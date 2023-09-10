4 Earnings Reports Due Monday, September 11

There are 4 earnings reports due out Monday morning, one before U.S. markets open and 3 before markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s our preview of what to expect when FuelCell Energy reports results Monday morning and Oracle reports earnings after markets close.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) FuelCell Energy FCEL -0.08 -0.08 27.68 Casey’s General CASY 3.36 4.09 3890.98 Mission Produce AVO 0.22 0.27 241.97 Oracle ORCL 1.15 1.03 12440.68