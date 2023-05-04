146 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, May 4

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 146 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from three companies reporting quarterly results Thursday morning.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ACI Worldwide
|ACIW
|-0.04
|0.28
|286.51
|Acushnet
|GOLF
|1.09
|1.10
|631.24
|Agios Pharma
|AGIO
|-1.72
|-1.74
|5.23
|Allegheny Tech
|ATI
|0.48
|0.40
|1008.67
|Alnylam Pharma
|ALNY
|-1.43
|-1.49
|312.53
|American Electric
|AEP
|1.12
|1.22
|4571.82
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|BUD
|0.60
|0.67
|14047.72
|APi Group
|APG
|0.24
|0.23
|1550.79
|Aptiv
|APTV
|0.91
|0.63
|4592.75
|ArcelorMittal *
|MT
|0.80
|4.28
|16950.63
|Arconic
|ARNC
|0.30
|0.39
|1846.86
|Arrow Electronics
|ARW
|4.50
|5.43
|8607.83
|Arvinas *
|ARVN
|-1.49
|-1.20
|27.74
|Aurinia Pharma
|AUPH
|-0.23
|n/a
|28.12
|Ball Corp
|BALL
|0.51
|n/a
|3574.40
|Bausch Health
|BHC
|0.68
|-0.19
|1945.28
|BCE Inc
|BCE
|0.78
|0.89
|5996.75
|Becton Dickinson
|BDX
|2.75
|3.18
|4667.82
|BeiGene *
|BGNE
|-3.66
|-4.24
|449.44
|Berry Global
|BERY
|1.86
|1.93
|3471.87
|Black Knight
|BKI
|0.50
|0.63
|375.71
|Blueprint Medicines
|BPMC
|-2.66
|-1.79
|41.85
|BorgWarner
|BWA
|1.11
|1.05
|4160.54
|BridgeBio Pharma *
|BBIO
|-0.83
|-1.35
|3.23
|BrightView
|BV
|-0.09
|0.18
|633.54
|Bruker
|BRKR
|0.55
|0.49
|639.63
|Cardinal Health
|CAH
|1.49
|1.45
|49630.18
|Carlyle Group
|CG
|0.67
|0.74
|805.50
|Cars.com
|CARS
|0.44
|0.06
|166.91
|Chimera Investment
|CIM
|0.16
|0.39
|83.81
|ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
|IMOS
|0.28
|1.68
|4287.78
|Cogent Communications
|CCOI
|0.13
|0.02
|153.79
|Cognex
|CGNX
|0.09
|0.42
|192.49
|Commscope
|COMM
|0.35
|0.26
|2155.88
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|2.07
|3.27
|16062.15
|Constellation Energy
|CEG
|0.95
|0.32
|5728.30
|Datadog
|DDOG
|0.24
|0.24
|469.01
|Deluxe
|DLX
|0.66
|1.05
|534.77
|Digi Intl
|DGII
|0.44
|0.41
|107.41
|DISH Network *
|DISH
|0.39
|0.68
|4063.42
|Dun & Bradstreet
|DNB
|0.19
|0.24
|531.82
|Ecovyst
|ECVT
|0.05
|0.15
|160.03
|EngageSmart
|ESMT
|0.06
|0.01
|86.67
|Enovis Corporation
|ENOV
|0.38
|0.37
|389.95
|Expro Group
|XPRO
|0.16
|n/a
|269.51
|Ferrari
|RACE
|1.44
|1.29
|1385.32
|Focus Financial
|FOCS
|0.97
|1.16
|567.45
|Frontdoor
|FTDR
|0.08
|0.04
|360.74
|Gates Industrial
|GTES
|0.26
|0.26
|904.89
|Genesis Energy, L.P.
|GEL
|0.13
|-0.20
|n/a
|Green Plains
|GPRE
|-0.47
|-1.16
|823.35
|Hayward Holdings
|HAYW
|0.05
|0.35
|204.13
|HF Sinclair
|DINO
|1.52
|0.99
|6969.10
|Huntington Ingalls
|HII
|2.86
|3.50
|2599.77
|Hyatt Hotels
|H
|0.51
|-0.33
|1579.63
|IdaCorp
|IDA
|0.95
|0.91
|320.77
|Insmed
|INSM
|-1.10
|-0.80
|63.93
|Installed Building Products
|IBP
|2.04
|1.54
|672.36
|Intellia Therapeutics
|NTLA
|-1.40
|1.96
|11.76
|Intercontinental Exchange
|ICE
|1.40
|1.43
|1900.98
|InterDigital
|IDCC
|0.78
|0.58
|100.58
|International Money Express
|IMXI
|0.39
|n/a
|142.63
|Intra-Cellular Therapies
|ITCI
|-0.62
|-0.78
|91.65
|Iron Mountain
|IRM
|0.68
|0.91
|1315.84
|Ironwood Pharma
|IRWD
|0.24
|0.21
|100.60
|Itron
|ITRI
|0.11
|0.11
|464.26
|ITT
|ITT
|1.12
|0.97
|777.24
