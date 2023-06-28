13 Earnings Reports Due Thursday and Friday, June 29 and 30

There are 12 earnings reports scheduled for Thursday, 8 before markets open and 4 after markets close for the day. One report is set for release before markets open Friday morning.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed Paychex earnings, due out Thursday morning, and Constellation Brands and Nike, due Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, respectively. No additional notable earnings are on the schedule until next Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Acuity Brands AYI 3.72 3.52 1048.65 Greenbrier GBX 0.60 0.09 904.17 Lindsay Corp LNN 2.14 2.28 206.34 McCormick MKC 0.58 0.48 1669.66 MSC Industrial MSM 1.75 1.82 1019.73 Paychex PAYX 0.97 0.81 1220.61 Rite Aid RAD -1.50 -0.60 5323.97 Simply Good Foods SMPL 0.40 0.44 321.35 Accolade ACCD -0.62 -4.92 90.82 NIKE NKE 0.68 0.90 12583.18 Progress Software PRGS 0.90 1.04 169.78 SMART Global SGH 0.40 0.87 375.08 Constellation Brands STZ 2.83 2.90 2474.12