Dow Jones Live Update May 29: Trade Court Takes Down Trump Tariffs, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Tears Higher r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The U.S. Court of International Trade left Trump Administration steel and aluminum tariffs in place, but ordered the administration to repeal tariff increases on Canada, Mexico, China, and the rest of the world last night.

Nvidia reported mixed earnings last night, and Best Buy did the same this morning. Both stocks are up in early morning trading.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade declared last night that President Trump’s April 2 “reciprocal tariffs” exceeded the President’s authority “to regulate importation by means of tariffs” under the 1977 International Emergency Powers Act. Tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China similarly failed “because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders,” namely the fentanyl crisis. Tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, however, remain in place.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) opened 75 points higher Thursday morning for a 0.2 % gain.

Earnings

In earnings news, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) reported Q1 results last night. The semiconductors company missed earnings forecasts for $0.93 per share, reporting adjusted profits of $0.81. Q1 sales, however, were higher than expected at $44.1 billion.

Nvidia did warn that Q2 sales will miss expectations slightly, and probably be about $45 billion. Investors don’t seem too upset about that, though, and Nvidia stock is up more than 5% this morning.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported similarly mixed earnings this morning, with sales of $8.8 billion slightly below expectations, but per-share profits of $1.15 per share more than the $1.09 that Wall Street forecast. Best Buy stock is up more than 3%.

Analyst Calls

Deutsche Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) to buy this morning, with a $40 price target up 43% from its previous valuation of the airlines stock. “A new era of change at the company” has begun, predicts Deutsche, which “should drive meaningful revenue and EBIT growth over the next 12 – 24 months” and “drive higher shareholder returns.”

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)