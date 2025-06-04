PVH Corp. (PVH) Earnings Live: If Stars Align, Stock Could Reverse Dampened Sentiment

Key Points Shares up 13% in the past month but remain down 23% YTD

Four straight EPS beats have not reversed broader multiple compression

Short interest over 10% suggests earnings-day squeeze potential if guide lifts

Live Updates Live Coverage

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) heads into its Q1 FY2026 earnings with modest tailwinds and cautious optimism. The stock has rebounded 15% in the past month — outperforming peers like Ralph Lauren and Tapestry — but still trades well below its 52-week high and remains down 23.5% year-to-date. Despite consistently beating EPS estimates for four consecutive quarters, PVH’s valuation has contracted, reflecting investor concerns around wholesale volatility, FX drag, and regional softness in Asia and Europe.

The company’s two flagship brands, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, have held up relatively well, aided by DTC expansion and disciplined inventory management. However, wholesale partners continue to cut orders, and macro softness in Europe — especially Germany and the UK — remains a drag. On the last call, management guided cautiously, bracketing consensus and citing continued FX and channel pressure.

This quarter is crucial to confirming whether consumer trends have stabilized and if PVH’s inventory positioning allows for cleaner sell-through. With short interest above 10%, a clean beat and raised guide could catalyze a squeeze and spark a reversal in sentiment.

