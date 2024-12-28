The Most-Searched Stocks of 2024 Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to the stock market, research and a whole lot of patience are arguably two of the biggest keys to success. Regarding research, even if you are working with a qualified financial advisor, it pays to take the initiative and make sure you understand investment decisions, like which stocks to put your money in.

Key Points The most-searched for stocks in 2024 is a hardly surprising list of names.

Tech and energy stocks make up the bulk of the most-searched results.

Names like Apple, Walmart, and Amazon are staple names on this list every year.

After all, this is the money you want to invest, and you hope to see a return, so you should feel confident that the company has a strong financial position and future. Unsurprisingly, many of the names on this list are among the most common in all of business.

Ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, the higher the number, the more search queries each stock received over the last 12 months.

10. Costco

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 23/100

Type of business: Bulk retail

Market Cap (December 2024): $425 billion

2024 Revenue: $254.45 billion

Bulk Purchase Everything

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With its stock price up almost 50% in 2024 as of the middle of December, it won’t surprise anyone to learn that Costco was a heavily researched stock these past 12 months. It’s currently enjoying being at the top of the mountain as the most prominent and best-known bulk retailer in the United States, a position it doesn’t look to give up anywhere soon. The company’s private Kirkland brand of products is now and has long been a hit with customers across any number of product categories, which continues to help boost overall store sales.

9. Bank of America

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Top query Google score: 26/100

Type of business: Financial services

Market Cap (December 2024): $339.21 billion

2024 Revenue: $98.4 billion

A Big Performer

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Spread across several banking and financial sectors, Bank of America is a staple in the American financial community. The second largest bank behind JP Morgan in the US, Bank of America is one of the four biggest banks in the US and currently holds around 10% of all US bank deposits. The stock began trading at around $33 during the first few days of the year and looks poised to end the year in the mid-$40s.

8. Exxon Mobil

zodebala / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 28/100

Type of business: Energy

Market Cap (December 2024): $467 billion

2024 Revenue: $350.50 billion

Big Energy

David McNew / Getty Images

Arguably the most important energy company in the world, Exxon Mobil is also the largest in the United States. One of the most searched dividend stocks of 2024, Exxon has a 3.65% dividend, undoubtedly boosting its search engine popularity. As the energy sector is one of the most prominently traded on the New York Stock Exchange, seeing Exxon, which is up around 20% over the last 12 months, appear on this list shouldn’t come as any surprise.

7. Walmart

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 30/100

Type of business: Retail

Market Cap (December 2024): $744.85 billion

2024 Revenue: $648 billion

Largest Physical Retailer

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Walmart is the largest physical retailer in the world, employing more than 2.1 million people worldwide. A one-stop shop for almost everything you need in life, the company stock has jumped around 76% year-to-date in 2024, making it one of the best-performing retail stocks of the year. The good news for Walmart investors is that all signs indicate even stronger sales in 2025.

6. Alphabet

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 42/100

Type of business: Search, devices, email, general technology

Market Cap (December 2024): $2.39 trillion

2024 Revenue: $339.85 billion

Reigning Search King

400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

So long as Google continues to be a dominant force in search, browsing the web, and email, it will continue to be one of the most research-stocked stocks year after year. While the stock is only up 16% for the year, Alphabet remains a “long hold” as the company is poised to continue growth next year. The only real threat to Alphabet is whether the DOJ will force it to spin Chrome into its own business.

5. META

panida wijitpanya / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 55/100

Type of business: Social Media, consumer electronics, virtual reality

Market Cap (December 2024): $1.52 trillion

2024 Revenue: N/A

Social Media Titan

Derick Hudson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By far the largest name and brand in the social media space, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is a giant in the stock market. One of only a handful of companies with a market cap over $1 trillion, Meta stock is up around 74% this year. With Threads growing fast and Facebook showing no signs of slowing down, there is every expectation Meta stock will outperform next year.

4. Tesla

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 97/100

Type of business: Electric vehicles, renewable energy

Market Cap (December 2024): $1.48 trillion

2024 Revenue: $71.98 billion

The Electric Vehicle Leader

AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It won’t come as any surprise to see that Tesla was one of the most-searched stocks of 2024. Not only is the car company mentioned every time electric vehicles are discussed, but its CEO, Elon Musk, has also become a television staple. The company’s popular Tesla Model Y is one of the most popular cars in the world, and the Tesla Model 3 has also become a global leader in EV sales.

3. Amazon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 99/100

Type of business: Online retail

Market Cap (December 2024): $2.4 trillion

2024 Revenue: $620.1 billion

Retail Giant

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s hard to shop online without Amazon popping up in search results or being the source of affiliate links. By the middle of December, Amazon’s stock had already risen over 50% during the year, which puts it ahead of both Apple and Alphabet, which are only up 34%. Amazon is doing a lot right with strong investments in AI and is working toward the future with Amazon Autos, enabling customers to buy cars online in 48 U.S. cities.

2. Apple

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 99/100

Type of business: Consumer electronics, online services, software services

Market Cap (December 2024): $3.9 trillion

2024 Revenue: $391.04 billion

Smartphone Giant

psc49 / Flickr

Led by the strong popularity of the iPhone, Apple reported more than $94.9 billion in global revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter in September 2024. This September quarter revenue record has undoubtedly contributed to more research into Apple’s stock, pushing it above 34% growth year-over-year. Apple is a Dow Jones staple and one of the best-known blue-chip stocks today, making it widely considered a very safe investment.

1. NVIDIA

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 100/100

Type of business: Semiconductors, graphics cards, AI

Market Cap (December 2024): $3.4 trillion

2024 Revenue: $60.92 billion

The Stock of 2024

vzphotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To say that NVIDIA was the stock of 2024 would be putting it mildly. This company was not only added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2024, but NVIDIA has become one of the leaders in AI computing power. On top of its already strong brand recognition for GPUs for computers, among which it is a favorite among PC gamers, NVIDIA has also become a favorite stock with retail traders, boosting its search results.

