146 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, May 4

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 146 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from three companies reporting quarterly results Thursday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ACI Worldwide ACIW -0.04 0.28 286.51 Acushnet GOLF 1.09 1.10 631.24 Agios Pharma AGIO -1.72 -1.74 5.23 Allegheny Tech ATI 0.48 0.40 1008.67 Alnylam Pharma ALNY -1.43 -1.49 312.53 American Electric AEP 1.12 1.22 4571.82 Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD 0.60 0.67 14047.72 APi Group APG 0.24 0.23 1550.79 Aptiv APTV 0.91 0.63 4592.75 ArcelorMittal * MT 0.80 4.28 16950.63 Arconic ARNC 0.30 0.39 1846.86 Arrow Electronics ARW 4.50 5.43 8607.83 Arvinas * ARVN -1.49 -1.20 27.74 Aurinia Pharma AUPH -0.23 n/a 28.12 Ball Corp BALL 0.51 n/a 3574.40 Bausch Health BHC 0.68 -0.19 1945.28 BCE Inc BCE 0.78 0.89 5996.75 Becton Dickinson BDX 2.75 3.18 4667.82 BeiGene * BGNE -3.66 -4.24 449.44 Berry Global BERY 1.86 1.93 3471.87 Black Knight BKI 0.50 0.63 375.71 Blueprint Medicines BPMC -2.66 -1.79 41.85 BorgWarner BWA 1.11 1.05 4160.54 BridgeBio Pharma * BBIO -0.83 -1.35 3.23 BrightView BV -0.09 0.18 633.54 Bruker BRKR 0.55 0.49 639.63 Cardinal Health CAH 1.49 1.45 49630.18 Carlyle Group CG 0.67 0.74 805.50 Cars.com CARS 0.44 0.06 166.91 Chimera Investment CIM 0.16 0.39 83.81 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS 0.28 1.68 4287.78 Cogent Communications CCOI 0.13 0.02 153.79 Cognex CGNX 0.09 0.42 192.49 Commscope COMM 0.35 0.26 2155.88 ConocoPhillips COP 2.07 3.27 16062.15 Constellation Energy CEG 0.95 0.32 5728.30 Datadog DDOG 0.24 0.24 469.01 Deluxe DLX 0.66 1.05 534.77 Digi Intl DGII 0.44 0.41 107.41 DISH Network * DISH 0.39 0.68 4063.42 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 0.19 0.24 531.82 Ecovyst ECVT 0.05 0.15 160.03 EngageSmart ESMT 0.06 0.01 86.67 Enovis Corporation ENOV 0.38 0.37 389.95 Expro Group XPRO 0.16 n/a 269.51 Ferrari RACE 1.44 1.29 1385.32 Focus Financial FOCS 0.97 1.16 567.45 Frontdoor FTDR 0.08 0.04 360.74 Gates Industrial GTES 0.26 0.26 904.89 Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL 0.13 -0.20 n/a Green Plains GPRE -0.47 -1.16 823.35 Hayward Holdings HAYW 0.05 0.35 204.13 HF Sinclair DINO 1.52 0.99 6969.10 Huntington Ingalls HII 2.86 3.50 2599.77 Hyatt Hotels H 0.51 -0.33 1579.63 IdaCorp IDA 0.95 0.91 320.77 Insmed INSM -1.10 -0.80 63.93 Installed Building Products IBP 2.04 1.54 672.36 Intellia Therapeutics NTLA -1.40 1.96 11.76 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.40 1.43 1900.98 InterDigital IDCC 0.78 0.58 100.58 International Money Express IMXI 0.39 n/a 142.63 Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI -0.62 -0.78 91.65 Iron Mountain IRM 0.68 0.91 1315.84 Ironwood Pharma IRWD 0.24 0.21 100.60 Itron ITRI 0.11 0.11 464.26 ITT ITT 1.12 0.97 777.24 