40 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, August 4

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 40 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. No earnings reports are scheduled for release Friday afternoon.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ACM Research
|ACMR
|0.18
|0.22
|115.92
|AMC Networks
|AMCX
|1.60
|2.06
|706.50
|American Axle
|AXL
|0.09
|0.22
|1593.05
|Brookfield Renewable Partners
|BEP
|0.49
|0.48
|1387.82
|Cboe Global Markets
|CBOE
|1.78
|1.67
|469.31
|Cinemark
|CNK
|0.54
|-0.61
|870.21
|Corebridge Financial
|CRBG
|0.93
|n/a
|4860.15
|DigitalBridge
|DBRG
|0.07
|0.01
|298.95
|Dominion Energy
|D
|0.47
|0.77
|3722.25
|Enbridge
|ENB
|0.52
|0.67
|8915.73
|Essent Group
|ESNT
|1.51
|2.16
|262.07
|Evergy
|EVRG
|0.77
|0.86
|1452.72
|Fisker
|FSR
|-0.28
|-0.36
|48.89
|Fluor
|FLR
|0.43
|0.13
|3676.26
|Frontier Communications Parent
|FYBR
|0.01
|0.41
|1442.94
|Fulgent Genetics
|FLGT
|-0.33
|0.78
|62.48
|Gates Industrial
|GTES
|0.33
|0.32
|934.07
|Genco Shipping & Trading
|GNK
|0.23
|n/a
|61.69
|GrafTech International
|EAF
|-0.01
|0.44
|177.18
|Gray Television
|GTN
|-0.19
|0.91
|797.17
|Green Plains
|GPRE
|-0.04
|0.73
|808.89
|Immunovant Sciences *
|IMVT
|-0.44
|n/a
|n/a
|Interface
|TILE
|0.18
|0.36
|334.88
|LyondellBasell
|LYB
|2.30
|5.19
|10790.51
|Magna
|MGA
|1.23
|0.83
|10447.80
|Owens & Minor
|OMI
|0.18
|0.76
|2490.91
|Plains All American
|PAA
|0.20
|0.30
|15280.74
|PNM Resources
|PNM
|0.56
|0.57
|446.75
|PPL Corp
|PPL
|0.32
|0.30
|1267.72
|Protolabs
|PRLB
|0.30
|0.46
|123.88
|RBC Bearings
|RBC
|1.96
|n/a
|389.48
|Scripps
|SSP
|-0.11
|0.32
|575.83
|Sunstone Hotel
|SHO
|0.30
|0.30
|271.83
|Telus
|TU
|0.62
|0.32
|30295.39
|TELUS International
|TIXT
|0.16
|n/a
|668.99
|Tennant
|TNC
|1.16
|0.92
|291.67
|TransAlta
|TAC
|0.08
|-0.30
|407.11
|Twist Bioscience
|TWST
|-1.12
|-1.08
|60.62
|US Cellular
|USM
|0.09
|0.25
|993.09
|XPO, Inc.
|XPO
|0.60
|1.81
|1935.92
