One Earnings Report Due Monday, September 18

There is just one earnings report due out Monday. The pace of earnings reports has slowed to a trickle as the end of the September quarter approaches.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s our preview of what analysts expect to hear when Stitch Fix reports quarterly results Monday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) After markets close Stitch Fix SFIX -0.21 -0.89 371.24