Jones Lang LaSalle JLL 1.76 3.47 4431.07 Karuna Therapeutics KRTX -2.70 -1.95 n/a Kellogg K 1.00 1.10 3954.23 Kontoor Brands KTB 1.20 1.40 671.91 Kymera Therapeutics KYMR -0.69 -0.71 14.15 Lamar Advertising LAMR n/a 0.91 466.00 Lancaster Colony LANC 0.93 -0.17 443.08 Lantheus Holdings LNTH 1.29 0.97 280.66 Lightspeed * LSPD -0.03 -0.15 183.95 Macerich MAC 0.41 0.50 204.65 MACOM Tech MTSI 0.78 0.68 168.05 Magellan Midstream MMP 1.25 0.95 731.28 Martin Marietta MLM 1.02 0.39 1271.42 MDU Resources MDU 0.22 0.16 1397.30 Melco Resorts & Entertainment * MLCO 0.00 -0.39 838.33 MFA Financial MFA 0.33 0.62 53.45 MGP Ingredients MGPI 1.10 1.69 194.43 Moderna MRNA -1.74 8.58 1165.73 ModivCare MODV 1.49 1.57 627.03 MSG Sports MSGS 1.98 1.00 366.26 NetScout Systems NTCT 0.50 0.29 228.00 New Fortress Energy NFE 0.83 1.13 700.26 NJ Resources NJR 1.19 1.36 954.32 Northwest Natural NWN 1.90 1.80 365.46 NovoCure NVCR -0.34 -0.04 127.93 Now DNOW 0.22 0.14 566.63 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp OCSL 0.63 n/a 93.12 OGE Energy OGE 0.17 1.39 556.82 Option Care Health OPCH 0.17 0.17 998.92 Organon OGN 1.16 1.65 1538.27 Papa John’s PZZA 0.67 0.95 534.00 Paramount Global PARA 0.18 0.60 7423.01 Parker-Hannifin PH 5.01 4.83 4785.65 Peloton PTON -0.48 -2.27 708.78 PENN Entertainment PENN 0.36 0.29 1587.98 PG&E PCG 0.29 0.30 6193.00 Physicians Realty Trust DOC 0.25 0.27 131.49 Pinnacle West PNW 0.02 0.15 808.33 Pitney Bowes PBI 0.00 0.08 870.66 Planet Fitness PLNT 0.46 0.32 238.30 Playtika PLTK 0.23 0.20 646.46 Portillo’s PTLO 0.01 0.00 156.29 PPL Corp PPL 0.45 0.41 1862.70 Prestige Consumer PBH 1.04 0.91 280.58 Primo Water PRMW 0.09 0.09 533.08 Quanta Services PWR 1.12 1.37 4080.55 R1 RCM RCM 0.05 0.09 548.21 Ranpak PACK -0.05 -0.17 83.54 Regeneron Pharma REGN 9.46 11.49 2996.31 Rithm Capital RITM 0.32 n/a 810.70 Royal Caribbean RCL -0.69 -4.57 2823.40 Sabre SABR -0.23 -0.29 730.43 Sally Beauty SBH 0.37 0.47 889.00 Sempra Energy SRE 2.77 2.91 4039.05 Shake Shack SHAK -0.08 -0.19 245.84 Shift4 Payments FOUR 0.37 -0.13 528.39 Shopify SHOP -0.04 0.20 1435.03 Stanley Black & Decker SWK -0.74 2.10 4009.80 Starwood Property Trust STWD 0.50 0.76 519.00 Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN 0.13 0.11 234.08 Teleflex TFX 2.98 2.88 687.11 Telus TU 0.26 0.30 4881.89 TELUS International TIXT 0.25 n/a 692.56 Thryv THRY 0.38 0.88 237.69 TopBuild BLD 4.01 3.50 1258.20 Uniti Group UNIT 0.23 0.43 286.89 Upbound Group UPBD 0.66 0.74 991.30 Vontier VNT 0.61 0.70 724.20 Vulcan Materials VMC 0.62 0.73 1570.34 Walker & Dunlop WD 0.94 2.12 259.01 Wayfair W -1.71 -1.96 2740.47 Wesco WCC 3.58 3.63 5448.02 Westlake Corporation WLK 2.15 5.83 3407.05 WestRock WRK 0.50 1.17 5230.26 WideOpenWest WOW 0.26 0.07 174.27 XPO, Inc. XPO 0.46 1.25 1872.18 Xylem XYL 0.62 0.47 1346.82 Zentalis Pharma * ZNTL -1.02 -1.31 n/a Zoetis ZTS 1.25 1.32 2015.33