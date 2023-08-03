40 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, August 4

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 40 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. No earnings reports are scheduled for release Friday afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ACM Research ACMR 0.18 0.22 115.92 AMC Networks AMCX 1.60 2.06 706.50 American Axle AXL 0.09 0.22 1593.05 Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP 0.49 0.48 1387.82 Cboe Global Markets CBOE 1.78 1.67 469.31 Cinemark CNK 0.54 -0.61 870.21 Corebridge Financial CRBG 0.93 n/a 4860.15 DigitalBridge DBRG 0.07 0.01 298.95 Dominion Energy D 0.47 0.77 3722.25 Enbridge ENB 0.52 0.67 8915.73 Essent Group ESNT 1.51 2.16 262.07 Evergy EVRG 0.77 0.86 1452.72 Fisker FSR -0.28 -0.36 48.89 Fluor FLR 0.43 0.13 3676.26 Frontier Communications Parent FYBR 0.01 0.41 1442.94 Fulgent Genetics FLGT -0.33 0.78 62.48 Gates Industrial GTES 0.33 0.32 934.07 Genco Shipping & Trading GNK 0.23 n/a 61.69 GrafTech International EAF -0.01 0.44 177.18 Gray Television GTN -0.19 0.91 797.17 Green Plains GPRE -0.04 0.73 808.89 Immunovant Sciences * IMVT -0.44 n/a n/a Interface TILE 0.18 0.36 334.88 LyondellBasell LYB 2.30 5.19 10790.51 Magna MGA 1.23 0.83 10447.80 Owens & Minor OMI 0.18 0.76 2490.91 Plains All American PAA 0.20 0.30 15280.74 PNM Resources PNM 0.56 0.57 446.75 PPL Corp PPL 0.32 0.30 1267.72 Protolabs PRLB 0.30 0.46 123.88 RBC Bearings RBC 1.96 n/a 389.48 Scripps SSP -0.11 0.32 575.83 Sunstone Hotel SHO 0.30 0.30 271.83 Telus TU 0.62 0.32 30295.39 TELUS International TIXT 0.16 n/a 668.99 Tennant TNC 1.16 0.92 291.67 TransAlta TAC 0.08 -0.30 407.11 Twist Bioscience TWST -1.12 -1.08 60.62 US Cellular USM 0.09 0.25 993.09 XPO, Inc. XPO 0.60 1.81 1935.92