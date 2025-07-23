Live Coverage: Will AT&T (NYSE: T) Stock Beat Q2 Earnings Projections? 247 Wall Street

Key Points Investors brace for slower earnings as AT&T navigates flat wireless growth and rising capex.

Focus turns to free cash flow trajectory, cost discipline, and updates on fiber and 5G buildouts.

AT&T (NYSE: T) will report Q2 2025 earnings before the bell this morning, and it comes amid growing investor scrutiny. While telecom peers have rallied, AT&T has struggled to gain momentum as questions linger around its earnings power, growth segments, and capital allocation.

What to Expect When AT&T Reports Q2 2025 Result

Revenue: $30.46 billion

$30.46 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.53

Full-year estimates:

FY 2025 Revenue: $124.28 billion

$124.28 billion FY 2025 EPS: $2.07

That represents 1.6% annual revenue growth and -8.4% EPS decline, suggesting margin compression, interest expense, and inflationary pressure continue to weigh on the bottom line

Key Areas to Watch When AT&T Reports Tonight

Here are the key themes investors will be watching:

1. Free Cash Flow Outlook

FCF was the main bright spot in Q1. AT&T reaffirmed its $17B+ full-year target. Investors want confirmation that momentum will carry into H2.

2. Mobility & Fiber Net Adds

Net postpaid phone adds and fiber broadband subscribers were solid last quarter. These will be closely watched KPIs for growth.

3. Cost Discipline

Management emphasized SG&A control and operating leverage. Street wants evidence those savings are offsetting weak ARPU growth.

4. 5G and Fiber Build Progress

Updates on build pace and monetization of the company’s expanding fiber and mid-band spectrum footprint will be closely parsed.

5. Dividend Coverage

While payout remains intact, EPS pressures mean coverage is tightening. Cash generation will be critical to sustain credibility.

