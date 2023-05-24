30 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, May 25

There are 30 earnings reports scheduled for release Thursday, 17 before U.S. markets open and 13 after the markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed two Thursday morning reports–Best Buy and Dollar Tree–and three with reports due to be released after markets close–Costco, Gap, and Marvell.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|American Woodmark
|AMWD
|1.50
|1.38
|475.67
|Baozun
|BZUN
|n/a
|0.02
|1913.20
|Best Buy
|BBY
|1.10
|1.57
|9526.46
|Burlington Stores
|BURL
|0.92
|0.54
|2178.11
|CIBC
|CM
|1.64
|1.77
|5684.76
|Columbus McKinnon
|CMCO
|0.74
|0.79
|249.79
|Dollar Tree
|DLTR
|1.54
|2.37
|7269.76
|GDS Holdings
|GDS
|-2.83
|-3.15
|2472.59
|Genesco
|GCO
|-1.10
|0.44
|478.01
|Hamilton Lane
|HLNE
|0.79
|0.89
|118.31
|Medtronic
|MDT
|1.55
|1.52
|8253.89
|NetEase
|NTES
|8.59
|7.72
|24809.43
|Ralph Lauren
|RL
|0.60
|0.49
|1473.03
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY
|2.82
|2.96
|13181.16
|Titan Machinery
|TITN
|1.02
|0.79
|595.52
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD
|2.09
|2.02
|12414.21
|WB
|0.45
|0.56
|428.62
|23andMe
|ME
|-0.15
|-0.16
|88.40
|Autodesk
|ADSK
|1.56
|1.43
|1267.09
|Costco
|COST
|3.31
|3.04
|54582.72
|Deckers Outdoor
|DECK
|2.69
|2.51
|720.75
|Domo
|DOMO
|-0.17
|-0.23
|78.87
|Gap
|GPS
|-0.16
|-0.44
|3283.55
|Lions Gate Entertainment *
|LGF.A
|-0.10
|0.06
|993.44
|Marvell
|MRVL
|0.29
|0.52
|1299.99
|Nutanix *
|NTNX
|0.03
|n/a
|433.44
|RH
|RH
|2.07
|7.78
|726.37
|Sumo Logic *
|SUMO
|-0.11
|-0.13
|80.24
|Ulta Beauty
|ULTA
|6.83
|6.30
|2618.85
|Workday
|WDAY
|1.12
|0.83
|1667.97
