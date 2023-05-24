30 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, May 25

There are 30 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 17 before U.S. markets open and 13 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed two Thursday morning reports–Best Buy and Dollar Tree–and three with reports due to be released after markets close–Costco, Gap, and Marvell.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) American Woodmark AMWD 1.50 1.38 475.67 Baozun BZUN n/a 0.02 1913.20 Best Buy BBY 1.10 1.57 9526.46 Burlington Stores BURL 0.92 0.54 2178.11 CIBC CM 1.64 1.77 5684.76 Columbus McKinnon CMCO 0.74 0.79 249.79 Dollar Tree DLTR 1.54 2.37 7269.76 GDS Holdings GDS -2.83 -3.15 2472.59 Genesco GCO -1.10 0.44 478.01 Hamilton Lane HLNE 0.79 0.89 118.31 Medtronic MDT 1.55 1.52 8253.89 NetEase NTES 8.59 7.72 24809.43 Ralph Lauren RL 0.60 0.49 1473.03 Royal Bank of Canada RY 2.82 2.96 13181.16 Titan Machinery TITN 1.02 0.79 595.52 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 2.09 2.02 12414.21 Weibo WB 0.45 0.56 428.62 23andMe ME -0.15 -0.16 88.40 Autodesk ADSK 1.56 1.43 1267.09 Costco COST 3.31 3.04 54582.72 Deckers Outdoor DECK 2.69 2.51 720.75 Domo DOMO -0.17 -0.23 78.87 Gap GPS -0.16 -0.44 3283.55 Lions Gate Entertainment * LGF.A -0.10 0.06 993.44 Marvell MRVL 0.29 0.52 1299.99 Nutanix * NTNX 0.03 n/a 433.44 RH RH 2.07 7.78 726.37 Sumo Logic * SUMO -0.11 -0.13 80.24 Ulta Beauty ULTA 6.83 6.30 2618.85 Workday WDAY 1.12 0.83 1667.97