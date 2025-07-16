Live: Will United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) Soar After Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
-
United Airlines is reporting after the bell tonight. Wall Street expects the company to report adjusted EPS of $3.81.
-
Stay on this earnings live blog as we’ll be automatically updating it with new analysis after United’s earnings go live!
-
Live Updates
Wall Street Sees 8% Upside
The mean price target for UAL is $96.20 which would be a 8.74% upside over the current price. Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, all have UAL as a “BUY”.
UAL Stock Dropping
UAL stock is now down 1.53% after hours and Delta (down .40%) and Alaska Airlines Group down (.10%) are following suit in afterhours trading .
CEO Commentary and Updates
CEO Commentary:
- Scott Kirby: “Our second-quarter performance was more proof that the United Next strategy is working. I am extremely proud of the team for executing a strong operation and navigating through a volatile macroeconomic period, while still growing earnings and pre-tax margin for the first half of the year. Importantly, United saw a positive shift in demand beginning in early July, and, like 2024, anticipates another inflection in industry supply in mid-August. The world is less uncertain today than it was during the first six months of 2025 and that gives us confidence about a strong finish to the year.”
Strategic Updates:
- United announced Blue Sky, a collaboration with JetBlue that streamlines booking across the two airlines and allows customers to use MileagePlus® miles and TrueBlue points across both loyalty programs.
- The airline launched the largest international expansion in its history, inaugurating service to eight new destinations.
- United’s Newark operation regained the position of best on-time performance among New York City-area airports in June.
Segment Performance
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Passenger Revenue: $13.8B (Est. $13.7B) ✅; UP +1.1% YoY
- Cargo Revenue: $430M; UP +3.8% YoY
- Other Operating Revenue: $970M; UP +8.8% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.8B (Est. $1.6B) ✅; DOWN -9.8% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $10.4B; UP +8.2% YoY
- Average Fuel Price per Gallon: $2.34; DOWN -15.3% YoY
- Ending Available Liquidity: $18.6B
- Total Debt: $27.1B
- Trailing Twelve Months Net Leverage: 2.0x
- Shares Repurchased: $0.2B in Q2 2025, approximately $0.6B year-to-date
Earnings Are in
Earnings are in and UAL beat on EPS and slightly down on revenue. The stock is now down 3% after hours.
- Adj. EPS: $3.87 ✅; DOWN -6.5% YoY
- Revenue: $15.2B (Est. $15.0B) ✅; UP +1.7% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 11.6% ✅; DOWN -150 bps YoY
- Net Income: $1.0B ✅; DOWN -26.4% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $1.1B; DOWN -38.5% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 22.0% (vs. 23.9% YoY)
Q2’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $9.00B to $11.00B [✅]
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.8B (Est. $1.6B) ✅; DOWN -9.8% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $10.4B; UP +8.2% YoY
- Average Fuel Price per Gallon: $2.34; DOWN -15.3% YoY
- Ending Available Liquidity: $18.6B
- Total Debt: $27.1B
- Trailing Twelve Months Net Leverage: 2.0x
- Shares Repurchased: $0.2B in Q2 2025, approximately $0.6B year-to-date
Markets Closed and Waiting for Earnings
Earnings will be live shortly, United shares down 1.28% so far after hours. Updates coming shortly.
How Did United Do Last Quarter?
With United Airlines’ earnings due in about 30 minutes, let’s look at some of the key metrics from last quarter:
UAL | United Airlines Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.91 ✅
- Revenue: $13.2B (Est. $13.0B) ✅; UP +5.4% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 3.0% ✅; UP +290 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.4B ✅
- Free Cash Flow: $2.3B; UP +49.9% YoY
- Operating Cash Flow: $3.7B; UP +30.2% YoY
- Average Fuel Price per Gallon: $2.53; DOWN -12.2% YoY
- Ending Available Liquidity: $18.3B
- Total Debt: $27.7B
- Net Leverage: 2.0x
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Passenger Revenue: $11.9B (Est. $11.5B) ✅; UP +4.8% YoY
- Cargo Revenue: $429M (Est. $400M) ✅; UP +9.7% YoY
- Other Operating Revenue: $923M (Est. $900M) ✅; UP +10.5% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $500M (Est. $450M) ✅; UP +346.4% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $12.7B (Est. $12.5B) ✅; UP +2.3% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 19.0% (vs. 24.4% YoY)
- Capacity Growth: 4.9% YoY
- Passenger Load Factor: 79.2% (vs. 80.1% YoY)
- Average Stage Length: 1,454 miles (vs. 1,481 miles YoY)
CEO Commentary:
- Scott Kirby: “Our strategy coming out of the COVID pandemic was simple: Build the best airline in the world to attract brand-loyal customers. The people of United Airlines have executed and built that airline. United Next is on track and we will continue to execute our multiyear plan that has allowed United to thrive in any demand environment. It has given us industry-leading margins in the good times and we expect to expand our lead further in challenging economic times. Our ability to win brand-loyal customers and the resiliency of our business is a competitive advantage, and we are accelerating our investments in our product, service, technology and experience to further expand that lead.”
Strategic Updates:
- United is expanding its operations at Chicago O’Hare with six additional gates expected to be awarded this fall, and plans to install Starlink for the fastest WiFi in the sky across its United Express fleet by year-end.
- United Airlines Ventures announced an investment in Heirloom, a startup focused on direct carbon capture technology, as part of its commitment to sustainable aviation.
How Does United's Performance Compare?
As we noted in our initial write-up below, United shares are down about 9% year-to-date. How does that compare to some other domestic rivals?
- Delta: Down 6% YTD
- Alaska Air Group: Down 19% YTD
- Southwest Airlines: Up 12% YTD
- American Airlines Group: Down 28% YTD
As you can see, it’s been generally a down year for airline stocks in general.
United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) is reporting earnings after the bell. The stock has underperformed the market so far in 2025, with shares down about 9% year-to-date. In this live earnings analysis we’ll look at the biggest stories facing United Airlines before it reports tonight and also providing ongoing analysis and coverage. Updates should automatically load if you leave this page open.
Let’s dive into some of the main storylines to watch for today.
Wall Street Expectations for UAL’s Q2 Earnings
Here’s the key figures to watch when United Airlines reports tonight. Any immediate earnings reaction will likely be based on United either exceeding or falling short of these figures.
Second Quarter Wall Street Expectations
- Revenue: $15.34 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $3.81
- EPS (GAAP): $3.86
- Cash from Operations: $2.52 billion
Full Year Wall Street Expectations
- Revenue: $58.75 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $10.14
Key Catalysts That Will Move United’s Share Price After Hours
Beyond the figures above, there are some key catalysts to watch tonight that will move.
- Where Does Full Year EPS Land: In the company’s last conference call management expressed optimism they could still reach a full year EPS of $11.50 to $13.50, yet Wall Street currently expected United to come in at normalized earnings of just $10.14. Commentary on earnings for the second half of the year could shape where United trades after hours. If management continues pointing to EPS figures above Wall Street targets, that could be a catalyst for gains after earnings.
- Margins in Focus: United achieved its highest pretax margins in five years during the first quarter. Management believes that margins have the capability to keep growing.
- Starlink: United is in the process of rolling out Starlink across its fleet. In their latest earnings call United’s management said they believe Starlink will begin rollout to their mainline fleet by the end of the year. We’ll see if there’s any updates on this initiative on today’s earnings call.
