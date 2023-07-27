36 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, July 28

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 36 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. There are no notable earnings reports scheduled for release Friday afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Friday morning: Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Aon AON 2.83 2.63 3172.47 Arbor Realty Trust ABR n/a 0.52 171.26 ArcBest ARCB 2.04 4.30 1108.16 AstraZeneca AZN 0.99 1.72 11012.26 Avantor AVTR 0.29 0.37 1800.26 Barnes Group B 0.54 0.56 340.43 Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 1.25 1.13 2507.51 Carter’s CRI 0.54 1.30 604.68 Centene CNC 2.05 1.77 36556.57 Chart Industries GTLS 0.95 0.88 971.28 Charter Comm CHTR 8.06 8.80 13840.88 Chevron CVX 3.12 5.82 48001.78 Church & Dwight CHD 0.80 0.76 1422.25 CNH Industrial CNHI 0.48 0.43 6441.63 Colgate-Palmolive CL 0.75 0.72 4696.73 Dana Inc DAN 0.17 0.08 2714.47 Exxon Mobil XOM 2.03 4.14 81802.67 First Hawaiian FHB 0.50 0.46 212.70 Franklin Resources BEN 0.60 0.82 1495.92 Gentex GNTX 0.41 0.31 554.72 Imperial Oil IMO 0.84 3.63 8626.43 Moog MOG.A 1.47 1.61 797.76 Newell Brands NWL 0.13 0.57 2153.22 Newmark Group NMRK 0.21 0.46 558.87 nVent Electric NVT 0.69 0.57 809.93 Piper Sandler PIPR 1.18 3.12 274.01 Portland Gen Elec POR 0.49 0.72 571.82 Procter & Gamble PG 1.32 1.21 20010.38 Saia SAIA 3.28 4.10 704.48 Sanofi SNY 0.20 1.73 16058.48 Stellar Bank STEL 0.68 n/a 116.78 Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN 0.13 0.12 250.56 T. Rowe Price TROW 1.73 1.79 1596.63 TC Energy TRP 0.72 0.90 2818.78 W.P. Carey WPC 1.29 1.31 430.48 WisdomTree WT 0.08 n/a 84.45