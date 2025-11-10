S&P 500
6,838.20
-0.03%
Dow Jones
47,383.00
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,627.80
-0.04%
Russell 2000
2,457.73
-0.06%
FTSE 100
9,854.60
+1.19%
Nikkei 225
51,298.20
-0.10%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live: Complete Rigetti (RGTI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Quick Read

  • Rigetti Computing (RGTI) plans to release a 100-plus-qubit chiplet system with 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity before year-end.
  • Rigetti ended Q2 with $571.6M in cash and completed $350M of ATM equity sales during the quarter.
  • Revenue remains concentrated in U.S. and U.K. government research programs with timing sensitive to appropriations and policy flow.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live

Rigetti stock is moving higher after the initial earnings reaction. Lets sum up what we have seen so far:

  • Tech Roadmap Intact: 100+ qubit target reaffirmed; 2026–2027 guidance added.

  • Balance Sheet Strength: ~$600M liquidity cushions ongoing burn.

  • Execution Risk: DARPA delay and muted commercial ramp remain near-term overhang.

What Changed From Last Quarter

Live

Rigetti’s quarter reaffirms that this is a deep-tech duration story: immense R&D capacity, ample liquidity, but limited short-term revenue catalysts. Investors remain tuned to whether the 2025 100-qubit delivery lands on time — that milestone could redefine credibility in the small-cap quantum cohort.

Here are the key changes quarter-over-quarter:

  • Revenue declined YoY as DARPA QBI Stage B selection slipped beyond Q3.
  • Roadmap extended to 2027, adding 150+ and 1,000+ qubit systems.
  • Two commercial Novera sales mark meaningful though modest traction.
  • Cash balance stable, supported by $46.5M in warrant exercises post-quarter.
  • Continued focus on government partnerships rather than enterprise deals.

Guidance Update For RGTI

Live

Rigetti reaffirmed its 2025 technology roadmap, maintaining the goal to deliver a 100+ qubit chiplet-based system with 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity by year-end 2025, while introducing new 2026–2027 milestones.

The stock now down 1.14%

Milestone Target Year Qubit Count Fidelity Status
100+ Qubit System 2025 100+ 99.5% ⚖️ On Track
150+ Qubit System 2026 150+ 99.7% 📈 Added
1,000+ Qubit System 2027 1,000+ 99.8% 📈 Added

This roadmap extends visibility but also acknowledges that true quantum advantage remains a multi-year pursuit. Investors will weigh these technical targets against the company’s limited near-term revenue base.

Management Commentary After Earnings

Live

CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni emphasized expanding collaboration breadth:

“We saw strong momentum with both demand for our on-premises quantum computers and new partnerships to advance our R&D and the broader ecosystem,” said Kulkarni, highlighting ties with AFRL, QphoX, and NVIDIA NVQLink.

Rigetti continues to leverage public-sector and academic partnerships as validation points for its modular architecture. However, the tone was measured rather than celebratory, reflecting that commercial scalability remains at least several quarters away.

Key Highlights

Metric / Event Detail Why It Matters
Purchase Orders $5.7M total for two 9-qubit Novera™ systems Confirms small but tangible system sales pipeline
AFRL Contract $5.8M, 3-year superconducting networking project Anchors U.S. defense-linked validation
New Collaborations NVIDIA NVQLink, C-DAC (India), MSU Expands Rigetti’s academic and ecosystem footprint
Cash Position ~$600M as of Nov. 6, 2025 Provides multi-year runway for roadmap execution

Earnings Are In

Live

Rigetti Computing reported Q3 2025 results showing revenue of $1.9 million, below Wall Street’s estimate of $2.17 million, and a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.03), slightly better than expectations of $(0.04).

Metric Actual Estimate Year-Ago Surprise
Revenue $1.9M $2.17M $3.1M  Miss
EPS (non-GAAP) $(0.03) $(0.04) $(0.09)  Beat
Cash, Equivalents & Investments $558.9M

While the top and bottom lines don’t care much weight for RGTI, lets get into management updates next. The stock is initially down 3.87%

Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) reports after the close. The stock trades as a high-beta proxy on progress toward practical quantum advantage, so tonight’s focus is less about headline beats and more about proof points on chiplet-based scaling, fidelity, and speed. Management has framed a three-to-four-year journey to quantum advantage, with 2025 positioned as a year to cross the 100-plus-qubit threshold while sustaining 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity. Commercial momentum remains concentrated in government and research contracts, leaving quarterly revenue sensitive to program timing and U.S. policy flow.

What to Expect When Rigetti Reports

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q3 2024)
Revenue $2.17 million $3.06 million
EPS (Normalized) –$0.04 –$0.09
Full-Year 2025 Revenue $8.13 million $12.26 million
Full-Year 2025 EPS –$0.18 –$0.35

Key Areas to Watch

  • Chiplet performance, fidelity, and speed- Management disclosed Cepheus-1-36Q, a four-chiplet system hitting 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, plus a plan to release a 100-plus-qubit chiplet system at the same fidelity before year-end. They also indicated gate speeds are trending from ~70 ns toward the 50–60 ns range, with sub-50 ns as a target for data-center-class hybrid computing. Updates here are core to the thesis.

