Microsoft Prints Tens of Billions in Free Cash Flow. Time for a High-Yield Dividend? 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Technology companies have been powering the markets to new highs over the past several years as massive investments in AI, data centers and the cloud have paid off. While Microsoft (Nasdaq; MSFT) has yet to join its peer Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) as a member of the $4 trillion market cap club, it continues to maintain the No. 2 spot in the rankings of the most highly valued companies on the planet.

In early 2025, Microsoft recommitted to pouring $80 billion into AI capital expenditures alone, leaving investors to question if they could be missing out on a better dividend yield, which reflects the relationship between a company’s annual distribution and its share price. While technology stocks haven’t always been known for paying dividends, they are increasingly jumping into the shareholder-value fray.

Microsoft pays a quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share with a rather low yield of 0.67%. Investors are within their rights to ask if Microsoft is doing all they can for shareholders and wonder if it a high-yield dividend is in the cards. While the answer is likely not in the foreseeable future, and with good reason, let’s explore Microsoft’s cash flow relative to its payout and see where things stand.

Key Points Microsoft is quick to raise its cash dividend, but a modest yield of 0.67% has investors wondering if this Big Tech company is holding out on them.

Microsoft could become a high-dividend play, but it could cost them and investors growth in the end.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Microsoft’s FCF

Microsoft has been on a free cash flow (FCF) bonanza over the past five years, showing just how reliable this tech giant is when it comes to turning revenue into real, spendable cash. In 2020, Microsoft pulled in $45.2 billion in free cash flow. That number climbed to $56.1 billion in 2021, then jumped again to $65.1 billion in 2022. While 2023 saw a temporary dip to $59.5 billion, a decline of about 9% likely tied to bigger investments in infrastructure and broader economic headwinds, Microsoft didn’t stay down for long. By 2024, it came roaring back with $74.1 billion in FCF, marking a strong 24.5% year-over-year recovery.

That kind of consistency is rare, especially for a technology growth stock. Over the past five years, Microsoft’s free cash flow has grown at an average rate of nearly 10% annually, an impressive feat that highlights the company’s operational discipline and standout margins. As of early 2025, Microsoft’s trailing 12-month FCF sat around $69.4 billion. That’s a slight 1.7% dip from last year’s peak, but considering the company is pouring serious money into AI infrastructure and expanding its cloud capabilities, it’s still an impressive showing.

Now, some investors might raise an eyebrow at Microsoft’s current free cash flow yield of about 1.8%. Sure, that might sound low until you realize we’re talking about a company with a market cap north of $2.7 trillion. Even a modest percentage of that kind of valuation represents billions in cash flow that can be used to fund dividends, share buybacks and tech innovations.

The short-term dip in 2023 followed by a big rebound in 2024 suggests that Microsoft knows how to time its investments without risking its financial health. And that consistency is key. In an unpredictable market, Microsoft’s steady FCF makes it a standout, especially for income-focused investors. The company continues to raise its dividend, and its cash machine shows no signs of slowing.

Microsoft’s Dividend

At first glance, Microsoft’s dividend yield—hovering around 0.67%—seems surprisingly low, especially for a company with such enormous free cash flow. But that modest yield doesn’t appear to be a result of stinginess. Rather, it’s a reflection of Microsoft’s soaring stock price and its strategic priorities as a growth-focused tech giant.

With shares now trading above $500 and a market cap north of $3 trillion, even a solid dividend per share doesn’t go very far in percentage terms. In fact, Microsoft’s total dividend payout is quite generous in dollar terms—just not when viewed through the lens of yield. That’s because yield is a function of share price, and Microsoft’s stock has been on a tear.

More importantly, Microsoft has a history of prioritizing reinvestment over cash handouts. With nearly $70 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow, the company is plowing capital into next-gen opportunities like AI, cloud infrastructure, M&A and ongoing R&D. These initiatives offer the potential for much higher long-term returns than simply boosting the dividend.

Rather than chase headlines with an outsized yield, Microsoft has taken a slow-and-steady wins the race approach. Its dividend has grown by more than 10% annually in recent years, reflecting a commitment to consistent, sustainable income for shareholders. For Microsoft, it’s about stability — not show.

High-Dividend Conjecture

But what if Microsoft did decide to shake things up and offer a higher dividend yield, say 3%-5%? That would be a dramatic move for a company of its size. At today’s share price of around $500, that kind of yield would require an annual payout between $13 and $22 per share, more than triple what investors currently receive.

Could Microsoft afford it? From a cash flow standpoint, yes. With free cash flow hovering near $70 billion a year, the company has more than enough to make it happen. But here’s the trade-off: a bigger dividend means less money available for reinvestment in growth—things like AI, cloud expansion, M&A, etc.

There are benefits. A higher yield would surely grab the attention of income-focused investors, like retirees, pension funds and dividend-hunting ETFs. Microsoft’s stock could even transform into a stable income opportunity. It would also give investors a larger return in cold, hard cash, rather than relying primarily on volatile capital appreciation.

On the flip side, it could raise eyebrows. Companies often pivot to higher dividend payouts when they start running out of big growth opportunities (just ask IBM or AT&T). For a company like Microsoft, signaling that kind of shift might spook some growth-oriented investors. Plus, locking in higher dividend obligations reduces flexibility during tough economic cycles, something corporate America wouldn’t want to do during these times of heightened uncertainty.

In short, while a high-yield Microsoft might be a dream for dividend lovers, it could also be a sign that the company sees fewer growth opportunities on the horizon. For now, Microsoft seems to be striking a deliberate balance, rewarding shareholders with what has proven to be capital appreciation and a dividend while still investing in the future.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.