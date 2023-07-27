Investing

36 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, July 28

24/7 Wall St. Staff
July 27, 2023 1:43 pm

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 36 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. There are no notable earnings reports scheduled for release Friday afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Friday morning: Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Aon AON 2.83 2.63 3172.47
Arbor Realty Trust ABR n/a 0.52 171.26
ArcBest ARCB 2.04 4.30 1108.16
AstraZeneca AZN 0.99 1.72 11012.26
Avantor AVTR 0.29 0.37 1800.26
Barnes Group B 0.54 0.56 340.43
Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 1.25 1.13 2507.51
Carter’s CRI 0.54 1.30 604.68
Centene CNC 2.05 1.77 36556.57
Chart Industries GTLS 0.95 0.88 971.28
Charter Comm CHTR 8.06 8.80 13840.88
Chevron CVX 3.12 5.82 48001.78
Church & Dwight CHD 0.80 0.76 1422.25
CNH Industrial CNHI 0.48 0.43 6441.63
Colgate-Palmolive CL 0.75 0.72 4696.73
Dana Inc DAN 0.17 0.08 2714.47
Exxon Mobil XOM 2.03 4.14 81802.67
First Hawaiian FHB 0.50 0.46 212.70
Franklin Resources BEN 0.60 0.82 1495.92
Gentex GNTX 0.41 0.31 554.72
Imperial Oil IMO 0.84 3.63 8626.43
Moog MOG.A 1.47 1.61 797.76
Newell Brands NWL 0.13 0.57 2153.22
Newmark Group NMRK 0.21 0.46 558.87
nVent Electric NVT 0.69 0.57 809.93
Piper Sandler PIPR 1.18 3.12 274.01
Portland Gen Elec POR 0.49 0.72 571.82
Procter & Gamble PG 1.32 1.21 20010.38
Saia SAIA 3.28 4.10 704.48
Sanofi SNY 0.20 1.73 16058.48
Stellar Bank STEL 0.68 n/a 116.78
Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN 0.13 0.12 250.56
T. Rowe Price TROW 1.73 1.79 1596.63
TC Energy TRP 0.72 0.90 2818.78
W.P. Carey WPC 1.29 1.31 430.48
WisdomTree WT 0.08 n/a 84.45

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

5 Wall Street Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Companies Expected to Raise Their...

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple,...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: C3.ai, Disney, Electronic...

Crude Oil Finally Is Breaking Out Big: 5 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Leaders...