97 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, August 2

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 97 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: Cameco, CVS Health, and Kraft Heinz are scheduled to report.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Adient ADNT 0.47 0.08 3868.60 Allegheny Tech ATI 0.55 0.54 1072.29 Allegiant Travel ALGT 3.62 0.62 662.10 AmerisourceBergen ABC 2.82 2.62 63785.08 Astec Industries ASTE 0.68 n/a 348.74 AvidXchange AVDX -0.04 -0.07 89.06 Avista AVA 0.15 0.16 365.69 BeiGene * BGNE -3.36 -5.56 501.07 Berry Petroleum BRY -0.01 n/a 178.39 Blueprint Medicines BPMC -2.54 -2.68 45.60 BorgWarner BWA 1.05 1.05 4361.39 Builders FirstSource BLDR 2.56 6.26 4241.79 Bunge BG 2.69 2.97 16351.49 Cameco CCJ -0.06 0.18 639.87 Carlyle Group CG 0.67 0.07 791.15 CDW CDW 2.33 2.49 5375.14 Cerevel Therapeutics CERE -0.67 n/a n/a Chefs’ Warehouse CHEF 0.47 0.51 827.62 Clean Harbors CLH 2.09 2.44 1421.68 Clear Secure YOU 0.07 0.00 139.63 Colliers CIGI 1.37 1.84 1078.83 Columbus McKinnon CMCO 0.62 0.69 236.77 Conduent CNDT -0.06 0.03 900.00 Construction Partners ROAD 0.35 0.23 438.15 Criteo CRTO 0.44 0.58 231.03 CVS Health CVS 2.13 2.40 86406.26 DISH Network * DISH 0.30 0.82 3908.51 Donnelley Financial DFIN 0.92 1.54 229.25 Driven Brands DRVN 0.31 0.35 587.72 DuPont DD 0.83 0.88 3026.40 Dynatrace DT 0.22 0.18 326.97 Editas Medicine EDIT -0.77 -0.78 4.17 Emerson EMR 1.10 1.38 3882.16 Entergy ETR 1.68 1.78 3406.90 Enviri Corporation NVRI -0.02 0.01 497.43 Exelon EXC 0.41 0.44 4215.47 Extreme Networks EXTR 0.31 0.15 343.54 Ferrari RACE 1.90 1.36 1623.53 Fidelity Nat’l Info FIS 1.48 1.73 3708.95 Fortis FTS 0.46 0.57 1976.78 Fresh Del Monte FDP 0.59 0.43 1216.50 Frontdoor FTDR 0.54 0.53 513.20 Garmin GRMN 1.43 1.44 1255.33 Generac GNRC 1.16 2.99 979.52 Gibraltar Industries ROCK 0.92 0.96 355.45 Griffon GFF 0.92 0.98 702.16 Hayward Holdings HAYW 0.16 0.29 266.69 Humana HUM 8.76 8.67 25825.04 Installed Building Products IBP 2.26 2.48 657.67 Intercept Pharma ICPT -0.51 -0.25 79.57 International Money Express IMXI 0.52 0.47 171.04 Janus Henderson Group JHG 0.57 0.63 518.42 Johnson Controls JCI 1.03 0.85 7199.67 Kraft Heinz KHC 0.76 0.70 6797.27 Louisiana-Pacific LPX 0.67 4.19 667.04 LXP Industrial Trust LXP 0.17 0.17 83.35 Materion MTRN 1.47 1.28 451.22 Mirion Technologies MIR 0.06 0.13 190.49 NiSource NI 0.11 0.12 1117.56 NNN REIT NNN 0.80 0.81 202.04 Now DNOW 0.25 0.26 592.30 Pacira BioSciences PCRX 0.76 0.53 174.85 Parsons PSN 0.51 0.41 1128.54 Perion Network PERI 0.72 0.51 175.00 Phillips 66 PSX 3.60 6.77 37656.05 ProPetro PUMP 0.40 -0.32 436.27 R1 RCM RCM 0.06 -0.07 561.65 Radware RDWR 0.13 0.18 69.12 Repligen RGEN 0.48 0.91 165.93 Rithm Capital RITM 1.41 n/a 877.09 RXO, Inc. RXO 0.08 n/a 1014.14 Sapiens Int’l SPNS 0.32 0.27 126.56 Scorpio Tankers STNG 2.48 3.13 338.26 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 1.46 1.98 1151.71 SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE 2.69 3.07 1305.06 Spire SR -0.03 0.01 428.86 Spirit Aerosystems SPR -0.71 -1.21 1312.53 Standard Motor SMP 0.98 0.93 374.45 Steven Madden SHOO 0.46 0.63 456.65 Sunoco LP SUN 1.23 1.20 5658.14 Teva Pharma TEVA 0.53 0.68 3714.35 The Vita Coco Company COCO 0.18 0.02 130.30 Thomson Reuters TRI 0.76 0.60 1656.87 Trane TT 2.56 2.16 4610.71 Triumph Group TGI -0.04 0.12 322.57 TTM Tech TTMI 0.20 0.54 552.52 Turning Point Brands TPB 0.50 0.70 104.23 United Therapeutics UTHR 4.57 2.41 524.18 Vericel VCEL -0.15 -0.19 42.14 Verisk Analytics VRSK 1.41 1.53 654.53 Vertiv VRT 0.29 0.10 1615.91 Waters WAT 2.59 2.75 733.45 Wingstop WING 0.51 0.45 104.24 World Wrestling WWE 0.91 0.59 397.59 Xenia Hotels XHR 0.46 0.57 274.60 Xylem XYL 0.82 0.66 1487.75 Yum! Brands YUM 1.24 1.05 1744.83