97 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, August 2

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 97 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: Cameco, CVS Health, and Kraft Heinz are scheduled to report.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Adient
|ADNT
|0.47
|0.08
|3868.60
|Allegheny Tech
|ATI
|0.55
|0.54
|1072.29
|Allegiant Travel
|ALGT
|3.62
|0.62
|662.10
|AmerisourceBergen
|ABC
|2.82
|2.62
|63785.08
|Astec Industries
|ASTE
|0.68
|n/a
|348.74
|AvidXchange
|AVDX
|-0.04
|-0.07
|89.06
|Avista
|AVA
|0.15
|0.16
|365.69
|BeiGene *
|BGNE
|-3.36
|-5.56
|501.07
|Berry Petroleum
|BRY
|-0.01
|n/a
|178.39
|Blueprint Medicines
|BPMC
|-2.54
|-2.68
|45.60
|BorgWarner
|BWA
|1.05
|1.05
|4361.39
|Builders FirstSource
|BLDR
|2.56
|6.26
|4241.79
|Bunge
|BG
|2.69
|2.97
|16351.49
|Cameco
|CCJ
|-0.06
|0.18
|639.87
|Carlyle Group
|CG
|0.67
|0.07
|791.15
|CDW
|CDW
|2.33
|2.49
|5375.14
|Cerevel Therapeutics
|CERE
|-0.67
|n/a
|n/a
|Chefs’ Warehouse
|CHEF
|0.47
|0.51
|827.62
|Clean Harbors
|CLH
|2.09
|2.44
|1421.68
|Clear Secure
|YOU
|0.07
|0.00
|139.63
|Colliers
|CIGI
|1.37
|1.84
|1078.83
|Columbus McKinnon
|CMCO
|0.62
|0.69
|236.77
|Conduent
|CNDT
|-0.06
|0.03
|900.00
|Construction Partners
|ROAD
|0.35
|0.23
|438.15
|Criteo
|CRTO
|0.44
|0.58
|231.03
|CVS Health
|CVS
|2.13
|2.40
|86406.26
|DISH Network *
|DISH
|0.30
|0.82
|3908.51
|Donnelley Financial
|DFIN
|0.92
|1.54
|229.25
|Driven Brands
|DRVN
|0.31
|0.35
|587.72
|DuPont
|DD
|0.83
|0.88
|3026.40
|Dynatrace
|DT
|0.22
|0.18
|326.97
|Editas Medicine
|EDIT
|-0.77
|-0.78
|4.17
|Emerson
|EMR
|1.10
|1.38
|3882.16
|Entergy
|ETR
|1.68
|1.78
|3406.90
|Enviri Corporation
|NVRI
|-0.02
|0.01
|497.43
|Exelon
|EXC
|0.41
|0.44
|4215.47
|Extreme Networks
|EXTR
|0.31
|0.15
|343.54
|Ferrari
|RACE
|1.90
|1.36
|1623.53
|Fidelity Nat’l Info
|FIS
|1.48
|1.73
|3708.95
|Fortis
|FTS
|0.46
|0.57
|1976.78
|Fresh Del Monte
|FDP
|0.59
|0.43
|1216.50
|Frontdoor
|FTDR
|0.54
|0.53
|513.20
|Garmin
|GRMN
|1.43
|1.44
|1255.33
|Generac
|GNRC
|1.16
|2.99
|979.52
|Gibraltar Industries
|ROCK
|0.92
|0.96
|355.45
|Griffon
|GFF
|0.92
|0.98
|702.16
|Hayward Holdings
|HAYW
|0.16
|0.29
|266.69
|Humana
|HUM
|8.76
|8.67
|25825.04
|Installed Building Products
|IBP
|2.26
|2.48
|657.67
|Intercept Pharma
|ICPT
|-0.51
|-0.25
|79.57
|International Money Express
|IMXI
|0.52
|0.47
|171.04
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|0.57
|0.63
|518.42
|Johnson Controls
|JCI
|1.03
|0.85
|7199.67
|Kraft Heinz
|KHC
|0.76
|0.70
|6797.27
|Louisiana-Pacific
|LPX
|0.67
|4.19
|667.04
|LXP Industrial Trust
|LXP
|0.17
|0.17
|83.35
|Materion
|MTRN
|1.47
|1.28
|451.22
|Mirion Technologies
|MIR
|0.06
|0.13
|190.49
|NiSource
|NI
|0.11
|0.12
|1117.56
|NNN REIT
|NNN
|0.80
|0.81
|202.04
|Now
|DNOW
|0.25
|0.26
|592.30
|Pacira BioSciences
|PCRX
|0.76
|0.53
|174.85
|Parsons
|PSN
|0.51
|0.41
|1128.54
|Perion Network
|PERI
|0.72
|0.51
|175.00
|Phillips 66
|PSX
|3.60
|6.77
|37656.05
|ProPetro
|PUMP
|0.40
|-0.32
|436.27
|R1 RCM
|RCM
|0.06
|-0.07
|561.65
|Radware
|RDWR
|0.13
|0.18
|69.12
|Repligen
|RGEN
|0.48
|0.91
|165.93
|Rithm Capital
|RITM
|1.41
|n/a
|877.09
|RXO, Inc.
|RXO
|0.08
|n/a
|1014.14
|Sapiens Int’l
|SPNS
|0.32
|0.27
|126.56
|Scorpio Tankers
|STNG
|2.48
|3.13
|338.26
|Scotts Miracle-Gro
|SMG
|1.46
|1.98
|1151.71
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|SITE
|2.69
|3.07
|1305.06
|Spire
|SR
|-0.03
|0.01
|428.86
|Spirit Aerosystems
|SPR
|-0.71
|-1.21
|1312.53
|Standard Motor
|SMP
|0.98
|0.93
|374.45
|Steven Madden
|SHOO
|0.46
|0.63
|456.65
|Sunoco LP
|SUN
|1.23
|1.20
|5658.14
|Teva Pharma
|TEVA
|0.53
|0.68
|3714.35
|The Vita Coco Company
|COCO
|0.18
|0.02
|130.30
|Thomson Reuters
|TRI
|0.76
|0.60
|1656.87
|Trane
|TT
|2.56
|2.16
|4610.71
|Triumph Group
|TGI
|-0.04
|0.12
|322.57
|TTM Tech
|TTMI
|0.20
|0.54
|552.52
|Turning Point Brands
|TPB
|0.50
|0.70
|104.23
|United Therapeutics
|UTHR
|4.57
|2.41
|524.18
|Vericel
|VCEL
|-0.15
|-0.19
|42.14
|Verisk Analytics
|VRSK
|1.41
|1.53
|654.53
|Vertiv
|VRT
|0.29
|0.10
|1615.91
|Waters
|WAT
|2.59
|2.75
|733.45
|Wingstop
|WING
|0.51
|0.45
|104.24
|World Wrestling
|WWE
|0.91
|0.59
|397.59
|Xenia Hotels
|XHR
|0.46
|0.57
|274.60
|Xylem
|XYL
|0.82
|0.66
|1487.75
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|1.24
|1.05
|1744.83
