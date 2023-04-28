33 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, April 28

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 33 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Three of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open. There are no earnings releases on the calendar for Friday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Aon AON 5.32 4.83 3851.06 ArcBest ARCB 1.96 3.08 1163.63 Ares Management ARES 0.81 0.65 707.58 Avantor AVTR 0.29 0.38 1766.92 Bloomin’ Brands BLMN 0.89 0.80 1216.10 Cameco CCJ 0.22 0.04 699.81 Carter’s CRI 0.57 1.66 648.58 Chart Industries GTLS 0.51 0.65 495.89 Charter Comm CHTR 7.56 6.90 13612.20 Chevron CVX 3.41 3.36 49488.29 Colgate-Palmolive CL 0.70 0.74 4581.31 Dana Inc DAN 0.08 0.16 2560.95 Exxon Mobil XOM 2.60 2.07 90074.26 First Hawaiian FHB 0.55 0.45 190.28 Gentex GNTX 0.37 0.37 529.59 GrafTech International EAF -0.01 0.48 123.00 ImmunoGen IMGN -0.25 -0.10 21.63 Imperial Oil IMO 1.85 1.75 14753.72 JinkoSolar JKS 0.51 0.10 3229.56 Lazard LAZ 0.26 1.05 549.62 LyondellBasell LYB 1.74 4.00 10802.46 Moog * MOG.A 1.42 1.49 789.40 New York Community NYCB 0.21 0.31 623.11 Newell Brands NWL -0.03 0.36 1790.17 nVent Electric NVT 0.67 0.50 740.70 Portland Gen Elec POR 0.79 0.67 619.65 Saia SAIA 2.68 2.98 667.28 Sensient SXT 0.78 0.88 369.87 Stellar Bank STEL 0.72 n/a 120.63 TC Energy TRP 1.16 1.12 3843.87 Tennant TNC 0.84 0.73 272.53 W.P. Carey WPC 1.27 1.35 406.24 WisdomTree WT 0.05 n/a 79.28