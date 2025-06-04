PVH Corp. (PVH) Earnings Live: If Stars Align, Stock Could Reverse Dampened Sentiment

Key Points
-
Shares up 13% in the past month but remain down 23% YTD
-
Four straight EPS beats have not reversed broader multiple compression
-
Short interest over 10% suggests earnings-day squeeze potential if guide lifts
-
Live Updates
Keys to Watch
- Are U.S. DTC trends accelerating, and is wholesale offsetting Europe weakness?
- Is FX headwind softening or still significant in Q2/Q3 forecast?
- Are Calvin Klein margins stabilizing after Q4 pressure?
The Street wants to know whether PVH can continue driving margin expansion through DTC mix and tighter expense control — or if those levers are tapped out. DTC penetration has been a core part of the company’s transformation strategy, and with U.S. channel inventories cleaner, PVH may be in a better position than peers to avoid markdown pressure.
Asia trends are also in focus. Last quarter, management said China was recovering, but at an uneven pace. Updates on consumer behavior in Asia-Pacific — especially around Lunar New Year — will shape outlooks for Q2. Europe remains the biggest regional wildcard, as both macro and currency remain headwinds.
In terms of product, investors will look for updates on spring/summer collections, promotional cadence, and the company’s ongoing effort to consolidate SKU counts. PVH has emphasized tighter distribution and higher full-price sell-through, and this quarter’s gross margin results will test that narrative.
Consensus Snapshot
- Q1 EPS Estimate: $2.23
- Q1 Revenue Estimate: $1.94 billion
- YoY EPS Decline: -9%
- YoY Revenue Decline: -0.8%
- Segment Estimates:
- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.02B (+0.5%)
- Calvin Klein: $876M (-1.2%)
- Heritage Brands: $41M (-16.5%)
Wall Street expects a modest decline in both EPS and revenue. The $2.23 EPS estimate marks a ~9% drop YoY, as PVH laps stronger Q1 2025 margins and higher ASPs. Revenue is projected to come in flat, with Tommy Hilfiger expected to offset weakness in Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands.
Analysts will be watching segment commentary closely. In recent quarters, Tommy has outperformed — driven by strength in international DTC — while Calvin has lagged on macro softness and SKU complexity. Investors want evidence that the company is simplifying assortments and investing in brand storytelling without sacrificing pricing power.
The company guided Q1 revenue to decline low single digits, which consensus matches. EPS guidance was wide enough to include current expectations, so the bar isn’t high — but it’s not trivial either. Execution will determine the multiple reaction.
PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) heads into its Q1 FY2026 earnings with modest tailwinds and cautious optimism. The stock has rebounded 15% in the past month — outperforming peers like Ralph Lauren and Tapestry — but still trades well below its 52-week high and remains down 23.5% year-to-date. Despite consistently beating EPS estimates for four consecutive quarters, PVH’s valuation has contracted, reflecting investor concerns around wholesale volatility, FX drag, and regional softness in Asia and Europe.
The company’s two flagship brands, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, have held up relatively well, aided by DTC expansion and disciplined inventory management. However, wholesale partners continue to cut orders, and macro softness in Europe — especially Germany and the UK — remains a drag. On the last call, management guided cautiously, bracketing consensus and citing continued FX and channel pressure.
This quarter is crucial to confirming whether consumer trends have stabilized and if PVH’s inventory positioning allows for cleaner sell-through. With short interest above 10%, a clean beat and raised guide could catalyze a squeeze and spark a reversal in sentiment.
