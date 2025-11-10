Live: Complete Rigetti (RGTI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) reports after the close. The stock trades as a high-beta proxy on progress toward practical quantum advantage, so tonight’s focus is less about headline beats and more about proof points on chiplet-based scaling, fidelity, and speed. Management has framed a three-to-four-year journey to quantum advantage, with 2025 positioned as a year to cross the 100-plus-qubit threshold while sustaining 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity. Commercial momentum remains concentrated in government and research contracts, leaving quarterly revenue sensitive to program timing and U.S. policy flow.

Chiplet performance, fidelity, and speed- Management disclosed Cepheus-1-36Q, a four-chiplet system hitting 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, plus a plan to release a 100-plus-qubit chiplet system at the same fidelity before year-end. They also indicated gate speeds are trending from ~70 ns toward the 50–60 ns range, with sub-50 ns as a target for data-center-class hybrid computing. Updates here are core to the thesis.

Timeline to quantum advantage- Rigetti continues to frame the requirement set as roughly 1,000+ qubits, 99.9% two-qubit fidelity, <50-ns gate speeds, and real-time error correction, with a ~4-year path viewed as the fastest realistic industry timeline. Any acceleration signals or intermediate milestones will matter for sentiment.

Government demand and policy cadence- Revenue is concentrated in U.S. and U.K. government research programs. Management pointed to the NQI reauthorization process and DARPA’s QBI program as important demand drivers, with near-term order timing influenced by appropriations. Tonight’s color on pipeline, on-prem opportunities, and program timing is key.

Balance sheet, OpEx, and runway- Rigetti ended Q2 with ~$571.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, no debt, and completed $350 million of ATM equity sales during the quarter. Expect discussion of OpEx trajectory and hiring pace versus R&D milestones, plus any guardrails on share count following the raise.