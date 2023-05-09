44 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, May 10

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 44 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from two companies reporting quarterly results late Wednesday. Disney, a Dow 30 company, also reports earnings late Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ACV Auctions ACVA -0.09 -0.19 109.02 Alarm.com ALRM 0.31 0.39 207.28 Allegro Microsystems ALGM 0.36 0.21 265.02 Amdocs DOX 1.47 1.54 1219.18 AppLovin APP 0.45 0.31 693.93 Beyond Meat BYND -1.02 -1.58 91.72 CareDx CDNA -0.10 -0.13 80.70 Cheesecake Factory CAKE 0.59 0.47 872.26 Coeur Mining CDE -0.12 -0.05 165.67 Copa Holdings CPA 3.25 0.70 839.36 Corsair Gaming CRSR 0.11 0.09 349.89 Crane CR 0.85 1.81 485.96 CS Disco LAW -0.26 -0.20 31.57 Desktop Metal DM -0.08 -0.22 46.55 DoubleVerify DV 0.11 0.03 118.13 Flex FLEX 0.51 0.52 7176.62 Franchise Group FRG 0.53 1.29 1101.27 Genpact G 0.65 0.60 1099.07 Jazz Pharma JAZZ 4.22 3.73 898.05 Magnite MGNI -0.03 0.08 110.91 Manulife Financial MFC 0.80 0.77 Nutanix * NTNX 0.03 n/a 433.27 Nutrien NTR 1.48 2.70 6319.76 NuVasive NUVA 0.42 0.54 298.44 OraSure OSUR 0.16 -0.28 126.57 Pan Am Silver PAAS 0.02 0.15 358.33 PAR Technology PAR -0.36 -0.26 90.19 Paycor PYCR 0.15 0.11 156.09 Prometheus Biosciences * RXDX -0.92 n/a 0.46 Purple Innovation PRPL -0.13 -0.24 104.80 RB Global RBA 0.45 0.46 433.60 Repay Holdings RPAY 0.20 0.19 69.96 Robinhood Markets HOOD -0.49 -0.45 426.78 Sonos SONO 0.01 0.26 297.97 Sovos Brands SOVO 0.15 n/a 233.59 Steris STE 2.15 2.04 1272.86 SunOpta STKL -0.02 n/a 232.05 Tetra Tech TTEK 1.03 0.98 826.17 The Trade Desk TTD 0.12 0.21 364.33 Traeger COOK 0.02 0.17 152.63 Unity Software U -0.02 -0.08 480.34 Veradigm 8 MDRX 0.27 0.79 168.08 Vuzix VUZI -0.12 -0.16 3.78 Walt Disney DIS 0.94 1.08 21798.76