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|JLL
|1.76
|3.47
|4431.07
|Karuna Therapeutics
|KRTX
|-2.70
|-1.95
|n/a
|Kellogg
|K
|1.00
|1.10
|3954.23
|Kontoor Brands
|KTB
|1.20
|1.40
|671.91
|Kymera Therapeutics
|KYMR
|-0.69
|-0.71
|14.15
|Lamar Advertising
|LAMR
|n/a
|0.91
|466.00
|Lancaster Colony
|LANC
|0.93
|-0.17
|443.08
|Lantheus Holdings
|LNTH
|1.29
|0.97
|280.66
|Lightspeed *
|LSPD
|-0.03
|-0.15
|183.95
|Macerich
|MAC
|0.41
|0.50
|204.65
|MACOM Tech
|MTSI
|0.78
|0.68
|168.05
|Magellan Midstream
|MMP
|1.25
|0.95
|731.28
|Martin Marietta
|MLM
|1.02
|0.39
|1271.42
|MDU Resources
|MDU
|0.22
|0.16
|1397.30
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment *
|MLCO
|0.00
|-0.39
|838.33
|MFA Financial
|MFA
|0.33
|0.62
|53.45
|MGP Ingredients
|MGPI
|1.10
|1.69
|194.43
|Moderna
|MRNA
|-1.74
|8.58
|1165.73
|ModivCare
|MODV
|1.49
|1.57
|627.03
|MSG Sports
|MSGS
|1.98
|1.00
|366.26
|NetScout Systems
|NTCT
|0.50
|0.29
|228.00
|New Fortress Energy
|NFE
|0.83
|1.13
|700.26
|NJ Resources
|NJR
|1.19
|1.36
|954.32
|Northwest Natural
|NWN
|1.90
|1.80
|365.46
|NovoCure
|NVCR
|-0.34
|-0.04
|127.93
|Now
|DNOW
|0.22
|0.14
|566.63
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp
|OCSL
|0.63
|n/a
|93.12
|OGE Energy
|OGE
|0.17
|1.39
|556.82
|Option Care Health
|OPCH
|0.17
|0.17
|998.92
|Organon
|OGN
|1.16
|1.65
|1538.27
|Papa John’s
|PZZA
|0.67
|0.95
|534.00
|Paramount Global
|PARA
|0.18
|0.60
|7423.01
|Parker-Hannifin
|PH
|5.01
|4.83
|4785.65
|Peloton
|PTON
|-0.48
|-2.27
|708.78
|PENN Entertainment
|PENN
|0.36
|0.29
|1587.98
|PG&E
|PCG
|0.29
|0.30
|6193.00
|Physicians Realty Trust
|DOC
|0.25
|0.27
|131.49
|Pinnacle West
|PNW
|0.02
|0.15
|808.33
|Pitney Bowes
|PBI
|0.00
|0.08
|870.66
|Planet Fitness
|PLNT
|0.46
|0.32
|238.30
|Playtika
|PLTK
|0.23
|0.20
|646.46
|Portillo’s
|PTLO
|0.01
|0.00
|156.29
|PPL Corp
|PPL
|0.45
|0.41
|1862.70
|Prestige Consumer
|PBH
|1.04
|0.91
|280.58
|Primo Water
|PRMW
|0.09
|0.09
|533.08
|Quanta Services
|PWR
|1.12
|1.37
|4080.55
|R1 RCM
|RCM
|0.05
|0.09
|548.21
|Ranpak
|PACK
|-0.05
|-0.17
|83.54
|Regeneron Pharma
|REGN
|9.46
|11.49
|2996.31
|Rithm Capital
|RITM
|0.32
|n/a
|810.70
|Royal Caribbean
|RCL
|-0.69
|-4.57
|2823.40
|Sabre
|SABR
|-0.23
|-0.29
|730.43
|Sally Beauty
|SBH
|0.37
|0.47
|889.00
|Sempra Energy
|SRE
|2.77
|2.91
|4039.05
|Shake Shack
|SHAK
|-0.08
|-0.19
|245.84
|Shift4 Payments
|FOUR
|0.37
|-0.13
|528.39
|Shopify
|SHOP
|-0.04
|0.20
|1435.03
|Stanley Black & Decker
|SWK
|-0.74
|2.10
|4009.80
|Starwood Property Trust
|STWD
|0.50
|0.76
|519.00
|Stevanato Group S.p.A.
|STVN
|0.13
|0.11
|234.08
|Teleflex
|TFX
|2.98
|2.88
|687.11
|Telus
|TU
|0.26
|0.30
|4881.89
|TELUS International
|TIXT
|0.25
|n/a
|692.56
|Thryv
|THRY
|0.38
|0.88
|237.69
|TopBuild
|BLD
|4.01
|3.50
|1258.20
|Uniti Group
|UNIT
|0.23
|0.43
|286.89
|Upbound Group
|UPBD
|0.66
|0.74
|991.30
|Vontier
|VNT
|0.61
|0.70
|724.20
|Vulcan Materials
|VMC
|0.62
|0.73
|1570.34
|Walker & Dunlop
|WD
|0.94
|2.12
|259.01
|Wayfair
|W
|-1.71
|-1.96
|2740.47
|Wesco
|WCC
|3.58
|3.63
|5448.02
|Westlake Corporation
|WLK
|2.15
|5.83
|3407.05
|WestRock
|WRK
|0.50
|1.17
|5230.26
|WideOpenWest
|WOW
|0.26
|0.07
|174.27
|XPO, Inc.
|XPO
|0.46
|1.25
|1872.18
|Xylem
|XYL
|0.62
|0.47
|1346.82
|Zentalis Pharma *
|ZNTL
|-1.02
|-1.31
|n/a
|Zoetis
|ZTS
|1.25
|1.32
|2015.33
