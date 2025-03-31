Rigetti Computing (RGTI), IonQ (IONQ) and Quantum Computing (QUBT) Stocks Look Like Screaming Buys Right Now metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

The quantum computing sector is one which has seen its fair share of turmoil over the past year. Perhaps that’s putting it lightly. Many of the top companies in this space, including the three names I’m going to highlight below have both surged, plunged, and seen near-term spikes as I’m writing this.

However, there are certain companies that are starting to look like strong buys – here are three options for investors looking for exposure to this space to consider.

There are a number of key catalysts for these moves. But perhaps the catalyst that’s been most important to the rise, fall, and rebirth of this sector is the shifting commentary from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on the future of this sector.

Earlier this year, Huang noted that quantum computing as a truly commercialized product is likely decades away from ubiquity. He then shifted his view rather abruptly to one in which this cutting-edge technology could be coming to a computer near you in rather short order, with Nvidia investing heavily into the future of this technology.

These shifting perspectives highlight some of the risks (and the upside potential) of the quantum computing space. A technology that’s always been right around the corner, there have been some major developments on the tech front in terms of the commercialization of quantum computers. So, for those looking at this sector with a bullish lens (and who take Huang at his most recent word that there’s definitely something here), these are the three stocks I think are worth honing in on right now.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is among the leading quantum computing companies with an actual commercial footprint. That’s what makes this company worth considering, in my view. With varying perspectives on whether this technology is truly ready for the mainstream or not, Rigetti stands out among its peers as having developed the first multichip quantum processor, while also having sold quantum computers since 2023.

Rigetti’s latest 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system achieved a key accuracy milestone with improved hardware and qubit design. Rigetti and most of its peers do remain highly unprofitable, and that’s likely to be the case until and when a larger client base steps up to the plate and starts ordering these machines. The R&D alone that goes into designing these ultra-complex systems is mind-boggling.

But if Rigetti can scale its current offerings and focus on ramping up optical circuits and its in-house chip fabrication and cloud services, there’s massive revenue and earnings growth potential over the long-term. Rigetti has been a leader in the cloud/quantum integration world, with the company looking to deliver practical quantum applications through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. Rigetti’s Ankaa-2 processor will enhance precision in quantum operations, facilitating hybrid quantum-classical computing solutions that can be deployed across various industries.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is a company that’s focusing on driving what it sees as the future of the internet. Building a secure Quantum Internet is no inexpensive task, and IonQ has certainly spent the money to develop its capabilities in combination with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab, which has pumped $21 million into the endeavor. The project these two entities are collaborating in is to build quantum networks connecting drones to ground stations. If IonQ can achieve the stated end goal of this partnership, one has to think that some major contracts could be on the horizon.

Of course, there’s plenty of risk in trying to handicap how successful IonQ will ultimately be. But with Boston Consulting Group estimating the quantum hardware and software market could grow to $90–$170 billion by 2040, there’s certainly plenty of upside for this company that’s now worth around $5.5 billion today after its recent decline.

IonQ is likely to continue its focus on accessible quantum computing through cloud platforms, enhancing its capabilities in areas such as drug discovery and financial modeling. The company achieved key milestones last year, including building a manufacturing facility and delivering a Forte system to an enterprise client. These advancements, coupled with significant contracts, position the company to target a $65 billion market by 2030. Analysts project 100% growth in 2025 despite widening losses, as strong revenue momentum often outweighs short-term profitability concerns.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) presents a compelling investment opportunity for 2025, driven by its significant growth potential within the rapidly evolving quantum computing sector. The company has experienced a remarkable stock surge, with gains of nearly 2,000% in 2024, indicating strong market interest and investor confidence.

The boom around AI and quantum computing technologies certainly helped this company, which has quantum computing right in its name. Once a low-profile penny stock, QBUT surged in late 2024 after Alphabet’s Quantum AI lab announced breakthroughs with its Willow quantum chip. However, the rally, driven by market sentiment rather than the company’s fundamentals, has faced sharp volatility, with the stock already correcting 40% in 2025.

Despite this reality, analysts project revenue growth of 167% for the current quarter and anticipate continued expansion, positioning QUBT as a key player in the field. The company’s market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion reflects speculative enthusiasm but also highlights the potential for substantial returns as quantum technology becomes increasingly integral to advancements in artificial intelligence and data processing