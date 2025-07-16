Live: Will United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) Soar After Earnings Tonight? Canva

Key Points United Airlines is reporting after the bell tonight. Wall Street expects the company to report adjusted EPS of $3.81.

Stay on this earnings live blog as we’ll be automatically updating it with new analysis after United’s earnings go live!

United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) is reporting earnings after the bell. The stock has underperformed the market so far in 2025, with shares down about 9% year-to-date. In this live earnings analysis we’ll look at the biggest stories facing United Airlines before it reports tonight and also providing ongoing analysis and coverage. Updates should automatically load if you leave this page open.

Let’s dive into some of the main storylines to watch for today.

Wall Street Expectations for UAL’s Q2 Earnings

Here’s the key figures to watch when United Airlines reports tonight. Any immediate earnings reaction will likely be based on United either exceeding or falling short of these figures.

Second Quarter Wall Street Expectations

Revenue: $15.34 billion

EPS (Normalized): $3.81

EPS (GAAP): $3.86

Cash from Operations: $2.52 billion

Full Year Wall Street Expectations

Revenue: $58.75 billion

EPS (Normalized): $10.14

Key Catalysts That Will Move United’s Share Price After Hours

Beyond the figures above, there are some key catalysts to watch tonight that will move.

Where Does Full Year EPS Land: In the company’s last conference call management expressed optimism they could still reach a full year EPS of $11.50 to $13.50, yet Wall Street currently expected United to come in at normalized earnings of just $10.14. Commentary on earnings for the second half of the year could shape where United trades after hours. If management continues pointing to EPS figures above Wall Street targets, that could be a catalyst for gains after earnings.

In the company’s last conference call management expressed optimism they could still reach a full year EPS of $11.50 to $13.50, yet Wall Street currently expected United to come in at normalized earnings of just $10.14. Commentary on earnings for the second half of the year could shape where United trades after hours. If management continues pointing to EPS figures above Wall Street targets, that could be a catalyst for gains after earnings. Margins in Focus: United achieved its highest pretax margins in five years during the first quarter. Management believes that margins have the capability to keep growing.

United achieved its highest pretax margins in five years during the first quarter. Management believes that margins have the capability to keep growing. Starlink: United is in the process of rolling out Starlink across its fleet. In their latest earnings call United’s management said they believe Starlink will begin rollout to their mainline fleet by the end of the year. We’ll see if there’s any updates on this initiative on today’s earnings call.

