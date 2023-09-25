8 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, September 26

There are 8 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday, 4 before U.S. markets open and 4 due after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

The pace of earnings reports has slowed to a trickle as the end of the September quarter approaches. After markets close Tuesday, Costco will report quarterly results.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Cintas CTAS 3.67 3.39 2335.65 Ferguson plc FERG 2.44 n/a 7560.39 TD Synnex SNX 2.47 2.74 14105.62 United Natural Foods UNFI -0.39 1.27 7467.33 After markets close AAR Corp AIR 0.70 0.61 507.92 Costco COST 4.79 4.20 77719.80 MillerKnoll MLKN 0.21 0.44 895.90 Progress Software PRGS 1.00 1.00 173.40