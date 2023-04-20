Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, April 21

Before U.S. markets open on Friday, 7 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Revenue
|Autoliv
|ALV
|0.88
|0.45
|2319.9
|Freeport-McMoRan
|FCX
|0.45
|1.07
|5245.52
|HCA
|HCA
|3.92
|4.14
|15263.7
|Procter & Gamble
|PG
|1.32
|1.33
|19304.91
|Regions Fincl
|RF
|0.64
|0.55
|1963.07
|SAP SE
|SAP
|1.12
|1.00
|7386.3
|SLB
|SLB
|0.61
|0.34
|7455.92
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.