  • Timeline to quantum advantage- Rigetti continues to frame the requirement set as roughly 1,000+ qubits, 99.9% two-qubit fidelity, <50-ns gate speeds, and real-time error correction, with a ~4-year path viewed as the fastest realistic industry timeline. Any acceleration signals or intermediate milestones will matter for sentiment.

  • Government demand and policy cadence- Revenue is concentrated in U.S. and U.K. government research programs. Management pointed to the NQI reauthorization process and DARPA’s QBI program as important demand drivers, with near-term order timing influenced by appropriations. Tonight’s color on pipeline, on-prem opportunities, and program timing is key.

  • Balance sheet, OpEx, and runway- Rigetti ended Q2 with ~$571.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, no debt, and completed $350 million of ATM equity sales during the quarter. Expect discussion of OpEx trajectory and hiring pace versus R&D milestones, plus any guardrails on share count following the raise.

  • Ecosystem and manufacturing partners- Watch progress with Quanta on control systems and broader hardware stack integration aimed at future higher-volume, lower-cost production. Clarity on when Quanta-built controls enter the flow and how that supports scaling past a few hundred qubits will be a useful leading indicator.

By Joel South Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live: Complete Rigetti (RGTI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

© 247 Wall Street

Continue Reading

Live: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Reports Earnings Today – Will Shares Skyrocket?
Joel South | Aug 12, 2025

Live: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Reports Earnings Today – Will Shares Skyrocket?

Live Updates Get The Best Rigetti Computing Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Rigetti Computing (RGTI): Can This Top Quantum Computing Stock 3X in 3 Years?
Rich Duprey | Oct 4, 2025

Rigetti Computing (RGTI): Can This Top Quantum Computing Stock 3X in 3 Years?

Quantum computing promises to solve problems beyond classical computers’ reach, from drug discovery to optimization. The market, valued at $1.6…
Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow
Joel South | May 12, 2025

Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Live Updates Get The Best Rigetti Computing Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Buy, Sell and Hold: D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti Computing
Rich Duprey | Sep 20, 2025

Buy, Sell and Hold: D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti Computing

In the high-stakes arena of emerging tech, quantum computing has roared back into the investor spotlight over the past month,…
Up Another 11%, Here’s Why Rigetti Computing Just Can’t Stop Winning
Rich Duprey | Sep 24, 2025

Up Another 11%, Here’s Why Rigetti Computing Just Can’t Stop Winning

From Niche Tech to Meme Stock Madness Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) has become a quantum computing poster child, soaring from obscurity…
IONQ vs RGTI vs QBTS: Which Quantum Computing Stock Should You Buy in November 2025?
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Nov 3, 2025

IONQ vs RGTI vs QBTS: Which Quantum Computing Stock Should You Buy in November 2025?

The quantum computing space has been heating up rapidly, but we’re still in the early stages. This means IonQ (NYSE:IONQ),…
Did IonQ Just Unlock Quantum Computing’s True Potential — And a Massive Stock Rally?
Rich Duprey | Oct 21, 2025

Did IonQ Just Unlock Quantum Computing’s True Potential — And a Massive Stock Rally?

Quantum computing has emerged as a prime target for investors chasing high-growth tech sectors. Over the past year, some stocks…
1 No-Brainer Quantum Computing Stock Down 60% to Buy on the Dip in 2025
Chris MacDonald | Apr 14, 2025

1 No-Brainer Quantum Computing Stock Down 60% to Buy on the Dip in 2025

Quantum computing is truly a potential revolutionary technology that really has only caught on in the past few years. Rooted…
Nvidia’s $600 Million Quantum Computing Bet: Time to Buy Rigetti, IonQ, or D-Wave?
Rich Duprey | Sep 5, 2025

Nvidia’s $600 Million Quantum Computing Bet: Time to Buy Rigetti, IonQ, or D-Wave?

Nvidia’s Quantum Leap Signals Industry Momentum Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) venture capital arm, NVentures, recently joined a $600 million funding round for…

Top Gaining Stocks

Palantir
PLTR Vol: 87,540,647
+$15.68
+8.81%
$193.61
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 11,481,061
+$2.62
+8.67%
$32.84
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 11,214,817
+$11.27
+6.91%
$174.22
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,461,049
+$6.40
+6.59%
$103.58
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 27,806,728
+$15.38
+6.46%
$253.30

Top Losing Stocks

Centene
CNC Vol: 17,704,305
-$3.31
8.81%
$34.25
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 2,272,513
-$11.16
7.34%
$140.90
Humana
HUM Vol: 1,973,413
-$13.62
5.40%
$238.42
Ball
BALL Vol: 4,715,523
-$2.57
5.25%
$46.41
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 1,964,260
-$14.00
4.41%
$303.78