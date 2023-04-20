Investing

Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, April 21

24/7 Wall St. Staff
April 20, 2023 12:11 pm
Last Updated: April 20, 2023 12:35 pm

Before U.S. markets open on Friday, 7 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Revenue
Autoliv ALV 0.88 0.45 2319.9
Freeport-McMoRan FCX 0.45 1.07 5245.52
HCA HCA 3.92 4.14 15263.7
Procter & Gamble PG 1.32 1.33 19304.91
Regions Fincl RF 0.64 0.55 1963.07
SAP SE SAP 1.12 1.00 7386.3
SLB SLB 0.61 0.34 7455.92

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, ADM, Baidu, Beyond Meat,...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Enterprise Products...

With Gold Poised to Hit All-Time Highs, Buy These 6 'Strong Buy' Dividend...

Mega-Banks Crushed Earnings and Wall Street Hates Them: 6 Big Dividend Winners