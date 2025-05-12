Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Live Updates
1. Burn Rate Anchored — 3–4 Year Runway with No Debt
Rigetti CEO Subodh Kulkarni told investors the company is running $60M/year in OpEx, with an EBITDA loss of ~$12M per quarter. But more notably:
“We have roughly $225 million of cash, no debt, so we have 3, 4 years at least of runway… We hope our existing cash is good enough to take us to breakeven.”
This directly counters the usual capital raise fear baked into microcap hardware names. And it shows that Rigetti is pacing its roadmap to its liquidity—a huge strategic distinction vs. over-ambitious peers.
2. Ankaa-3 Performance Real: 99.5% fSim, AI-Calibrated
Ankaa-3 isn’t vapor. In fact, it’s already integrated with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Braket, and now includes automated calibration powered by AI tools from Quantum Elements and Qruise, coordinated with NVIDIA and Israel’s Quantum Machines.
“We achieved major 2-qubit gate fidelity milestones… 99.0% median iSWAP, 99.5% fSim… AI tools remotely calibrated a Rigetti QPU integrated with Quantum Machines and NVIDIA DGX Quantum.”
This is a top-tier validation of technical maturity and ecosystem relevance—not just performance.
3. New Sales Momentum in Asia and Academia
Rigetti’s commercial QPU program is seeing uptake, including a sale to Horizon Quantum in Singapore, and a prior one to Montana State University. These are small deals—but they matter. Why?
“We are witnessing the emergence of a vibrant on-premises quantum market. Horizon Quantum’s testbed in Singapore will be powered by our QPU.”
This opens a new revenue vector that’s independent of U.S. federal budgets—and shows the Novera Partner Program may be gaining traction globally.
What to watch tonight
Rigetti’s earnings call tonight is less about Q1 numbers—Wall Street expects around $4 million in revenue and a –$0.13 EPS loss—and more about whether the company’s roadmap and funding strategy are aligned. The standout technical achievement from Q1 was Ankaa-3, an 84-qubit system that hit internal targets for two-qubit fidelity and gate speed. That matters. But it’s only one half of the story.
The other half is capital. Rigetti ended 2024 with $106 million in cash—enough for four to five quarters of operations. The company is counting on a $35 million PIPE from Quanta Computer, plus a five-year, $250 million joint investment roadmap. But that deal is still pending regulatory approval. If it falls through or is delayed beyond 2025, Rigetti may face a return to fundraising.
What investors need to hear tonight:
• A timeline for the 36-qubit tiled system
• Updates on commercial QPU shipments (beyond pilots)
• Progress on DARPA/DoE renewals and total backlog
• Status and contingency plan around the Quanta deal
This is a pivotal quarter for showing that Rigetti’s technical breakthroughs can translate into a scalable, durable business model.
Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) reports first-quarter results after the close Monday, with shares up more than 25% over the past month. The stock is riding momentum from the launch of its Ankaa-3 system—an 84-qubit superconducting quantum processor that hit key internal milestones, including a 99.0% median fidelity on iSWAP gates and 99.5% on fSim gates, with gate times under 75 nanoseconds. Those numbers represent a meaningful technical leap for Rigetti and keep it squarely in the top tier of quantum hardware developers alongside better-funded peers like IBM and Google.
But tonight’s call won’t hinge on technical specs alone. Wall Street wants clarity on the status of Rigetti’s strategic partnership with Quanta Computer, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer that committed to a $35 million PIPE investment and a $250 million co-investment roadmap. That deal is still pending regulatory approval, and any delay could force Rigetti back to the capital markets sooner than expected. As of year-end, Rigetti had $106 million in cash, enough to fund operations for roughly 12 months at its current burn rate.
Consensus estimates call for $4.1 million in Q1 revenue and a loss of $0.13 per share, with revenue still concentrated in government R&D contracts. Any commentary around commercial QPU sales, cloud customer traction, or backlog growth will be closely watched.
