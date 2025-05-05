Hims & Hers (HIMS) Blows Out Earnings Expectations Boris023 / Shutterstock.com

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) reported a strong financial performance for Q1 2025, with revenue reaching $586 million, marking a 111% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a net income of $49.5 million, significantly up from $26.0 million in the previous quarter, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $91.1 million.

Subscriber growth was robust, with a 38% increase year-over-year, reaching 2.4 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion and raised its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $295 million and $335 million. Looking ahead, Hims & Hers introduced ambitious 2030 targets, aiming for at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA.

CEO Andrew Dudum emphasized the company’s focus on personalized, affordable care and strategic collaborations to enhance its platform. CFO Yemi Okupe highlighted the company’s strategic priorities, including expanding into new specialties and geographies, which underpin the updated guidance and long-term targets.”,

Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO said “We’re starting 2025 with incredible momentum. Millions of people are turning to us for access to care that is personal, affordable, and has the potential to drive better outcomes.”

Yemi Okupe, CFO: “Revenue increased 111% year-over-year as we continued to deliver access to more precise, personalized care at scale. This momentum, combined with our strong track record of execution, reinforces our confidence in driving sustained long-term growth.”

