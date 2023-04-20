Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, April 21

Before U.S. markets open on Friday, 7 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Revenue Autoliv ALV 0.88 0.45 2319.9 Freeport-McMoRan FCX 0.45 1.07 5245.52 HCA HCA 3.92 4.14 15263.7 Procter & Gamble PG 1.32 1.33 19304.91 Regions Fincl RF 0.64 0.55 1963.07 SAP SE SAP 1.12 1.00 7386.3 SLB SLB 0.61 0.34 7455.92