44 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, May 10

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 44 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from two companies reporting quarterly results late Wednesday. Disney, a Dow 30 company, also reports earnings late Wednesday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ACV Auctions
|ACVA
|-0.09
|-0.19
|109.02
|Alarm.com
|ALRM
|0.31
|0.39
|207.28
|Allegro Microsystems
|ALGM
|0.36
|0.21
|265.02
|Amdocs
|DOX
|1.47
|1.54
|1219.18
|AppLovin
|APP
|0.45
|0.31
|693.93
|Beyond Meat
|BYND
|-1.02
|-1.58
|91.72
|CareDx
|CDNA
|-0.10
|-0.13
|80.70
|Cheesecake Factory
|CAKE
|0.59
|0.47
|872.26
|Coeur Mining
|CDE
|-0.12
|-0.05
|165.67
|Copa Holdings
|CPA
|3.25
|0.70
|839.36
|Corsair Gaming
|CRSR
|0.11
|0.09
|349.89
|Crane
|CR
|0.85
|1.81
|485.96
|CS Disco
|LAW
|-0.26
|-0.20
|31.57
|Desktop Metal
|DM
|-0.08
|-0.22
|46.55
|DoubleVerify
|DV
|0.11
|0.03
|118.13
|Flex
|FLEX
|0.51
|0.52
|7176.62
|Franchise Group
|FRG
|0.53
|1.29
|1101.27
|Genpact
|G
|0.65
|0.60
|1099.07
|Jazz Pharma
|JAZZ
|4.22
|3.73
|898.05
|Magnite
|MGNI
|-0.03
|0.08
|110.91
|Manulife Financial
|MFC
|0.80
|0.77
|Nutanix *
|NTNX
|0.03
|n/a
|433.27
|Nutrien
|NTR
|1.48
|2.70
|6319.76
|NuVasive
|NUVA
|0.42
|0.54
|298.44
|OraSure
|OSUR
|0.16
|-0.28
|126.57
|Pan Am Silver
|PAAS
|0.02
|0.15
|358.33
|PAR Technology
|PAR
|-0.36
|-0.26
|90.19
|Paycor
|PYCR
|0.15
|0.11
|156.09
|Prometheus Biosciences *
|RXDX
|-0.92
|n/a
|0.46
|Purple Innovation
|PRPL
|-0.13
|-0.24
|104.80
|RB Global
|RBA
|0.45
|0.46
|433.60
|Repay Holdings
|RPAY
|0.20
|0.19
|69.96
|Robinhood Markets
|HOOD
|-0.49
|-0.45
|426.78
|Sonos
|SONO
|0.01
|0.26
|297.97
|Sovos Brands
|SOVO
|0.15
|n/a
|233.59
|Steris
|STE
|2.15
|2.04
|1272.86
|SunOpta
|STKL
|-0.02
|n/a
|232.05
|Tetra Tech
|TTEK
|1.03
|0.98
|826.17
|The Trade Desk
|TTD
|0.12
|0.21
|364.33
|Traeger
|COOK
|0.02
|0.17
|152.63
|Unity Software
|U
|-0.02
|-0.08
|480.34
|Veradigm 8
|MDRX
|0.27
|0.79
|168.08
|Vuzix
|VUZI
|-0.12
|-0.16
|3.78
|Walt Disney
|DIS
|0.94
|1.08
|21798.76
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.