6 Earnings Reports Due Monday, May 15

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 14, 2023 9:35 am

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 5 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. One company is expected to report after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Azul S.A. AZUL -0.67 -1.99 4573.39
Monday.com MNDY -0.29 -0.96 155.29
Ship Finance Intl SFL 0.12 0.37 168.08
Tower Semi TSEM 0.47 0.49 352.25
TPG Inc. TPG 0.33 0.52 282.39
After markets close
Navitas Semiconductor NVTS -0.08 -0.08 12.27

