13 61.77 Celsius CELH 0.31 0.12 277.19 Compass Minerals CMP -0.12 -0.32 211.21 Coupang CPNG 0.05 -0.04 5699.69 Cricut CRCT 0.06 0.06 175.00 CRISPR Therapeutics * CRSP -2.13 -2.40 1.80 Custom Truck One Source CTOS 0.02 n/a 387.92 Cutera CUTR -0.63 -0.24 64.93 Darling Ingredients DAR 1.58 1.23 1829.67 DHT DHT 0.34 0.06 109.95 Digital Turbine APPS 0.13 0.38 143.13 Diodes DIOD 1.57 1.90 467.12 DMC Global BOOM 0.41 0.29 179.00 Doximity DOCS 0.14 0.14 107.00 Duolingo DUOL -0.19 -0.38 123.71 Dutch Bros BROS 0.06 0.05 253.39 Emergent BioSolutions EBS -0.65 -0.86 216.17 Endeavor Group EDR 0.28 0.09 1439.63 Esco Tech ESE 1.00 0.89 238.73 Expensify EXFY 0.05 -0.10 41.49 Fate Therapeutics FATE -0.59 -0.79 5.41 Fidelity National FNF 1.03 1.90 2675.76 FleetCor FLT 4.18 4.17 944.99 Flywire FLYW -0.15 -0.22 73.53 Franco-Nevada FNV 0.89 1.02 324.06 Grocery Outlet GO 0.26 0.29 980.20 Halozyme Therapeutics HALO 0.63 0.53 199.95 Health Catalyst HCAT -0.01 -0.62 72.64 Hecla Mining HL 0.00 0.04 182.74 Heron Therapeutics * HRTX -0.22 -0.55 31.70 HireRight Holdings HRT 0.33 0.54 187.14 Honest Company HNST -0.13 -0.11 80.28 Hostess Brands TWNK 0.26 0.22 359.24 Hudbay Minerals HBM 0.09 0.12 341.23 IAC Inc. IAC -0.73 -10.02 1123.83 ICHOR Corporation ICHR 0.00 0.98 180.03 Innospec IOSP 1.28 1.58 495.97 Insulet PODD 0.26 -0.50 385.26 Inter Parfums IPAR 0.90 0.86 309.00 Invitae NVTA -0.37 -10.87 119.68 Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA -0.50 -0.63 3.91 iRobot IRBT -1.51 -0.35 214.74 Jackson Financial JXN 3.54 2.52 1599.70 Jamf Holding JAMF 0.04 0.03 134.60 Kulicke & Soffa KLIC 0.32 2.09 190.08 LegalZoom.com LZ 0.10 0.05 166.92 Ligand Pharma LGND 0.58 -0.05 24.74 Light & Wonder LNW 0.34 -1.62 673.55 LivePerson LPSN -0.05 -0.98 96.86 Luminar Technologies LAZR -0.23 n/a 16.18 Lyft LYFT -0.01 0.13 1022.02 Marqeta MQ -0.10 -0.08 219.46 Masimo MASI 0.64 1.35 478.31 Masonite International DOOR 2.01 2.58 729.18 Matterport MTTR -0.08 -0.12 39.32 Mirati Therapeutics MRTX -3.17 -3.18 13.17 Model N MODN 0.24 0.23 62.19 National Health NHI 1.09 1.26 58.86 Open Lending LPRO 0.09 0.18 35.60 Oscar Health OSCR -0.22 n/a 1384.69 PetIQ PETQ 0.26 0.16 273.77 ProAssurance PRA 0.10 0.30 237.33 PubMatic PUBM -0.06 0.14 59.89 Qiagen QGEN 0.50 0.51 492.21 QuidelOrtho QDEL 0.28 2.12 615.11 Rackspace Technology RXT -0.08 0.17 730.44 Rapid7 RPD 0.11 -0.01 188.12 Relay Therapeutics RLAY -0.81 n/a 0.81 Revance Therapeutics RVNC -0.63 n/a 58.71 Revolution Medicines RVMD -0.82 n/a 1.56 Rivian Automotive RIVN -1.43 -1.62 1008.68 Sitio Royalties Corp. STR 0.26 n/a 148.69 Sun Life SLF 1.16 1.52 n/a Super Micro Computer SMCI 2.88 2.62 1944.30 Supernus Pharma SUPN 0.21 0.14 143.63 Take-Two TTWO 0.33 -0.76 1224.49 Talos Energy TALO 0.21 370.78 TechTarget TTGT 0.37 0.68 56.84 Toast TOST -0.01 -0.11 943.06 Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG 0.34 n/a 1190.77 Twilio TWLO 0.30 -0.11 987.08 U.S. Physical Therapy USPH 0.75 0.90 151.06 Upstart UPST -0.07 0.01 135.21 V2X VVX 0.71 n/a 898.53 Veracyte VCYT -0.15 -0.13 83.05 Vital Energy VTLE 4.01 n/a 345.19 VIZIO VZIO 0.00 0.01 379.57 VTEX VTEX -0.02 -0.11 45.73 Vuzix VUZI -0.17 -0.16 4.35 Western Midstream WES 0.67 0.74 798.00 ZipRecruiter ZIP 0.08 0.11 169.56