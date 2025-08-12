Live: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Reports Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket? 24/7 Wall Street

Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) is scheduled to release Q2 earnings after the close, with Street estimates pointing to another sequential revenue decline and flat EPS losses. The quantum hardware company remains firmly in R&D mode, and this quarter’s update will focus less on financials and more on progress tied to its DARPA roadmap, chiplet scaling, and government contract execution.

With funding from the U.S. NQI bill still pending, and revenues largely tied to milestone-based awards, investor focus remains squarely on Rigetti’s technical delivery against long-term commercialization targets.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Rigetti’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Wall Street consensus for Q2 2025:

Revenue: $1.87 million

EPS (Normalized): –$0.04

Full- year FY 2025 forecast:

FY 2025 Revenue: $8.68 million

FY 2025 EPS: –$0.17

This outlook implies a –19.6% revenue decline vs. FY2024 ($10.79M) and a narrowed loss from last year’s –$0.29 EPS.

Key Areas to Watch

Chiplet Scaling and Fidelity Milestones

Management reiterated its midyear target to deploy a 4×9 qubit chiplet architecture and exceed 99.5% fidelity. Success here is key for Phase B selection in DARPA’s utility-scale program.

DARPA and UK Government Awards

Rigetti advanced to Phase A in DARPA’s benchmark initiative and was awarded UK pilot contracts to upgrade to 36-qubit systems. While revenues are modest (~$1M), the credibility and future funding stakes are high.

Cash Burn and OpEx Trajectory

OpEx was $22.1M in Q1, with CFO signaling a potential step down in coming quarters. Cash reserves total $237.7M following Quanta’s $35M investment; liquidity runway extends well into 2026.

Quantum Advantage Roadmap

CEO Subodh Kulkarni reiterated expectations that commercial quantum utility is still 3–5 years away. Investors will evaluate the pace of engineering progress over monetization in the near term.

NQI Reauthorization Impact

U.S. government funding from the National Quantum Initiative has yet to pass. This continues to delay follow-on contracts with DOE and academic customers — a gating item for near-term revenue stabilization.

