Live Nasdaq Composite: Stocks Lack Conviction, NVDA, AAPL and AVGO Rise

The markets have a lot to process after what’s been a tumultuous week, and stocks are moving with a lack of conviction. All three of the major stock market averages, including the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, managed fractional gains out of the gate but have since turned lower. Weaker-than-expected jobs data for the month of February has distracted the markets from tariffs for the moment as traders and investors alike weigh the data and what it might mean for interest rates. If this week hasn’t been dramatic enough, the Nasdaq wants to expand its trading capabilities to operate 24/7.

Magnificent Seven stocks are showing some optimism, including Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which is gaining 1.6% but is still facing a 10% decline for the week. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is also up just over 1%. Reports suggest Apple is preparing to unveil a foldable iPhone in Q4 2026, the retail price of which will surpass $2,000.

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is extending its gains, rising about 3.5% as of mid-morning trading. Mizuhu TMT analysts have added AVGO to their “must have” stock list. After reporting its financial results, Broadcom offered a bullish outlook fueled by AI demand. Bank of America analysts were also encouraged by Broadcom’s Q1 results, calling the report from an AI leader “reassuring.”

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 12.98 (-0.03%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 25.38 (-0.14%)

S&P 500: Down 5.60 (-0.14%)

Key Points The markets have shifted their attention to weaker-than-expected jobs data.

The three major stock market indices started trading higher across the board but faltered.

Mag 7 stocks are moving higher.

The Nasdaq wants to implement 24/7 trading capabilities.

Market Movers

Analyst firm DA Davidson has reiterated its “neutral” rating on online auto company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock, sending shares fractionally higher on the day. Analysts are optimistic about the company’s scale and efficiency improvements at a U.S. inspection and reconditioning center.

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is reportedly exploring the AI capabilities of various tech leaders to potentially replace OpenAI in its Copilot offering.

Walgreens (NYSE: WBA) stock is soaring 7% on news that the company is returning to the private markets in a multi-billion-dollar buyout.

