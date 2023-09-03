6 Earnings Report Due Tuesday, September 5

There are 6 earnings reports scheduled for release Tuesday, 2 before U.S. markets open and 4 after markets close. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Labor Day Holiday.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open America’s Car-Mart CRMT 0.91 n/a 347.23 Brady BRC 0.93 0.87 329.29 After markets close AeroVironment AVAV 0.26 -0.10 128.50 Asana ASAN -0.11 -0.34 157.91 GitLab GTLB -0.03 -0.15 129.81 Zscaler ZS 0.49 0.25 430.38