Stock Market Live June 9: London Talks to Drive Markets This Week, S&P 500 (VOO) Starts Flat IakovKalinin / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Trade representatives from the U.S. and China are meeting in China this week.

Export licenses for Chinese rare earth magnets to the U.S. are up for discussion.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Major market indices closed higher for the second straight week on Friday. As investors look to London for updates on a new round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China Monday, they’re being cautious, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is basically flat in the first few minutes of trading.

In London today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are meeting Chinese counterparts, including Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to discuss issues including Chinese restrictions on rare earth magnet exports. Meetings began last night, and are expected to continue all week long — so expect the market to move up and down a lot this week as details filter out.

Earnings

Earnings reports are often slow on Mondays, and today’s no exception, with only a handful of companies reporting. But we do have one good report at least.

Industrials company Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) says it earned $0.43 per share in its fiscal Q4 2025, twice as much profit as Wall Street predicted, and with strong sales guidance for the coming year.

Graham stock is up 21% in response.

Analyst Calls

Less happily, S&P 500 component company lululemon athletica (Nasdaq: LULU) suffered two downgrades as both CICC bank and Morgan Stanley pulled their buy ratings this morning, after lululemon issued disappointing guidance last week.

Morgan Stanley’s Alex Straton writes that there are “powerful dynamics contributing to LULU’s Americas challenges” and the prospects for near-term improvement in the company’s business seem dim.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.